Two of Jan Fronek’s great loves in life are sports and medicine. The Scripps Clinic orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist is a former competitive skier and ski instructor and also served as head team doctor for the San Diego Padres. Now, the La Jolla native uses his experience to coach patients—both athletes and nonathletes—to achieve their fitness goals before and after orthopedic surgery. Read more about Dr. Fronek and his team approach to medicine here.
