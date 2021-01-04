In order to be our best selves and be there for those that we care about, it’s important to invest in our own well-being. But making time and making changes doesn’t come easy for some. The secret to maintaining a successful self-care regimine is to start low and go slow. Small changes made over time can really make a difference. Start with five minutes of meditation or a walk around the block and build from there. Set realistic goals and remember that doing anything is better than doing nothing. Learn more about ringing in the new year with health and wellness.
Another way to care for yourself in 2021 is to make heart health a priority. Though often considered a men’s issue, heart disease is the number one killer of women in the US. Get age-specific advice.
