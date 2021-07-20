As COVID-19 restrictions continue to relax, athletes across San Diego are heading back to the courts, tracks and trails. However, after the pandemic put many sports on pause, it’s prudent for players who skipped last season to take precautions to avoid injury. Scripps sports medicine physician Soroosh Amanat says starting slow and gradually building up intensity and endurance is key. You can’t go from the couch to a full-on marathon without some work. Stretching and hydration go a long way in injury prevention too, he says. Read more of Dr. Amanat's dos and don'ts of summer sports here.
