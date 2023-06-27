Westfield UTC, San Diego’s elevated one-stop-shop for all things retail, dining, playing and experiential surprise and delight moments, has just unveiled its newest amenity – the addition of three new regulation-sized outdoor pickleball courts available for complimentary use by guests and the community alike for a limited time. America’s fastest growing sport has officially landed its newest home courts at the center, beckoning players of all ages and experience levels to jump in on the fun in the center’s unrivaled rooftop setting.
Pickleball players will have the opportunity to unlock exclusive offers from a variety of retailers and restaurants at Westfield UTC just by enjoying the new courts. To access, guests must scan the QR code found on the signage at the courts and from there, take advantage of deals including but not limited to:
$10 gift card to Albion Fit
Buy one, get one free at Sip Fresh
Complimentary glass of wine on tap, beer on tap or an Aperol Spritz at The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar
Just announced, Westfield UTC will also be hosting a series of intimate instructional clinics on the courts that are free to participate in and top-notch gear will be provided by Gearbox Sports. Launched in San Diego by a professional racquetball athlete and offering over 30 years of experience in the composites industry, Gearbox Sports puts technology and durability at the forefront, creating leading sporting equipment and the only paddles in the industry with a patented carbon fiber core, making them the ideal local partner for Westfield UTC on this community-driven, focused, and celebrated initiative. "We are thrilled to partner with Westfield UTC to bring pickleball to the local community through the summer pickleball programming,” says Rafael Filippini, CEO of Gearbox Sports. “As a company founded and built from the ground up in San Diego, the growth of the sport in our county is important to us and is accomplished alongside great partners like Westfield." All clinics will be led by local professional and experienced pickleball coaches, including Ferdie Bautista and Ariana Tomazelli, to help San Diegans perfect their game, and reservations are required and can be made here.
Additionally, every Friday from 5pm - 8pm beginning July 7 through July 28, pickleball lovers can make their way to the center for Courtside at Sunset, a series of social meet-ups complete with tantalizing food and drink offerings, lively DJ beats, and more. Thanks to San Diego’s Kove, a post-play visit to the bar will feature a line-up of local craft brews, ready-to-drink cocktails and wine pairings. Pre-registration for the Courtside at Sunset series can be made here.
The pickleball courts are located on the upper level above True Food Kitchen and are open during natural daylight hours on a complimentary first-come, first-serve basis unless a clinic or special event is in progress. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own paddles and gear, and more information on the courts can be found here.
