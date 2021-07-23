Follow Your Art and join the San Diego Festival of the Arts Foundation, Inc., and San Diego Magazine in celebrating the 35th show at an all-new North San Diego location, the San Diego Surf Sports Park, formerly the Del Mar Polo Fields on Saturday and Sunday, September 11-12, 2021. San Diego’s only 21+ outdoor art festival for a cause.
Experience 150+ juried fine artists, world-class live music and entertainment, wine, craft beer, and cocktails plus a variety of cuisine to please every palate. Tickets, silent auction, and alcohol purchases all benefit adults and children with disabilities. $2.7 million has been raised through this primary fundraiser since 1987.
Fine Art
San Diego Festival of the Arts gathers critically acclaimed artists from around the country presenting a high-quality showcase for attendees to pursue and purchase art. The categories of art presented include: ceramics, fibers and textiles, glass, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography and sculpture. Best of Show winners will be selected by a panel of judges on Sunday.
Live Music
We’ve all missed live music this past year and we are pleased to present live music over the full two days. Enjoy everything from folk, rock to jazz across three stages. The Festival is known for featuring a diverse and first-rate selection of musicians for all to enjoy.
Bites, Brews & Beverages
No festival would be complete without gourmet eats and local sips. This year try hard Kombucha from Nova Easy Kombucha or canned craft cocktails from Spa Girl Cocktails. Your purchase of beer, wine and spirits support the Foundations various beneficiaries. This year the event is 21+ so you can sip and savor as you view art and listen to live music under the sun.
Beneficiaries
The Festival is a unique opportunity to combine your support for adaptive programs and services that help those who have incurred serious and long term injuries, and artists who work hard to bring beauty, creativity and imagination to us every day. As a 501(c)(3), the Festival proceeds benefit adaptive sports and recreation opportunities for San Diegans with disabilities.
Our past beneficiaries include: San Diego City Schools Adaptive Physical Education, ArtsBusXpress, Aseltine School, Adaptive Sports & Recreation Assn. Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp, Challenged Sailors, Durango Ski Program, Grossmont High School Adaptive Physical Education, Hage Elementary School Adaptive Physical Education, Mission Bay Aquatics Center, Paralyzed Veterans of America, San Diego Tennis Association, Canine Companions, Paws-it-ive Teams, Sharp Rehab, St. Madeline Sophie’s Center, Torrey Pines Church Surf Ministry, Wheelchair Dance Organization Program and Wheelchair Lacrosse Program.
Join us September 11-12 for a fun filled day. Purchase your ticket today or sign up to volunteer.
Purchase your tickets Here
Volunteer at the event! Contact admin@sdfestivalofthearts.org
