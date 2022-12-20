The holiday season is typically filled with food, family, and fun. But for people with prediabetes, keeping healthy amid the festivities can be a struggle. The National Institutes of Health estimate that 1 in 3 adults, or about 88 million people, have prediabetes. Most don’t even know it. So, how can you plan for holiday meals if you or your family members might be at risk of developing diabetes? Click here for six tips from the Scripps Whittier Diabetes Institute.
