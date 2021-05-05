Content provided by Home Depot
As you scroll through your Pinterest and Instagram feeds, viewing the latest in home design, you may find yourself itching to begin a new home project.
Typically you would begin a larger room remodel by interviewing several contractors or designers. You might lean on your neighbors to provide recommendations, or you may seek out other opinions via various online sources. This initial project stand-up phase can take weeks, if not months. Located here in San Diego, The Home Depot Design Center provides a one-stop shop, where you can get design inspiration, expertise, and installation, all at competitive prices and backed by The Home Depot’s guarantee.
You begin your project by booking a virtual or in-store appointment with the showroom, where you can tour over 30 interactive kitchen, bath, and laundry rooms. You can see appliances in-action, touch tile and countertops, test working showerheads and faucets, and so much more. The showroom offers hundreds of products from the most innovative brands in appliances, cabinetry, fixtures, and finishes, and gives you an opportunity to discover exactly what suits your home and your project.
Remodeling or updating your home can feel daunting, but Home Depot Design Center’s experts can help you select the best options for you based on your style, budget, and needs. The showroom is host to all that you’ll need to plan for your project, so there’s no need to source from multiple places. And if you’re already working with a designer or contractor, the team at the Home Depot Design Center will collaborate with them.
Once you’ve had your first appointment and have discussed your project needs, a certified installer will come to your home to make an in-person assessment and take precise measurements. From there, you can make all of your selections, and get a full-color, digital 3D rendering and 2D floor plan. That way you can see exactly what your new kitchen, bath, or laundry room will look like.
When you’re ready to officially start your project, you will work with one of Home Depot Design Center’s licensed, bonded, and insured contractors to order and install everything needed for your new space. In just a handful of weeks, you’ll be ready to sit back, enjoy your new room, and start sharing your design masterpiece across social media. Perhaps you’ll inspire someone else to begin their next home project.
