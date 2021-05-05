Content provided by Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego
Nurses have always been on the front lines of health care. Their faces are some of the first patients see, their voices are some of the first patients hear, and their compassion and care are some of the first things patients feel. But over the past year, being on the front lines has taken on a whole new meaning for nurses throughout San Diego and around the world. Day after day, these health care heroes have pushed aside stress, grief, fear and uncertainty in the name of their craft, and have given their all to support their fellow health care workers and their entire communities.
At Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego, our nurses have been extraordinary examples of strength and beacons of hope, and have gone far beyond the typical to ensure not just local children, but all San Diegans, have seamless access to high-quality care. They have overseen COVID-19 hotlines and lent assurance to worried families, crafted 3D-printed protective equipment, cared for pediatric and adult patients alike, and stepped up to volunteer at vaccination sites alongside their industry peers and members of our community. And now, their selfless contributions and innovative spirits have helped us reach the juncture we are at today, with a brighter, healthier future and a return to the things and people we love within reach.
To Rady Children’s nursing staff, and to all nurses: We cannot thank you enough. If you would like to thank a Rady Children’s nurse, visit www.rchsd.org/patients-visitors/daisy-awards/ or www.radyfoundation.org.
