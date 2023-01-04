Are you looking for a fun-filled girls’ getaway? Look no further than Palm Springs! This desert oasis is the perfect place to stay, relax, enjoy some delicious food, and just have fun.
Have a Pool Party
Palm Springs was built for poolside lounging, so be sure to pack the picture-perfect inflatable pool floats.
If you’re staying in a vacation rental with your own private pool, spice it up and let the Cabana Boys make your pool party an event to remember. These guys offer butler and party hosting services to turn an average day at the pool into a unique experience you can’t wait to tell your friends about.
Enjoy a Spa Day
Looking for a little pampering? Book a relaxing spa day for you and your besties.
Estrella Spa at the Avalon Hotel offers ah-mazing treatments and massages, and features an outdoor hot tub, private courtyards, fitness facilities, and more.
The 10,000-square-foot St. Somewhere Spa at Margaritaville Palm Springs offers relaxing massages, facials, salon services, body treatments, tanning services, hair and nail services, and makeup application.
The Parker Palm Springs’ colorful midcentury style by Jonathan Adler is a design lover’s heaven. Find a charming country club atmosphere with dreamy nautical decor. The 18,000 square-foot spa offers sea-inspired treatments.
Get Outdoors and Explore
The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is a must when it comes to outdoor activities. Traveling two miles, the tram ascends to 8,500 feet in just 10 minutes. As you arrive at the Mountain Station, you’ll find unparalleled views, restaurants, a museum, and over 50 miles of trails.
Established in 1938, Moorten Botanical Garden is a privately-owned arboretum, showcasing desert cacti and plants. It also makes for great photo opportunities!
Discover a palm oasis at Indian Canyons. Find absolutely stunning views and more photo opportunities for you and the girls!
Social Cycle is a great group experience. Tours are booked with a two hour minimum and can be custom-tailored to your needs.
Enjoy a Shopping Spree
Stop in the flagship boutique of Trina Turk for trendy summer dresses and swimwear.
Browse the Shops at Thirteen Forty Five where you can find a collection of high-end boutiques all under one roof.
Check out the curated collection at Thick as Thieves, a charming locally owned boutique housed in a 1920s bungalow.
Just Fabulous is a great gift shop for things like home accents, books, holiday décor, cards, and even pool floats.
Wine & Dine
Whether you’re looking for a casual meal or a girls’ night out on the town, our dining scene is as delicious as it is fun and festive.
Brunch.
Farm offers a great farm-to-table menu with a cute outdoor patio in central downtown. They are known for their sweet and savory crepes, brioche French toast, and a variety of fresh omelets.
Cheeky’s is known for specialties like their scrumptious bacon flight. It’s a bit of a hipster vibe with a full bar that serves up morning margaritas and their famous spicy bloody mary.
Spencer’s is more formal with a beautiful patio tucked up against the San Jacinto Mountains. Best known for their lobster benedict.
Pinocchio’s, is very casual and known for their budget friendly bottomless mimosas.
Wilma & Frieda’s menu is based on family recipes and upscale comfort food. Try their churro waffle or signature griddled meatloaf and eggs. They also make house-made pop tarts!
Dinner & Cocktails
Seymour’s is a beautiful and rich speakeasy at Mr. Lyons. Enjoy lush interiors, moody lighting and a sneaky unmarked side entrance.
V Wine Lounge is a beautiful mid-century style lounge serving a collection of fine wines, craft beers, cocktails and a cheese-heavy menu.
Bootlegger Tiki serves hand-crafted Tiki cocktails in a dim but playful atmosphere.
Eight4Nine offers spaces that are beautiful, private and perfect for celebrating life’s special moments. The food is contemporary American and you’ll love the unique white and pink décor.
LuLu California Bistro is also the life of the party. Their mezzanine level dining rooms can be arranged to suit the needs of your private party with seating available for large groups.
Blue Coyote Grill is a classic Mexican restaurant with a huge outdoor patio space. They are well known for their wild margarita.
The Tropicale is a popular mainstay with locals and visitors alike. You’ll feel welcomed with its coral colored exterior and Tiki torch entry.
PS Air Bar, an aviation themed speakeasy, is another fun, hidden treasure with different programming throughout the week.
Where to Stay
The beautiful thing about having your girls’ getaway in Palm Springs is that nothing is really that far away.
Larger Resorts
Some good reasons to stay at a large hotel are that they often have a variety of amenities, such as pools, fitness centers, restaurants, and spas. They usually have a large staff that can help with any needs you may have.
Small Hotels & Inns
Palm Springs has almost 60 boutiques to choose from that offer a more intimate experience Choose from historic, midcentury modern, or Spanish/Mediterranean styled properties.
Something in the Middle
Mid-size may be the way to go. Not too large and not too small. We have over 30 to choose from. They may have more amenities than smaller hotels, but are still small enough to offer a more personal experience.
House Rentals
Privacy and built-in communal gathering spaces, plus the ability to prepare your own meals and/or bring in a private chef or catering. Almost all homes have a pool and nicely appointed backyard to hang out. Plus, it’s always special to have a group under one roof together.
No matter what you’re in the mood for, you’ll find it in Palm Springs. So what are you waiting for? Grab your best gal pals and start planning your Palm Springs girls’ getaway today!
