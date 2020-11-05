This Special Section appeared in the October/November 2020 issue of San Diego Magazine.
At a time when health care is more important that ever, San Diegans can take comfort in knowing that their city is on the leading edge of medicine. San Diego is home to a wealth of medical experts at the forefront of their fields who pride themselves on providing superior care. Whether you’re in need of a family doctor or a specialist, it’s important to find a physician who’s right for you. The following profiles serve as an introduction to the personalities, professionalism, and expertise of the preeminent doctors and dentists of San Diego.
Art of Dentistry
Dental
With the world changing all around us, one thing in San Diego has remained constant: the compassion and dedication to exceptional results at Art of Dentistry, San Diego’s premier destination for extraordinary dental care.
Dr. Lawrence Addleson and Dr. David Landau, renowned experts in the field of cosmetic dentistry, are greatly sought after by patients pursuing restorative, cosmetic, and oral hygiene care. Additionally, many dental specialists seek to collaborate with Drs. Addleson and Landau because of their abilities to handle complex cases. Passionate dental professionals, committed to providing customized care to every patient who walks through the doors of their boutique practice in Bankers Hill, Art of Dentistry is a desirable destination for patients looking for personalized service, state-of-the-art dental technology, and optimal aesthetic outcomes.
Driven by their passion for the art and science of beautifully restored smiles, the entire team at Art of Dentistry brings an innate focus on excellence in their day-to-day work, treating each patient with empathy and compassion.
In today’s unprecedented times, Art of Dentistry’s dedication to the comfort and care of their patients is demonstrated by their diligent attention to safety standards, sterile equipment and clinically clean technique. New upgrades include imbedding ultraviolet lights and HEPA filters into the air conditioning units, outfitting the office with PPE, hand sanitizing stations, protective partitions, and air filtering equipment. The team is committed to ensuring the safety and comfort of everyone who enters their welcoming office. Knowing that dental concerns – whether cosmetic or routine care – do not ever stop, even during a pandemic, Drs. Addleson and Landau have ensured their practice is ready to safely welcome patients and continue to provide the care they’ve come to expect from San Diego’s top dentists.
2840 Fifth Avenue, Suite 300, San Diego, CA 92103 | 619-291-4325
Carmel Valley Facial Plastic Surgery
Facial Plastic Surgery
The search for the fountain of youth is over. It’s been found by Dr. Amir Karam, a renowned San Diego facial plastic surgeon, whose expertise in the specialty of facial rejuvenation has earned him more than 20 awards for best plastic surgeon in the past 14 years. A respected author, international speaker and, above all, a passionate double-board-certified physician dedicated to his craft, Dr. Karam is highly regarded by his peers and patients from around the world, who travel to Carmel Valley Facial Plastic Surgery to put their faith and their face in his hands.
Offering a full menu of facial aesthetic and reconstructive treatments, state-of-the-art technology, and a holistic approach, Dr. Karam is highly sought after by patients seeking minimally invasive procedures with maximal outcomes.
“The practice is focused almost exclusively on facial rejuvenation—helping people who are in the process of aging restore their youthful look and preventing people in the early stages of aging from starting to look old,” Dr. Karam says.
Through his pioneering work developing the Vertical Restore procedure, Dr. Karam revolutionized the facelift, defying gravity by vertically lifting the fascia under the skin in the neck, jawline, face, and outer brow. The restorative process, which was 10 years in the making, produces natural-looking results that leave patients feeling their absolute best—and looking as young as they feel. For people in the early stages of aging, the preventive Vertical Prevent procedure is an innovative intervention that virtually stops the clock on facial aging, keeping patients looking youthful and feeling confident.
“Appearance is very important to people’s self-esteem and confidence,” he says. “The natural process of aging negatively impacts these things. We make people feel good about themselves by keeping them looking on the outside as young as they feel on the inside—and that’s incredibly rewarding.”
11943 El Camino Real #100, San Diego, CA 92130 |858-259-3223
Nassir Azimi, MD FACC, FSCAI, FASNC
Interventional Cardiology
Quadruple-board-certified cardiologist Dr. Nassir Azimi has garnered local, national, and international recognition over the course of his 16 years in practice. The triple Ivy League educated physician has repeatedly earned the prestigious Castle Connolly organization’s distinction of Top Doctor in Interventional Cardiology and has been added to the Consumers’ Research Council of America’s list of top cardiologists, among other accolades. He serves as chief medical officer for Doctorpedia.com’s Heart Health Channel.
Dr. Azimi focuses one the whole person, not just an organ system. “I treat patients as family, which results in a superior level of care,” he says. “The most important recognition is that of my patients.”
He prides himself on prevention, but also specializes in interventional cardiac and peripheral vascular procedures as well as structural heart interventions. He continues to keep up with evolving technologies and employs the latest advances, including transcatheter valve replacements and Watchman implants.
Azimi Cardiovascular Institute, 5565 Grossmont Center Drive, Buiding 3, Suite 444, La Mesa, CA 91942 | 619-567-7400
Cancer Center Oncology Medical Group
Onocology
Exceptional cancer care has an East County address. Housed on the campus of Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa, Cancer Center Oncology Medical Group is a private medical oncology practice serving the needs of the far reaches of San Diego County and beyond.
Under the leadership of four respected oncologists/hematologists—David Bodkin, MD; Reema Batra, MD; Kai Zu, MD; and Igor Medic, MD—the patient-centered practice is dedicated to providing compassionate, comprehensive cancer care to a diverse patient population. Offering a full range of services, from infusion and oral pharmacy to radiation therapy, nutrition, and social work in collaboration with Sharp HealthCare, the medical group has been a valuable part of the community for more than 20 years.
In these uncertain times, the practice has remained steadfast in their care for patients, remaining open throughout the COVID-19 crisis and developing a robust telehealth system to ensure patient comfort and safety.
5555 Grossmont Center Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942 | 619-644-3030
Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa
Plastic Surgery
Change is good—especially when it makes you feel like the absolute best version of yourself. Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa has been a leader in the aesthetic field for over 26 years, pioneering the Changes Center for Scarless Surgery, which sculpts and tones bodies without the scalpels of the past. Led by Dr. Gilbert Lee (voted San Diego’s top plastic surgeon for 14 consecutive years by the San Diego County Medical Society), Changes’ mission is to inspire every patient through a relentless commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service.
This year, Changes has expanded to include the groundbreaking RAFT procedure (reverse abdominoplasty fat transfer). This all-in-one procedure offers body liposculpture, breast augmentation with fat transfer, breast lift, and reverse tummy tuck, all performed with the scarless surgery technique. Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa is also the first practice in San Diego to offer the new Evoke and Evolve technologies from InMode. These devices tighten skin, tone muscles, and shrink fat using radiofrequency devices driven by artificial intelligence for a safe and comfortable noninvasive experience.
“I’ve tried all the technologies on myself first and can say that they are very comfortable and effective,” Dr. Lee says.
Finally, for men, the Changes Adonis procedure offers high-definition abdominal and flank sculpting, leaving the abs etched, svelte, and scar-free.
To cap off an exciting year of firsts, Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Michael Rossi to its team of experts. A true artist in the field of aesthetic plastic surgery, Dr. Rossi embodies a distinctive blend of compassionate care and naturally beautiful surgical and injectable results. “Dr. Rossi is an incredibly talented plastic surgeon who upholds all of our Changes values and philosophies,” says Dr. Lee. The Changes motto of “Artistry with Precision” has never been more alive.
11515 El Camino Real #150, San Diego, CA 92130 | 858-720-1440
Dermatologist Medical Group of North County
Medical, Surgical, and Cosmetic Dermatology
For over four decades, Dermatologist Medical Group (DMG) has earned its reputation as a premier medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology practice through the delivery of compassionate, comprehensive, and advanced care. They strive to provide individualized, evidence-based treatment by involving the patient in their treatment decisions. Many of DMG’s services are now offered via telehealth appointments, an alternative to in-person office visits, to new and established patients.
Among other accolades, they’ve been recognized as Top Doctors by the San Diego County Medical Society and San Diego Magazine for the past 17 years. “All of our physicians truly enjoy what we do,” says Dr. Alice Liu. “We will go the extra mile for our patients, even if it’s on our own time. Many of us have been with DMG for many years, and some have spent their entire career with DMG, because we love it here—and I think it shows.”
Their three locations in San Diego County—Oceanside, Encinitas, and a newly opened facility in Carmel Valley—are conveniently located and staffed with more than a dozen exceptional practitioners educated and trained in the latest treatments and technology.
DMG specializes in the full spectrum of medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology, including Mohs micrographic surgery and Xoft brachytherapy, considered the most effective treatments for common types of skin cancer. Patients are often prescribed new medications as soon as they become available, and all offices are outfitted with the newest equipment. DMG offers light and laser therapy and cosmetic treatments, including Botox, fillers, intense pulsed light, microneedling, and peels. In addition, to better serve their patients with challenging skin conditions, DMG has added a division for extensive contact dermatitis patch testing and is participating in new investigational therapies for patients who may not otherwise have access to novel medications.
“What truly drives our passion is the patient—caring for each one as an individual, listening to each person’s concerns, helping in their skin treatment, and having a personal connection,” says Dr. Liu. “I consider it a privilege and a responsibility each time a patient entrusts me with their care.”
3613 Vista Way Oceanside, CA 92056
1200 Garden View Road, Suite 108, Encinitas, CA 92024
11943 El Camino Real, Suite 220, San Diego, CA 92130
Tel: 760-758-5340 | Fax: 760-758-5502
Fifth Avenue Dental Arts
General and Cosmetic Dentistry
Dr. Ramin Ghassemi and Dr. Nina Mojaver of Fifth Avenue Dental Arts are skilled in an array of general and cosmetic dental procedures, ranging from fillings and crowns to total smile makeovers and nonsurgical dental facelifts. Their practice revolves around excellence, experience, and aesthetics. Their motto: “We cater to discerning clients who seek consistently reliable care.”
Dr. Mojaver has spent the past three decades ensuring that each of her patients has a smile they’re proud to show the world. An artist since childhood with a critical eye for beauty, Dr. Mojaver takes a personalized approach to her work engineering youthful smiles. She is also one of only a few dentists in the region to earn the distinction of Elite Provider from Invisalign. “We can take years off patients’ faces by realigning the bite and restoring it so the muscles are in their optimal, relaxed positions,” she says.
In addition to expertise in periodontics, implants, correcting gummy smiles, and performing full-mouth reconstructions, Dr. Ghassemi employs the latest 3D imaging and laser technology to improve oral health. He has conducted extensive research on using technology to diagnose periodontal disease. His research and papers are published internationally and he has lectured around the world.
The multispecialty staff at Fifth Avenue Dental Arts provides a variety of services, including cosmetic and restorative procedures; orthodontics; periodontics; endodontics; and same-day crowns, veneers, and dental implants. The modern, high-end office is filled with high-tech accoutrements and was the first in San Diego County to employ an extra-oral suction system, which uses a medical-grade filtration system and ultraviolet light disinfectant to remove droplets and aerosols produced during dental care—down to 0.3 microns with 99.99 percent efficiency—reducing the risk of coronavirus exposure for staff and patients.
450 A Street, Suite 400, San Diego, CA 92101 | 888-233-3338
Gums by Gohel
Periodontics and Dental Implants
Dr. Shivali Gohel and Dr. James Sinks of Gums by Gohel treat periodontal disease using state-of-the-art technology and materials to deliver consistently superior results. The goal is not only to craft an aesthetically pleasing smile and address cosmetic concerns, but also to stave off serious health concerns tied to untreated periodontal disease including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s disease. They take a holistic approach and provide minimally invasive care where possible.
Dr. Gohel is Board Certified by the American Board of Periodontology and is one of only a handful of periodontists inducted into the prestigious Omicron Kappa Upsilon dental honor society upon her graduation from Boston University, School of Dental Medicine. She went on to Loma Linda University for an additional 3-year residency in specialty training, where she was trained by top international implantologists. She has developed a personalized approach to oral health and prioritizes each patient’s unique concerns and overall well-being. Her compassionate care philosophy is rooted in her own experience having her fractured front teeth restored as a child and the difference it made in her own life. She has spent the past several years helping patients regain their confidence in the same way. She also pays it forward by helping local veterans receive dental care through the Veteran’s Choice Program, which provides care at no cost to the veteran.
Continuing education is important to Dr. Gohel and she is well versed in regenerative and cosmetic periodontal procedures, laser therapies, and dental implants. The professionals at Gums by Gohel are committed to providing the best care possible in an understanding and nonjudgmental setting. The Clairemont practice’s warm, welcoming staff works to ease patients’ concerns and make the process as comfortable as possible. IV sedation is also available for added patient comfort.
If you or a loved one needs high-quality periodontal care, look no further. Visit gumsbygohel.com to learn more about the services Dr. Gohel offers and schedule an appointment.
4320 Genesee Ave #203, San Diego, CA 92117 | 858-541-7676
Gupta Plastic Surgery
Plastic Surgery
Widely known for his highly trained skills and calm, reassuring bedside manner, Dr. Abhay Gupta is the medical director of Gupta Plastic Surgery. You could say that surgical excellence is in Dr. Gupta’s genes. One of San Diego’s most trusted and respected plastic surgeons, Dr. Gupta comes from a family of surgeons—and he takes that legacy very seriously.
“My family has always believed in treating patients like they’re part of our family,” he says. “I have built my reputation on this principle. I pride myself on being up-front and honest, really listening to my patients’ needs, and offering all the options—even if that means no surgery at all. Patients have said that’s a refreshing change.”
For Dr. Gupta’s patients, the exceptional experience begins when they ﬁrst enter his newly remodeled ofﬁce, which features calming colors and soothing waterfalls. From the minute they meet with their surgeon, they know they’re in good hands.
Dr. Gupta is highly skilled in all areas of plastic surgery, but still ensures he keeps up to date on all the latest proven techniques. He offers a wide range of reconstructive and cosmetic services with a commitment to optimal results and patient safety.
An expert in his ﬁeld, with 22 years of experience in plastic surgery, Dr. Gupta is driven by a passion for helping people—healing them after illness or injury, boosting their self-esteem, and truly changing their lives. Nationally recognized for his knowledge, skill, and precision in aesthetic surgery, breast surgery, and cancer reconstruction, Dr. Gupta is highly trained in treating the whole patient—from the top of the head to the bottom of the feet.
“Plastic surgery really offers the largest variety in the entire medical ﬁeld,” he says. “I have experience operating on the whole body and, after over 20 years, that’s what keeps it interesting. Medicine is all about helping people, and every day when I go to work, I know that’s what I’ll be doing. That’s what drives me.”
10672 Wexford Street, Suite 275, San Diego, CA 92131
2801 Jefferson Street, Carlsbad, CA 92008
858-621-6000
Harish Hosalkar, MD
Orthopedic Surgery
Nationally and internationally acclaimed in orthopedic surgery, Dr. Harish Hosalkar is honored to be recognized as one of San Diego’s Top Doctors.
“Life is motion and motion is life” is his philosophy. Dr. Hosalkar (well known as “Dr. H”) combines leading-edge techniques with traditional methods to help patients achieve functional improvement for a pain-free life.
Renowned in his field, Dr. Hosalkar brings nearly 25 years of medical expertise to his practice and an unsurpassed level of compassion. In the years since he founded The ‘Hosalkar Institute’, it has become a regionally, nationally, and internationally acclaimed institution with multiple subspecialty physicians, surgeons, and clinical programs working closely to provide excellent care and treatment.
Dr. Hosalkar is affiliated with multiple hospital systems, including Scripps, Sharp, Paradise Valley Hospital, and Tri-City Medical Center, and is the director of joint preservation, the traumatic brain injury deformity correction program, the limb-lengthening and deformity correction program, and the amputation prevention program at some of them.
A dedicated family man with a beautiful wife and two children he adores, Dr. Hosalkar loves cooking, reading, hiking, traveling, singing, and, of course, seeing patients. “I enjoy connecting with people and taking care of them. I feel a great sense of accomplishment in assisting fellow humans with their musculoskeletal ailments and helping them return to their life and function while controlling or eliminating their pain.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Hosalkar has tirelessly worked without taking a day off, to cover trauma care and emergencies in multiple local hospitals to serve the community. Dr. Hosalkar is consistently involved in charity and mission work as well. Through his individualized patient care, Dr. Hosalkar’s medical practice gives the gift of motion to people in need all across the globe.
2323 E 8th St #103, National City, CA 91950 | 619-512-1600
Ann Mineo Kania DDS, DMSc
Periodontics, Laser Dentistry, Dental Implants
When it comes to advanced, state-of-the-art periodontal care and dental implants, Dr. Ann Kania is a trusted expert. UCSF- and Harvard-trained, Dr. Kania is among an elite group of board-certified periodontists in San Diego, a diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology. She is a fellow of the Institute for Advanced Laser Dentistry. Dr. Kania has been practicing in San Diego’s North County since 1997, and has earned a reputation for providing the highest-quality care. Among treatment options, Dr. Kania offers minimally invasive procedures including LANAP laser treatment, Pinhole grafts, PRF, ozone therapy, and others.
For a gift at your first visit, mention San Diego Magazine when you contact the office.
45 Saxony Road, Suite 203, Encinitas, CA 92024 | 760-642-0711
La Jolla Dermatology and Laser Surgery Center
Cosmetic Dermatology
You’ll love the skin you’re in after a visit to La Jolla Dermatology and Laser Surgery Center. Under the leadership of Azadeh Shirazi, MD (or Dr. Azi), a board-certified dermatologist specializing in cosmetic dermatology, the boutique practice is highly regarded for its customized treatments and superior results.
“My greatest passion is helping people feel better about themselves,” says Dr. Azi. “Whether they’re experiencing acne scarring, under-eye circles, or any other insecurity about their appearance, I can help them feel better, look more rejuvenated, and regain their confidence.”
Dr. Azi demonstrates her dedication to exceptional cosmetic dermatology and extraordinary patient care through her ongoing commitment to education and the development of novel techniques and products that improve the skin. She developed EyeGlow®, a nonsurgical eye lift procedure that uses a unique combination of fillers to create a white opaque blend, restoring the eyes to a brighter, more youthful appearance.
To help patients achieve their skin care goals at home, Dr. Azi formulated a medical-grade skin care line, AziMD Skincare, offering paraben-free, fragrance-free, cruelty-free products with vegan ingredients based simply on science and clinical trials. With its unique combination of ingredients, AziMD Skincare delivers real results based on clinical experience while protecting users from unnecessary chemicals found in many expensive brands known simply for their label.
Dr. Azi proudly shares her expertise as a regular guest on the Emmy-winning series The Doctors and as a sought-after expert on local and national news segments. She’s passionate about educating consumers about science-based skin care in person and through her active social media channels. Finally, her podcast, More Than a Pretty Face, tackles important topics and trends in the field of health, beauty, and wellness in a humorous and informative way—proving that beauty is, in fact, more than skin deep.
7301 Girard Ave #202, La Jolla, CA 92037 | 858-456-3992
lajollalaserderm.com | azimdskincare.com
Instagram: @skinbydrazi | Youtube: Skin By Dr. Azi
La Jolla Vein Care
Vein Treatment
Veins are vessels of life, and vein care can be critical—especially for millions of people who suffer from vein conditions like varicose veins, spider veins, blood clots, and leg ulcers. Since 2010, thousands of San Diegans with these conditions have found non-surgical relief at La Jolla Vein Care.
As San Diego’s only accredited vein center, La Jolla Vein Care offers “vein care reimagined.” This results-driven, patient-centered care is provided by board-certified, fellowship-trained physicians—founder Dr. Nisha Bunke, the first physician in the United States to complete fellowship training supported by the American Vein and Lymphatic Society, and Dr. Sarah Lucas, a graduate of the Duke School of Medicine, who completed an integrated vascular surgery residency at Georgetown University Hospital and Medstar Washington Hospital Center. Under their trusted leadership, the practice’s primary focus is on varicose veins and venous reflux disease.
“If left untreated, varicose veins can be painful, impact people’s quality of life, and have severe complications, from open leg ulcers to hemorrhaging,” Dr. Bunke explains. “We’re passionate about treating varicose veins in a non-painful, minimally invasive way—helping people’s legs look and feel better and providing them relief and a return to their lifestyle.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, La Jolla Vein Care has made innovative adjustments to ensure patients receive optimal care in the safest manner possible.
“We’ve taken things to a new level, providing even better access for patients in our office or in the comfort of their own home,” says Dr. Bunke. “We’ve created safe rotations in the office so patients can feel comfortable coming in, and we are also offering in-home ultrasound, allowing us to view results in the office in real time, from the patient’s home. For anyone who suffers from venous disease, there’s a variety of diagnostic and treatment options at La Jolla Vein Care.”
9850 Genesee Avenue, Suites 410 & 530, La Jolla, CA 92037-1212 | 858-550-0330
Laser Cliniqúe
Nonsurgical Aesthetic Procedures
Founded by aesthetic expert P. Alexander Ataii, MD, Laser Cliniqúe excels at providing state-of-the-art nonsurgical aesthetic procedures that compete with the outcomes of plastic surgery. Dr. Ataii specializes in delivering noninvasive treatments in an intimate and luxurious setting.
“We aim for nothing less than outstanding, life-changing cosmetic enhancements,” he says. “Our belief is that patients deserve to receive exceptional cosmetic care in a tranquil, luxurious setting, with no interruption to their busy lifestyles.” He goes on to note that there is a psychological component to cosmetic treatments, which is why he takes the time to get to know each patient and become familiar with their lifestyle, so he can make the best recommendations.
Known for his artistic eye, Dr. Ataii has a loyal following of patients, including many who have been under his expert care for a decade or more. With over 3,425 genuine patient reviews, Laser Cliniqúe is the most five-star-reviewed practice of its kind in the country.
Dr. Ataii is a believer that less is more, so his enhancement approach is always incremental. “I never recommend that patients have everything done in one sitting. It is always best to space treatments out over several appointments so we can track results.”
Passionate about his profession, Dr. Ataii often spends his downtime at the office, a place he and his wife have jokingly dubbed his “first child.” “I absolutely love to sculpt and create symmetry in the human form and identify the intricacies of each unique individual. It’s rewarding to use injectables to achieve optimal outcomes for my patients and help them look and feel their best.”
9200 Scranton Road, Suite 102, San Diego, CA 92121 | 888-406-4801
Moradi, MD
Facial Plastic Surgery
Amir Moradi and his passionate team at Moradi MD have dedicated their careers to helping you feel and live the very best version of you. Through thorough and compassionate care, expert skill, and the highest quality of scientific research and innovation, the team has created a one-stop institution for the preservation and restoration of youth. Here, patient satisfaction comes first.
“We see ourselves as our patients’ advocate and act on their best behalf,” says Dr. Moradi. “It’s important to us to choose the best treatments and procedures based on the individual patient’s desires and needs.”
As one of the leading aesthetic research centers in the country, Moradi MD is at the forefront of the latest procedures and most advanced technology. In addition to their esteemed facial plastic surgery services such as rhinoplasty, facelift, and blepharoplasty, the facility also offers noninvasive and minimally invasive treatments for patients who want to invest in their self-care without the commitment of a surgical procedure. Treatments like CoolSculpting, CoolTone, Vanquish, and radio frequency skin rejuvenation are completely noninvasive and performed by Dr. Moradi’s team.
“I am fortunate to work with an amazing team that undergoes continual education sessions to help advance their knowledge in the field of aesthetic medicine,” he says. Through this education, Moradi MD is equipped with a staff that is certified, knowledgeable, and passionate to provide the very best experience for their patients.
“Our mission is to have a positive impact on the lives of those we meet,” says Dr. Moradi. “We believe that looking and feeling youthful and confident is important to all and devote our professional lives to this endeavor.”
2023 West Vista Way, Suite F, Vista, CA 92083 |760-645-1301
Rheumatology Center of San Diego
Rheumatology
Board-certified rheumatologist Dr. Tania Rivera has spent the last two decades diagnosing and treating conditions like arthritis, fibromyalgia, chronic inflammation, and autoimmune diseases. At Rheumatology Center of San Diego, she and her staff pride themselves on friendly, personalized health care that incorporates holistic medicine with traditional medical treatments.
“We know patients by name and each of their stories,” she says. “We believe in the approach of treating the whole body.”
It’s a common misconception that rheumatic issues only affect older adults. Dr. Rivera recommends that people of any age who are suffering from fatigue, aches, and pains—especially symptoms that are worse in the morning—seek a diagnosis.
“Young people too often get overlooked by other doctors, who might just tell them they’re exercising too hard, when really there’s something else going on,” she says.
The trusted practitioner also participates in clinical trials. Dr. Rivera’s familiarity with leading-edge treatments places her in the best possible position to make recommendations to boost a patient’s healing.
In addition to her clinic on the campus of Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Dr. Rivera has recently opened a location in Rancho Bernardo conveniently accessible from I-15. Extra precautions are being taken at both clinics to protect patients in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The offices have recently upgraded their HVAC systems, installed HEPA filters that capture particles as small as 0.1 microns, implemented extra cleaning protocols, and they only allow one patient in the waiting and exam rooms at a time. Dr. Rivera also utilizes telemedicine to continue to care for high-risk patients and others who aren’t able to visit in person.
Dr. Rivera was born and raised in Chile. She completed her rheumatology fellowship at New York University, then went on to work for the Research Registry for Neonatal Lupus and the Osteoporosis Center in Princeton, New Jersey, prior to moving to San Diego. When not working, she spends time with her husband and two sons.
16516 Bernardo Center Drive #220, San Diego, CA 92128
9850 Genesee Ave Suite 850, La Jolla, CA 92037
858-336-2810
San Diego Eyelid Specialists
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery
Just ask dermatologists, anesthesiologists, ER doctors, and plastic surgeons who have undergone eyelid surgery themselves—they’ll tell you the same. As San Diego’s premier eye plastic surgeon, Dr. Iyengar has earned many prestigious accolades, such as being voted by his peers as one of San Diego’s ﬁnest plastic surgeons five times and being selected Volunteer Faculty of the Year at UC San Diego’s Shiley Eye Institute.
With stellar patient reviews, the results speak for themselves on Dr. Iyengar’s Instagram (@eyelidmd) as well as through testimonials, including from numerous physicians. Patients and other plastic surgeons turn to Dr. Iyengar for natural-appearing results from blepharoplasty, ptosis surgery, eyelid reconstruction, and to ﬁx complications from previous eyelid surgery.
With the highest level of surgical training in eyelid surgery and having been recognized for his amazing international volunteer work, Dr. Iyengar is the most experienced eyelid surgeon in North County San Diego. As a member and examiner for the prestigious American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ASOPRS), Dr. Iyengar carries a national reputation for natural-appearing results from cosmetic eyelid surgery.
When considering cosmetic eyelid surgery or reconstructive eyelid surgery, minute details are of the greatest importance, and it is critical to choose a surgeon who operates on eyelids every day. Serving as the oculoplastic surgeon at Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Dr. Iyengar also continues to give back to our San Diego community, caring for the most complicated eyelid injuries. Besides fellow surgeons and physicians, Dr. Iyengar’s clientele includes celebrities, nationally recognized athletes, fashion models, and top professionals who prize their aesthetics.
477 North El Camino Real, Suite A304, Encinitas, CA 92024 | 858-432-2700
8950 Villa La Jolla Drive, B206, La Jolla, CA 92037
San Diego Women’s Health
The Center for Women’s Health, Wellness & Robotic Surgery
San Diego Women’s Health is committed to delivering the most comprehensive, compassionate, state-of-the-art women’s health care with a personal touch, exceptional service, surgical excellence, and optimal outcomes.
Dr. Mel Kurtulus and Dr. Chandra Spring-Robinson, obstetrician/gynecologists and renowned experts and educators in minimally invasive surgery, are dedicated to improving women’s health through an evidence-based approach and being well-versed in addressing the needs of patients at every stage of their lives.
San Diego Women’s Health provides comprehensive health and wellness management for women with expertise in hormonal management, pregnancy care, infertility treatments, urogynecology, and treatment of endometriosis and abnormal uterine bleeding utilizing minimally invasive surgery with specialty in robotic surgery.
The team at San Diego Women’s Health is committed to treating patients like family, with the aim to provide the best possible health care experience.
9850 Genesee Avenue, Suite 770, La Jolla, CA 92037 | 858-677-0777
San Diego Orthobiologics Medical Group
Joint and Spine Care
Recognized as San Diego’s premier regenerative medicine clinic, San Diego Orthobiologics Medical Group specializes in the nonsurgical care of joint and spine pain. A pioneer in advanced, innovative care, SDOMG was the first clinic in San Diego to offer platelet-rich plasma therapy (PRP), the first to offer autologous cell-based therapy, and one of just five clinics in the country selected to conduct an FDA-approved clinical trial of stem cell therapy for knee osteoarthritis.
SDOMG physicians Dr. Christopher Rogers and Dr. Mary A. Ambach are board-certified, fellowship-trained, nationally recognized experts in the field of regenerative medicine. They have published in several medical journals and textbooks and have lectured at regenerative medicine conferences around the world.
Awarded “Top Doctor” by San Diego Magazine twice, Dr. Rogers has appeared on Golf Channel’s Golf Fitness Academy and PBS’s Innovations in Medicine. He serves as medical director for Personalized Stem Cells, Inc., and on the board of directors for the American College of Regenerative Medicine. Dr. Ambach provides expert care to Olympic and professional athletes, allowing them to compete at their optimum fitness level. She was awarded recognition by the Arthritis Foundation for her work as the Los Angeles Orthopedic Honoree.
With more than 30 years of combined experience, this dynamic duo is on the forefront of helping San Diegans return to a healthy and active lifestyle without pain. They realize that every patient is unique and deserves comprehensive, customized care. San Diego’s most innovative and evidence-based technology can be found at their state-of-the-art facility in Carlsbad.
The entire team at SDOMG is committed to providing excellent service, compassionate care, and patient education. You can learn more on the SDOMG YouTube channel, Facebook Live’s “Ask the Docs” series, or in their recently released video series, CellTalk.
6125 Paseo del Norte, Suite 100, Carlsbad, CA 92011 | 760-909-2355
Marc S. Schwartz, MD
Clinical Professor of Neurosurgery, University of California San Diego
A board-certified neurosurgeon, Dr. Marc Schwartz is recognized as an internationally renowned expert on complex cranial surgery, brain tumors, skull base tumors, and cranial nerve disorders. While most neurosurgeons offer spinal surgery procedures, Dr. Schwartz dedicates his practice to complex brain surgery; he is also considered the neurosurgical leader in the field of auditory brain-stem implants.
Committed to patient-centered care, Dr. Schwartz takes a personalized approach with each case. “Not everyone needs surgery, as many patients can be safely observed or treated with other modalities,” he says.
Dr. Schwartz has one of the highest-volume practices for complex cranial neurosurgery in the country, and the highest-volume center for acoustic neuromas and other brain tumors affecting hearing—he has personally treated over 2,000 cases during the course of his career.
“I find great satisfaction not only in the challenge of complex surgery, but also in providing the best advice for both surgical and nonsurgical care.”
Perlman Clinic, 9350 Campus Point Drive, La Jolla, CA 92037
Appointments: 619-543-5540; 800-926-8273 | Direct office phone:858-249-0861
SK Clinic and Medical Spa
Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
A respected and trusted leader in the field of plastic and reconstructive surgery, Dr. Stephen Krant has been providing superlative services in La Jolla for the past 40 years. A Yale School of Medicine alumnus and fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Krant has successfully performed thousands of cosmetic and reconstructive procedures, which explains why he’s been designated as one of the best cosmetic surgeons for 20 years strong by the La Jolla Light’s readers’ poll.
Dr. Krant and his team excel at a wide range of plastic surgical services, including face-lift, blepharoplasty, body contouring, nasal reconstruction, skin cancer reconstruction, and breast cancer reconstruction after mastectomy, as well as augmentation, reduction, and lift. Patients can also opt for noninvasive services, such as Thermage, Botox, Kybella, Juvéderm Voluma, Sculptra, PRP and microneedling, Fraxel laser treatments, IPL, laser hair removal, microdermabrasion, chemical peels, treatments for acne and precancerous lesions, and lipo-massage.
With a state-of-the-art surgical center and medical day spa on-site, the team follows an integrative approach, offering plastic and reconstructive surgery combined with healing spa treatments to comprehensively treat the whole person inside and out.
“We combine post-op lymphatic massage and O2 treatments where necessary to promote quicker healing,” explains Dr. Krant. “I also believe strongly in VitaMedica supplements before and after surgery to strengthen, reinforce, repair, and rejuvenate the body and the immune system. This thorough approach improves the quality of the healing process and decreases the time to recover.”
SK-Clinic and Medical Spa also offers a wide variety of anti-aging facials, from an oxygenating SK Signature Healthy-Aging Facial to their new HydraFacial. The platinum version of this healing experience begins with lymphatic drainage to detoxify the skin, followed by a hydrafacial that exfoliates, cleanses, and hydrates the skin using super serums filled with antioxidants, peptides, and hyaluronic acid. The cutting-edge treatment finishes with LED light therapy to reduce wrinkles and visible signs of aging, so your skin has that healthy youthful glow.
“Our goal with every cosmetic procedure is to deliver a natural youthful look to all of our patients,” adds Dr. Krant.
528 Nautilus Street, La Jolla, CA 92037 | 858-454-3161
Carl H. Smith, DDS
Adult Reconstructive and Implant Dentistry
Dr. Smith is a “super generalist” dentist, practicing all phases of oral medicine and surgery, which eliminates the need for patients to see multiple specialists.
In his current University City office, Dr. Smith has practiced adult general, reconstructive, and implant dentistry for over 40 years and has published implant dentistry articles in several respected journals. Dr. Smith is also licensed to administer intravenous conscious sedation when necessary.
Dr. Smith graduated summa cum laude from Marquette University School of Dentistry while ranked first in the history of the school. He served on the San Diego County Dental Society Peer Review Committee for 14 years, acting as chairman for nine. He is a diplomate of the American Society of Osseointegration and the International Congress of Oral Implantologists.
As a San Diego native, raised in Point Loma, Dr. Smith states, “It’s a delight to continue to serve this fantastic community.”
8899 University Center Lane #185, San Diego, CA 92122 | 858-458-9000
Spine Institute of San Diego
Spine Medicine
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 34 million Americans 18 years and older suffer lower back pain, and another nine million suffer neck pain. At the Spine Institute of San Diego, Drs. Ramin Raiszadeh and Paul D. Kim provide a minimally invasive, compassionate approach to complete spine care that is unsurpassed. The institute offers a combination of the area’s best board-certified experts, leading-edge technology, and state-of-the-art equipment, as well as a full range of dedicated support specialists.
“Our goal is to optimize your spinal health and get you back to enjoying your everyday activities. The Spine Institute is a multidisciplinary program. This means that you will be cared for by a team of experts who are specially trained in the field of spine medicine,” says Dr. Raiszadeh. “Our team includes board-certified and fellowship-trained surgeons and friendly, highly skilled physician assistants.”
Dr. Kim agrees, and notes that the practice emphasizes a collaborate care approach. “Working together, our entire team focuses on providing the most advanced treatment options,” he explains. “Our goal is to prevent, treat, and rehabilitate conditions that affect the spinal column. Most importantly, this advanced medicine is tailored to each patient’s individual needs.”
With so many specialists and levels of care at your service, it’s also good to know you will be assigned a personal program manager who will work with you and your team of experts every step of the way to maintain a seamless coordination of care. Without question, Dr. Raiszadeh and Dr. Kim make it their priority to optimize your spinal health and get you back to enjoying your everyday activities.
6719 Alvarado Road, Suite 308, San Diego, CA 92120 | 619-229-5354
Sutra Dental Spa
Dental
Imagine actually looking forward to a cosmetic dentistry appointment! It’s possible when you’re a valued patient at La Mesa’s Sutra Dental Spa and Coronado Dental Group. “Enjoy a period of blissful relaxation while we maintain the health of your teeth and gums and the aesthetics of your smile,” says Jimmy C. Wu, DDS, one of San Diego’s most respected cosmetic dentists.
“Our top priorities are safety, comfort, effective treatment, and results that look and feel natural,” says the nationally recognized Dr. Wu. “We’re proud to offer the most advanced dental technologies and techniques available in a calming, even meditative, environment that highlights our region’s special connection to the beautiful world around us.”
Sutra Dental Spa and Coronado Dental Group offer a wide range of services, including restorative options, such as dental implants, cosmetic treatments like porcelain veneers and teeth whitening, and routine dental care.
7851 University Avenue, Suite 206, La Mesa, CA 91942 | 619-589-6060
Coronado Dental Group, 1301 Ynez Place, Coronado, CA 92118 | 619-435-6227
Urology San Diego
Urology
At Urology San Diego, Dr. Jason Phillips and Dr. Aaron Boonjindasup specialize in providing state-of-the-art care through minimally invasive procedures. With an emphasis on full urological care—from urologic cancers to urinary problems—Urology San Diego takes a unique approach to their patients’ care by developing personalized and collaborative treatment plans backed by leading medical technology.
“Our most important goal is to provide the right solution at the right time for patients,” says Dr. Phillips, who achieved the first designation as a UroLift Center of Excellence in San Diego. “We take time to determine patient expectations to ensure that we come as close to these targets as possible,” adds Dr. Boonjindasup.
Experts in the Da Vinci robotic surgical system, and co-chairs of the robotics committees at Tri-City Medical Center and Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Urology San Diego stands as a trusted and reliable team who believes the patient’s quality of life comes first.
3907 Waring Road, Suite 4, Oceanside, CA 92056 | 760-295-9984
West Dermatology
Dermatology
Brook Brouha, MD, PhD, has the world-class academic pedigree expected of a dermatologist. However, his team is what really sets him apart. He says, “The outstanding management and intellectual support we get from one another in the office allow us the bandwidth to enjoy deep bonds with patients without feeling rushed and to search for creative new treatment options among cutting-edge research. At West Dermatology, we don’t give up. As a team, we creatively find solutions even if it takes time. Not letting yourself off the hook forces you to think outside the box to solve complex problems.”
From the patient care experience and follow-up to the front office, billing, and management, West Dermatology goes the extra mile. Dr. Brouha notes that everyone at the practice focuses on being an effective patient advocate. “We love to make our patients feel heard and special. We are a medical dermatology team that embraces both our patients and the new challenge.”
At heart, Dr. Brouha is a teacher, with skills honed while teaching physics to eighth graders. He enjoys building therapeutic relationships by explaining diseases, treatments, and procedures to his patients so they can make informed choices about their options. “We partner with patients, and together we hammer out a personalized plan that makes sense in the context of the patient’s life. We start with evidence-based medicine, but the true art of medicine is tailoring the population-wide guidelines to the individual patient in front of us. Together, we take great pride in our ability to connect with people and involve them in their own health care.”
9339 Genesee Avenue, Suite 350A, San Diego, CA 92121 | 858-946-4902
