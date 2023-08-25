Many have been talking about Downtown’s newest apartment building located in the center of the ballpark district on 9th Avenue and G Street. The Union Tribune recently featured the property, quoting some of the highest rents downtown.
We visited the property to discover what the attraction was for so many new residents.
While the building is thoughtfully designed and executed – both in the design and 5-star operations and service, the crowning jewel of this asset is by far the stylishly appointed clubhouse and pool deck on the 22nd floor. The property offers its best space – thisSouthwest rooftop - to all residents. From the top floor clubhouse and pool deck, residents can overlook the Coronado bridge, downtown cityscape, Coronado, Point Loma and the San Diego Bay.
The best part, though, is the direct, unobstructed views into the seating bowl and baseball diamond of Petco Park. Complete with barbeques, fire pit lounge areas and a stunning pool and large spa, we found no shortage of elevated entertainment.
The list of amenities continues and includes a remote work suite with private conference room and banquette seating areas in addition to a beautiful indoor/outdoor fitness center.
If you prefer to venture outside of your home to work out, don’t sweat it. Radian boasts a unique partnership with FIT Athletic Club (located 2 blocks away) and residents can enjoy special membership offers and perks.
The blissful scent when you walk in the front door, the chef inspired kitchens with top-of-the-line appliances and the spa-like bathrooms were impressive and exemplary of Radian’s tagline “A Fresh View of Living Well”. It truly showcases how each element of your apartment is crafted to enhance your daily life. There is even a pet-friendly park and dog wash station rooftop deck for your furry companions.
Nestled amidst the vibrant energy of the urban landscape, Radian proves to redefine modern living, offering an unparalleled blend of comfort, sophistication, and convenience. With a Target store opening on the ground and basement levels, last-minute groceries or shopping will be seamless. The property continues to see strong leasing interest from both the local San Diego community and transplants from cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York and Boston. Seems like the remaining vacant units are leasingquickly and we can now understand why!
The building was developed by Cisterra Development and designed by architecture firm Carrier Johnson, and interior design by Gensler. Avenue5 is handling on-site operations as the property management firm.
Contact Information:
Find out more by visiting www.radianliving.com.
Call to schedule a tour today: 877-941-2393
Mention that you learned about Radian from the San Diego Magazine article and Radian will waive your application fee.
