Scripps has supported the San Diego community for generations. Now the community is giving back. Thousands of people have stepped up recently to support Scripps in its fight against COVID-19, donating masks, money, meals, and more to ensure front-line workers have everything they need to care for patients. Scripps paused its traditional fundraising and funneled that effort toward COVID patient care, establishing Scripps COVID-19 Response Fund. Community support has helped fund PPE, COVID testing cabanas, ventilators, and other much needed resources to help health care workers make a difference. Read more about the outpouring of community support here.
