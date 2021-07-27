While working from home has become second nature for many of us, spending so much time barefoot can really take a toll on our feet. Scripps podiatrists saw an increase in the incidence of plantar fasciitis, capsulitis, and other common foot conditions during the pandemic, plus related back and knee pain and say more arch support could provide some relief. To learn more about tootsie troubles and the doctor-approved fixes that can make all the difference, click here. Summer sports can be tough on your body too—especially if you skipped last season due to safety concerns. Get injury-prevention tips and expert advice from a Scripps sports medicine doctor here.
