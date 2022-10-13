E&J Gallo has selected San Diego as one of the very first launch markets for Javi’s Ranch Water Tequila Seltzer, a new sessionable RTD beverage with Texas roots that is perfectly suited to the laid-back spirit of America’s Finest City.
Named for a lovable French Bulldog, Javi’s is premium ranch water the way it ought to be - authentically made in Mexico with just 100% agave tequila, sparkling water, and natural flavors. It’s Consejo Regulador del Tequila (CRT) certified, verifying it’s made in Mexico with 100% agave tequila - not “mixto,” a mix of 49% tequila and 51% other spirits. The ultra-refreshing Ranch Water is low ABV (4.5%), 100 calories per 12 oz. can, gluten-free, and available in three delicious flavors: lime, grapefruit, and watermelon.
Javi’s can be found on retail shelves and in bars and restaurants throughout San Diego County. While ranch water originated in West Texas and has long been the preferred drink to beat the Lone Star state’s intense summer heat, the three-ingredient cocktail’s popularity is quickly spreading across the United States.
Javi’s is popping up at beloved local events around town: Super Girl Surf Pro, CRSSD, the Adams Avenue Street Festival and the SD Bay Food & Wine Festival. Raise the bar on refreshing with Javi’s - find out where to pick up a pack near you.
