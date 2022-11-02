Being with family doesn’t always have to mean being at home. Not every kitchen can handle the whole clan, and sometimes the occasion calls for going out. These private rooms and dining services are ready to treat you like family and provide food every bit as good as your own holiday fare— without the stacks of dishes at the end.
Rancho Valencia
Far from ordinary, simply perfect. Rancho Valencia is a renowned and favored destination in north San Diego County, with a variety of stunning indoor and outdoor dining and event venues – from our sumptuous Terrace Room and Wine Cave, to our airy and lush outdoor garden locations, our individually designed private spaces provide the perfect backdrop for parties and events of all sizes.
Book your next private party or retreat at Rancho Valencia and enjoy the exceptional 5-star service and luxury your event deserves. Rancho Valencia’s inspiring, romantic and unique event and dining space opens through windowed doors to spacious outdoor patios and terraces surrounded by verdant foliage. Let Rancho Valencia curate your perfect private event.
Forbes 5-Star rated Resort and Spa providing exceptional service across our
45-acre Spanish Colonial hacienda-inspired enclave
Stunning indoor and outdoor private dining spaces
Local and sustainably-sourced Coastal
Ranch cuisine with customized private dining menus
Providing privacy and exclusivity for parties of any size
Roy's Restaurant
Situated on the grounds of the Marriott Marquis, Roy’s San Diego offers sweeping views of the marina and San Diego Bay. From our intimate Wine Room to our breezy outdoor lanai to full restaurant buyouts; we have the perfect space for your next event.
Our menu, seasonally inspired, is an artful fusion of bold Asian flavors and classic French preparations, brought together to create Roy Yamaguchi’s signature Hawaiian Fusion cuisine. Enjoy one of our signature tropical cocktails or allow us to craft a custom cocktail just for your guests. Complete your dining experience with a selection from our expansive wine list. For an event they’ll rave about, we invite you to experience Roy’s San Diego.
- Open daily for lunch and dinner
- Multiple private and semi-private spaces for groups of 10 to 500
- Dedicated private dining director to help plan your perfect event
- Custom menus and cocktails available
- State-of-the-art audio-visual equipment
Puesto At The Headquarters
We love parties because we believe every day should be a party. A party at Puesto at The Headquarters can be an intimate dinner in our loft or a family-style fiesta for 50 in the main dining room. Invite 400 of your closest friends for a lively reception with tray-passed tacos and margaritas. The restaurant includes two patios and two semi-private indoor spaces, which can be filled independently or combined to accommodate any number of partygoers.
- Variety of spaces accommodate both seated and standing fiestas
- Excellent menu offerings with trophy tacos & perfect margaritas
- Close proximity to downtown and lodging
Puesto Mission Valley
A party at Puesto in Mission Valley can be a cozy gathering in one of our PDR’s or a family-style fiesta for 68 on the patio. The restaurant can accommodate up to 500 for the party your colleagues will be raving about for years. The restaurant includes two patios and two private indoor spaces, one of which includes A/V capabilities. The space also includes incredible views of our iconic bar and award-winning brewery.
- Two private spaces plus a variety of semi-private options
- Ample free parking in lot right outside
- Experienced event team will create a Puesto Perfect Fiesta for you
The Marine Room
San Diego’s iconic Marine Room recently unveiled a refreshed dining room and new oceanfront Lounge at The Marine Room. There are now even more spaces to celebrate every occasion. From intimate group gatherings to large receptions, this surfside venue accents events with a masterful Coastal California menu, combining the region’s freshest ingredients with innovative culinary flair. Plan inspired gatherings at this landmark destination where no matter the occasion you and your guests will leave with a new perspective.
- Private and semi-private spaces from 12 to 200
- Menus curated and customized by Executive Chef Mike Minor
- Polished service for lunch or dinner from seasoned staff
The Shores Restaurant
Step into a SoCal paradise at La Jolla Shores Hotel and Restaurant where jaw-dropping ocean views are paired with fresh and sustainable Baja-inspired cuisine. Sip curated cocktails and craft beers just steps from the sand at a variety of unique event spaces. Groups of any size can be accommodated on the new beachfront lawn, open-air patios or the private, ocean view Acapulco deck. Bring the whole gang and make memories at this seaside escape.
- Private indoor and outdoor venues from 40-300 guests
- Event coordination from our friendly and experienced catering team
- Customized and creative menus to accommodate all event types
The Bayside Lounge & Bar
Reserve our Bayside Lounge for an interactive dining experience. Enjoy beautiful views of the Marina while savoring handcrafted cocktails and light fare from the award winning, Marina Kitchen. Enjoy an interactive gaming experience with our Topgolf Swing Suites, adding an element of fun, playful competition to your private event. Equipped with carnival classics, jewel jam, hockey, baseball, golf and more, Bayside Lounge is the perfect venue for your next soirée.
- Enjoy views overlooking the Marina
- Play from a variety of interactive games
- Enjoy light bites and handcrafted cocktails
Garibaldi offers an event space unique in San Diego, featuring a “secret” entrance, completely unobstructed ocean views, and a perfect marriage of locally sourced ingredients with Southern Italian beverages and recipes. Garibaldi is an ideal location for receptions up to 120 guests, or seated meals for up to 60 guests. Event menus feature specialty action stations, buffets and plated options. Inspired by Sardinia and California sunshine, Garibaldi is the ideal location for VIP corporate events and rehearsal dinners.
- Private indoor and outdoor space
- Ocean sunset views and rooftop experience
- Unique, speakeasy style entry
