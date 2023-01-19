The third trimester of pregnancy is a busy time for expectant parents as they decorate the nursery, prepare a birth plan, and attend prenatal doctor visits. There’s one more important to-do: select a pediatrician. Selecting a pediatrician before a baby is born is especially important for first-time parents, parents who are facing high-risk pregnancies, and those who are adopting a child. Selecting a pediatrician can be a weighty decision, as they could be the child’s pediatrician for the next 18 years. Click here for a checklist of what to consider when picking a pediatrician.
For more nutrition, wellness, and healthy living tips, sign up for the San Diego Health newsletter here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.