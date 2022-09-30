As part of the 32nd annual “Cox Presents: Salute to Teachers,” Cox Communications will televise a one-hour special to recognize local teachers, spotlight the teachers of the year, and share highlights from the Aug. 26 reception where the five new County Teachers of the Year were announced. Produced in partnership with the San Diego County Office of Education, “Cox Presents: Salute To Teachers” brought to you by San Diego County Credit Union will air at 9 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2 on YurView (Channel 4 on Cox and Spectrum). The pre-recorded show was hosted by Food Network personality and San Diego Magazine publisher/chief content officer Troy Johnson, who grew up in San Diego.
In addition to honoring the five new San Diego County Teachers of the Year, “Cox Presents: Salute to Teachers” will highlight the excitement of the special evening that celebrated 40 local educators named as their respective school district’s teacher of the year and nominated for county honors for their commitment to students, teaching, and lifelong learning.
The 2022-23 San Diego County Teachers of the Year are:
● Stephanie Cluxton, Torrey Hills School, Del Mar Union School District
● Jacqueline Ma, Lincoln Acres Elementary, National School District
● Aimee McCoy, Mesa Verde Middle School, Poway Unified School District
● Juanita Nuñez, Ocean View Hills, Sunset, Smythe, Willow, and La Mirada elementary schools, San Ysidro School District
● Melissa Rains, Castle Park Middle School, Sweetwater Union High School District
“Cox Presents: Salute to Teachers” was held at UC San Diego Park & Market in downtown San Diego and recorded in front of an audience of hundreds of educators and community leaders.
Sponsors of the 32nd annual “Cox Presents: Salute to Teachers” include presenting sponsorSan Diego County Credit Union, Feeding San Diego, Procopio, iHeart Radio, KPBS, Meritage Wine Market, The Mightier 1090, and The San Diego Union-Tribune.
In addition to its debut date, “Cox Presents: Salute to Teachers” will replay throughout October.
● Sunday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. (debut date)
● Saturday, Oct. 8 at 9 p.m.
● Sunday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m.
● Saturday, Oct. 15 at 9 p.m.
● Sunday, Oct. 16 at 9 p.m.
● Saturday, Oct. 22 at 9 p.m.
● Sunday, Oct. 23 at 9 p.m.
● Sunday, Oct. 29 at 9 p.m.
For additional information, visit www.salutetoteacherssd.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.