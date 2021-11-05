It was classic horror films from ’70s and ’80s that first piqued Scripps Coastal Medical Center, Solana Beach, physician Julio Romero's interest in the genre. His book preferences followed suit and the horror superfan's library proved to be a welcome reprieve from the stresses of medical school and his residency.
Remembering to make time for his hobby is a healthy habit that Dr. Romero has carried with him through the years, and the sentiment is something he stresses to his patients. Find out what Dr. Romero’s favorites are and how he maintains work-life balance here.
For more nutrition, wellness, and healthy living tips, sign up for the San Diego Health newsletter.
San Diego Magazine has partnered with Scripps Health to bring you the stories behind some of the most innovative health care in America, happening right here in San Diego. Stay tuned for more inspiration from San Diego Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.