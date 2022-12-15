Party Hearty

Holiday parties aren’t exactly known for their healthy options, but it's possible to host a festive feast without having to choose between health and flavor. Chef and caterer extraordinaire Flor Franco knows a thing or two about hosting a health-conscious shindig. The San Diego Magazine Caterer of the Year recently overhauled her menu to focus on sustainable foods, locally grown produce, and special touches. Click here for her portobello and spinach casserole, sweet potato mousse, and holiday mocktail recipes.
