A fall getaway is just what you need. Just two hours from San Diego and yet a world away, you’ll find an old Hollywood escape filled with midcentury modern architecture, outdoor adventures, exciting events and endless sunshine. Plan your autumn escape with this round-up of Palm Springs activities.
Desert Modernism
Palm Springs has the largest concentration of preserved mid-century modern architecture in the world. Visionary architects came to Palm Springs and brought their own spin on Bauhaus and the International Style, reworking it for the desert environment. Explore the architecture through the neighborhoods with this self-guided tour.
Outdoor Adventures
Palm Springs’ sunny skies and 80-degree temperatures have made it a popular fall getaway ideal for outdoor adventures. Explore the ideas below for inspiration on planning the perfect outdoor socially distant getaway.
Indian Canyons
Spend a day in the ancestral home of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians who first inhabited this area thousands of years ago. Indian Canyons, just a short drive south of Palm Springs, features three canyons to explore filled with interpretive signage that shares the rich history of the Agua Caliente.
The most accessible is Andreas Canyon, which includes a mile-long hiking trail, more than 150 plant species, palm trees and rock formations surrounding Andreas Creek. Murray Canyon provides a more secluded hiking alternative; catch a glimpse of big-horn sheep and mule deer as you explore its hiking and equestrian trails. And the drive up the steep road to the 15-mile long Palm Canyon is worth it for the contrasting views of abundant flora against the backdrop of rocky gorges and desert expanses; make sure to stop at the Trading Post there for refreshments or to pick up jewelry, pottery and baskets made by the Agua Caliente. From hiking and biking to horseback riding, (book an experience at Smoke Tree Stables, a Palm Springs mainstay since the 1930s), the Indian Canyons experience must not be missed.
Palm Springs Aerial Tramway
The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is possibly the city’s best-known attraction. You’ll ascend two and a half miles to the peak of Mt. San Jacinto in the world’s largest rotating tram car. Wander along the top of the world and take in the views or bring your gear and commit to a hike along one of the wilderness trails at the top. If you’re looking to relax instead, sit outside and sip a cool drink or treat yourself to lunch or dinner in Peaks Restaurant, The Lookout Lounge, or the Pines Café. This is one of the best ways to enjoy the great outdoors in Palm Springs.
Cycle Through the City
Biking is another great way to experience Palm Springs, as the streets have miles of bike lanes and plenty of spots to park, lock up and roam around town. Take a guided bike tour that offers insight into the city’s rich architecture and history from Bike Palm Springs.
Palm Springs Pride
Plan your fall getaway centered around the Palm Springs Pride events. “You Are Included” – That’s this year’s theme. Palm Springs Pride is celebrating its 35th Anniversary. This is a multi-day pride festival and admission is free. Palm Springs Coming Out celebration is November 5; 2021, Pride Festival is November 6 & 7; 2021 and the Pride Parade is on November 7, 2021.
With unparalleled views, ideal weather, epic upcoming events and a myriad of outdoor activities to explore, Palm Springs really is ‘like no place else’ To start planning your fall vacation, check out visitpalmsprings.com.
