New Year's Eve
NYE BRUNCH:
Ring in the New Year at Cafe Sevilla! There’s no better place to kick off New Year’s Eve day, Saturday, December 31st, than Cafe Sevilla! From 11am-3pm, we will be offering our delicious brunch menu featuring favorites like our Spanish Eggs Benedict and Torrijas Spanish Style French Toast alongside bottomless mimosas. Our dinner menu is also available during brunch.
Reservations are recommended by calling 619-233-5979 or online via http://www.cafesevilla.com/reservations
NYE DINNER RESERVATIONS 5PM-7:45PM:
We are accepting dinner reservation from 5pm-7:45pm, where we will be featuring a festive 3-Course Prix Fixe NYE Menu priced at $85 per person (also available á la carte) alongside our dinner menu. We will also be featuring live Latin Music by Richy 5-7pm followed by John Tidwell 7-10pm.
Reservations are highly recommended by calling 619-233-5979.
NYE FLAMENCO DINNER SHOW EXPERIENCE:
You can also enjoy a dazzling Flamenco Dinner Show Experience. Our first showtime starts at 5:15pm and includes our special NYE 3-Course Prix Fixe Menu including our shaved jamón Serrano Ensalada, Paella Valenciana and lemon tart for dessert. Tickets are priced at $99 per person (plus tax & 20% gratuity). Our second showtime starts at 7:30pm and includes our special NYE 3-Course Prix Fixe Menu including our shaved jamón Serrano Ensalada, Paella Valenciana topped with a cold lobster tail and lemon tart for dessert. Tickets are priced at $129 per person (plus tax & 20% gratuity).
Tickets for the dinner show are required by calling 619-233-5979 or can be purchased online via https://www.cafesevilla.com/promos-san-diego
NYE TAPAS BAR TABLE PACKAGES 8PM OR LATER:
You can also ring in the New Year with our special NYE Tapas Bar Table Packages that include reserved table seating all night long, live Latin bands John Tidwell & Kimba Light with alternating DJ, dancing, specialty NYE food and cocktail menus, party favors, complimentary midnight champagne toast & much more! Table pricing includes a food and beverage minimum spend plus tax and 20% gratuity, which is paid upfront. NYE Table packages are based on table availability and start at $300 per table & are available starting at 8pm.
Tickets for the NYE Tapas Bar Table Packages are required by calling 619-233-5979 or can be purchased online via https://www.cafesevilla.com/promos-san-diego/
New Year's Day
Kick off New Years Day, Sunday, January 1st, at Cafe Sevilla. Starting at 10:30am, enjoy live music by Kenna Duo (12-3pm) while indulging in our brunch menu and bottomless mimosas alongside several New Year’s Day Brunch Specials including Lobster Eggs Benedict and Smoked Salmon Platter. Our dinner menu is also available during brunch. After 3pm, our dinner menu will be available accompanied by live Latin music by Fiesta Luna 9pm-12am.
Reservations are recommended by calling 619-233-5979 or online via http://www.cafesevilla.com/reservations
____ Cafe Sevilla is conveniently located in the heart of San Diego's Gaslamp at 353 Fifth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101. For more information, visit http://www.cafesevilla.com and follow Cafe Sevilla on social media at @SevillaSD.
