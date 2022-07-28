Recently it’s gotten almost impossible to get a loan. With recent economic problems in the world, more and more people need a good safe loan they can count on. But banks are no longer willing to provide loans for people going through financial troubles, which is very counterintuitive. The only thing that seems important to banks is your credit score, which can easily get ruined by countless unforeseen circumstances.
So how do you find a good, stable, and safe marketplace where you can get a loan without any tedious credit checks? Many online marketplaces offer such services, and we did our research and chose the five best companies that provide these no credit check loans for your needs.
5 Best Loan Companies Offering No Credit Check Loans Guaranteed Approval
MoneyMutual: Overall Best Lender For No Credit Check Loans
BadCreditLoans: Best For $500 Cash Advance No Credit Check Loans
RadCred: Online Lender Offering Online Loans With No Credit Check Loans
CashUSA.com: Popular Lender For Online Payday Loans With No Credit Check
PersonalLoans: Ideal Payday Lender For Personal Loans
#1. MoneyMutual: Overall Best Lender For No Credit Check Loans
MoneyMutual is a great online marketplace that works by connecting people looking for no credit check loans with lenders living in the United States. It can help you find fast short-term loans like installment loans and payday loans.
You can qualify for these loans even if you have a bad credit score. However, keep in mind that these loans have higher interest rates.
After you fill out their very simple application form, it will be sent to over 60 direct lenders, which will review your information and contact you within minutes with loan offers. The amounts can range from $200 to $5,000. These smaller amounts make it easier to pay back your loan, and you also get better terms and conditions.
Features
MoneyMutual only acts as an online marketplace and not a direct lender. This site can be an ideal way to find short-term loans from local lenders if you don’t want to call up countless potential lenders individually or submit yourself to credit checks that could damage your score. This option saves you from wandering around and wasting your time.
MoneyMutual doesn’t determine the amount offered, or the terms and interest rates. Users will have this information presented to them directly by the lender.
Types of loans offered by MoneyMutual
This platform offers multiple types of loans like:
Payday loans - as the name suggests these are loans that provide borrowers with short-term cash infusions to be able to make it to the next payday
Installment loans - these loans are very popular among MoneyMutual’s network of lenders. These loans get paid back over a set number of payments over a set period, and you must agree to these conditions.
Bad credit loans - similar to the previous bad credit loan(s), but they have much lower eligibility requirements, with potentially higher rates. These are the best choice for those with bad credit since there are almost no score checks necessary.
Pros
No extra fees
Very simple application form
Users will get money within hours
The funding process is fast
Educational resources available on their site
More than 60 lenders in their network
People with bad credit can also apply
Cons
Some types of loans might not be available in all states
⇒ Visit the Official Website of MoneyMutual
#2. BadCreditLoans: Best For $500 Cash Advance No Credit Check Loans
If you require a small personal loan despite a bad credit score, then this is the right place for you. BadCreditLoans is an excellent lending platform specializing in finding loans for customers with less than perfect credit ratings.
According to many online customer reviews, BadCreditLoans could be the ideal choice if you are in serious need of fast funding to deal with a financial emergency with a bad FICO score. The loans they offer are better than the usual payday loans, and they offer a great way actually to improve your credit rating.
However, keep in mind that it might be able to find an ideal lender for everyone, but to compensate, they offer many credit-related services to better prepare you for a loan.
Features
This online marketplace serves customers seeking personal loans of $5,000 or less. BadCreditLoans is not a direct lender; it only provides loan comparison services by connecting users with lenders in its vast online network in the U.S.
This Nevada-based company specializes in helping borrowers with bad credit scores and accepting applications from borrowers with bad credit scores of 500 or even less. Each potential customer is matched with several lenders, and if you find that you can’t qualify for a personal loan, BadCreditLoans can help you find an alternative solution to your current financial troubles.
Customer reviews show that this platform has helped hundreds of clients, so you know that this company has a lot of experience helping people. This site offers a great solution for users that need emergency funds; instead of sending stacks of applications to many different banks, you only fill out one application and wait for lenders to contact you.
They offer unsecured loans, meaning that you don’t have to give any type of guarantee or collateral. The amounts range from $500 to $1,000; in some cases, you can even get a loan of $10,000, depending on the lender.
Pros
Loans for people with credit scores below 500
No collateral
No application fee
Great APRs
Informative website
Helpful customer service
Fast funding after approval
Additional services available
Cons
You can’t borrow more than $1,000 if your score is below 500
⇒ Visit the Official Website of BadCreditLoans
#3. RadCred: Online Lender Offering Online Loans With No Credit Check Loans
This platform is incredibly popular among first-time users. RadCred is one of the most trusted marketplaces available, enabling cash flow for bad credit score borrowers since 2011. So far they have served thousands of customers that have been abandoned by banks because of their bad FICO scores.
Users regard RadCred as a very safe site for getting no credit check loans, with an easy-to-use website equipped with modern tools and the best encryption possible. Users can easily find all eligibility requirements, rules, and other information on their website.
The main goal of RadCred is to provide a fast and safe platform for the borrower and lender to connect. Once these parties get in touch RadCred steps aside, and the whole process continues between the user and the lender. Moreover, the online lender has been acclaimed as the best online payday lender for No Credit Check Loans by The Island Now.
Features
Even though these lenders provide no credit check loans, the amount you can get still greatly depends on your credit score and income. When working with this marketplace, you can get loans up to $500, with some users reporting agreeing to much larger loans with some lenders, up to a whopping $5,000. However, if your score is under 500, then expect much lower sums, ranging from $200 to $1,000.
Additionally, you also have the option for the lender to take your payments directly from your account every month, which is very handy in case you ever forget a payment, saving you from any annoying fees.
The eligibility requirements are extremely simple and very friendly to new users. All customers must be adults above 18 years of age and should be U.S. citizens with permanent residence. People who meet these requirements can easily fill out and submit the application form that will be later delivered to their huge network of lenders.
Pros
New user-friendly marketplace
Easy to access for everyone
Simple and safe loan application
Fast lender response and immediate money transfer
Great for covering emergency expenses
Great for bad credit users
Cons
If you have a score below 500, you can’t get more than $1000
⇒ Visit the Official Website of RadCred
#4. CashUSA.com: Popular Lender For Online Payday Loans With No Credit Check
CashUSA.com is a lending network that connects borrowers with lenders, offering a free service that is suitable for customers with low credit scores or no credit history at all. After applying, you will immediately get offered a loan from a lender, along with the loan terms and conditions.
This platform does offer an easier time getting a loan when compared to searching for lenders on your own, but keep in mind that this platform doesn’t usually check your credit score at all, resulting in much higher interest rates.
The highest loan available on CashUSA.com is up to $10,000, though the loan amounts depend on the lenders individually and the state in which they operate. There is also the option to get a tribal loan, but you should be careful with these types of loans since they come from lenders on tribal land where state laws and federal laws do not work. This usually means that you can get higher amounts of money, but at much higher interest rates and fees.
Features
CashUSA.com is not a direct lender; the company’s staff job is to provide a place where actual lenders can connect to people in need of a loan. Their process is very quick and transparent and you could have your money in a matter of hours.
As seen in the many reviews on their site, requirements for borrowers are extremely easy to meet, maybe even the easiest on this list. Simply enter your ZIP code year of birth and social security number. Additionally, you need to state the loan amount you want to receive.
In a matter of minutes, offers from lenders will start to pour in, and the site will highlight the loan offer that is the closest match to what you’re looking for. However keep in mind that the loan you might eventually be offered is not necessarily the one with the best terms and conditions, like the lowest interest rates for example.
What’s more, CashUSA.com doesn't charge its customers for this excellent service but instead charges lenders a fee whenever it connects them to borrowers successfully. This means that you will be offered a loan by the highest bidder among the lenders, and not the lender offering the best terms.
Pros
Borrowers with no credit history at all are eligible
Fast loan offers are available
Transparent application process
High-level encryption
No charges or fees just for applying
Cons
Interest rates may be high
⇒ Visit the Official Website of CashUSA
#5. PersonalLoans: Ideal Payday Lender For Personal Loans
PersonalLoans is a great dedicated digital lending agency that provides a fast and easy way for customers to get their loan applications to as many lenders as possible. Founded in 2001, it is one of the oldest marketplaces in the industry, so you know it provides services you can trust.
PersonalLoans.com offers the most diverse loan amounts. You can get $500 as a loan, with super short repayment deadlines of 90 days. This is the smallest and fastest loan amount and payment plan combination we’ve seen. It’s also what sets PersonalLoans apart from the competition.
The site is 100% free to use, so nothing is blocking you from checking out whether you are eligible for a quick loan at the very least. And it's great for people in search of long-term loans too.
According to the reviews we found online, they offer flexible and varied plans, with some short-term and some six-year plans accompanied by the best repayment terms on the market. You can even find a business lender that offers loans for starting a business.
Features
Naturally, at PersonalLoans.com personal loans are the specialty of the site, as the name suggests. You can apply for no credit check loans between $500 and $35,000 and can have them within 24 hours of your application. Non-business loans usually have much better conditions like fewer restrictions about how you spend your money, for example.
Usually, the base requirements you need to fill out when you apply are:
Being 18 or older
Being U.S. citizens or permanent residents
Having an active bank account
An appropriate monthly income for repayment
Additional features
These no-credit-check loans for bad credit are ideal for people having trouble with their scores. A growing number of lenders are providing loans for applicants with scores below 500. These personal loans are usually much smaller, something close to $1,000, and only function to better your credit score. Since it's easy to pay them off quickly, this goes on your permanent record and could boost your score considerably.
Additionally, they offer a fast cash option, with sums of a couple of $1,000 that are meant to be used in an emergency and paid back in about 90 days or even less. This is great for people who don’t want to be tied down with a loan, even on good credit.
Lastly, if you fail to get a loan, PersonalLoans can help you to consolidate your debt or to refinance your credit card to help you get out of the red.
Pros
Fast approval
No minimum credit score required
Free to use
Great short-term loans
Great educational services are available
Flexible loan conditions
Cons
Asks for a lot of personal information
⇒ Visit the Official Website of Personal Loans
How Did We Make This List Of Top Payday Lenders For No Credit Check Loans Guaranteed Approval Near Me?
To make this list, we focused on a few points that each company had to have. We wanted to provide the most convenient websites offering fast service possible. So we looked at companies that had fast and easy-to-use websites and application forms so that you won’t have to waste your time on any unnecessary steps and get your money as fast as possible.
We looked at any needless fees that illegitimate companies could force on you as a customer; the companies’ platforms on our list are 100% free to use. There are no entry fees to fill out an application or any penalty fees for rejecting loan offers. Those companies make their money by charging the lenders, not the borrowers.
We also made sure that all of these companies couldn’t damage your credit score any further by doing a credit check, and that their eligibility requirements would be transparently available so that you can know if it’s possible to apply or not.
Fees
One of the first things we looked for was any unnecessary fees you might be forced to pay. For example, the application form on the sites on our list is all free.
Why should you pay a fee if you’re not sure if you’re even going to get approved for a loan? It doesn’t make sense. And you shouldn’t be required to put your financial information in the application itself either. You will only need to share that info after you agree on an offer with a lender.
For this reason, we only looked at companies that didn't ask for an entry fee just to apply with them. Then we also thought it was very important that these companies didn’t require something called an “obligation free”. These are fees that some companies use when you reject an offer from a lender. And simply the customer should not have to pay for a loan offer they don’t like.
Application form
The application form is a crucial part of the whole process. We looked at companies whose application forms were simple and easy to complete. The point of a simple application form is to save time when trying to get a loan since in many cases these loans might be meant for an emergency that requires speedier responses.
But the speed of the application doesn’t matter if it doesn’t get picked up fast too. To make sure that your application gets reviewed as fast as possible, the platforms on our list use large networks of lenders, ranging from 60 to 100 lenders.
Eligibility
One of the most frustrating things that could happen when trying to get a loan is to wait for days or even months and then get rejected in the end. For this reason, we looked at companies that were upfront about their eligibility requirements.
Some basic requirements you always need to meet are: being at least 18 years of age, having an address in the United States, and having your social security number. In any case, you will know if you can get a loan even before you send out your application, so there’s no possibility of wasting your time only to end up with nothing.
No Credit Checks
A credit check can have a very negative effect for two reasons.
The first reason is the slowing down of the whole process. Since people are looking for a loan in an emergency, getting the speediest loan possible could be very crucial for them. And even if a person isn’t in an emergency, they still deserve a speedy and simple loan service. Credit checks add a lot of time to the whole process since the lender will have to request your score from one of the federal scoring agencies, which could take up to a few days to get delivered. The second reason is damaging your score.
Types of credit checks
There are two types of checks, such as “soft check” and “hard check”. The “soft” check means that the lender does a minimal check of your credit score, which is safer to do. This is because “hard” checks show up on the scoring agencies’ radar, and if they notice that your score gets reviewed and then denied, it could bump your score down a few points.
For this reason, the lenders provided by the companies on our list provide no credit check loans. Or, if they have to, they only do a soft check, which has a lower risk of damaging your score.
Safety
Lastly, we focused on user safety. Because in the process of taking out a loan you will be submitting a lot of personal information like your address, social security number, or banking info, we made sure that the platforms on our list only used the best encryption systems available on the market.
This was a major factor that influenced the decision to include them on our list or not. The customers' safety should always be a number one priority.
User's Guide for Getting a No Credit Check Loan
These types of no credit check loans have been skyrocketing in popularity lately. And that's natural since it's a great service with great functionality. However, its rise in popularity has led to many illegitimate scam companies popping up too.
Since it's a process where you input your personal and financial information as a service, it can be very prone to scams, especially when people could be desperate to get a loan as quickly as possible. That's the main reason why we created this article, to provide people interested in getting this type of loan with a safe and sure choice. But of course, as a user, you are free to look for a marketplace of your own liking, and you don’t have to choose a site from our list.
If you choose to go down that route, we strongly recommend you use our handy user guide on how to avoid scam companies and get the best possible terms on your loan.
Reputation
The most important thing we look at before buying anything is reputation and for a good reason. If a company provides a good product, then the company will have a good reputation; it's just that simple, and the same goes for loans. You might see a company that looks attractive to you; it might have fantastic terms that are even better than a bank but be careful.
Take time to do your research, look for reviews of that company online, and if you are unable to find any, that’s a huge red flag. That could mean that the company is extremely new on the market and is risky or that it suppresses even worse reviews. So if you do find reviews, make sure they’re legit, and you can find reviews on multiple third-party sites.
However, keep in mind that if a company has a mixed customer opinion, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the company is bad. Oftentimes, when it comes to loans, many disgruntled people who couldn’t meet the eligibility requirements leave negative reviews. This is unfair to the companies they’re reviewing and to their fellow users because they are confused. So take some time to read through both negative and positive reviews.
Entry or obligation fees
We mentioned fees in the previous section, and we will mention them again here since it’s a very important point when taking out a loan. These platforms should be 100% completely free to use, the only fees you will need to pay as a user is to your lender, and that’s that.
If a company asks for a fee even before you fill out your application form then immediately leave their site. Asking for your money even before you have your product just doesn’t make sense, but someone desperate to get a loan could be ready to pay a fee. Even if it’s a small loan like $5, never pay it.
Another way that illegitimate companies get extra money out of their users is by implementing an obligation fee system. This means that when you are offered a loan by a lender you are obligated to accept it or to pay a fee for rejecting it.
Again, you should never be forced to pay a single dime to a lending platform, only to your personal lender. If a company informs you that it does this upfront, don’t get a loan there, and if they ask for one after the fact, then you are under no requirement to pay it and you should refuse.
Loan comparisons
A key feature of these online loan platforms is the ability to compare multiple loan offers at once. The whole point of using their services is to have your application in the hands of as many people as possible in a matter of minutes. And naturally, that means that a large number of these lenders can give you an offer at once.
At this point, some companies do something very bad for the customer; they send one offer at a time. And this might not seem like much at first, but it's pretty bad business practice because you don’t know if you have a better offer available at the same time. This is another moment where illegitimate companies can trick desperate people in a hurry. And they benefit from doing this because they get a bigger cut from the lender since you’re paying higher rates.
If a platform allows you to only view one offer at a time then it doesn’t want to give you the best service available, it only wants to make money and you should stay away. The ability to compare multiple loans at once is one of the things that give these loans the upper hand when compared to banks. So search for platforms that guarantee your freedom to choose the loan you want.
Terms and conditions
After you fill out the application form and are contacted by a lender, you will be offered terms and conditions for your loan. This will define how you will be paying back your loan, which means it will define your monthly rates and how long you will be paying the loan back.
Since we don’t know exactly what the terms are because they change from person to person, we can’t exactly tell you what to expect but we can give a good estimate. Most often, these types of loans that don’t require a credit check should be unsecured; this means that the lender shouldn’t require any type of collateral.
If a company offers only secured loans then you should stay away. It doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re scammers, but it will put you under unnecessary financial strain even if the terms are better.
Additionally, it’s great if a company has a handy online APR calculator that makes it easier to explain how much you will end up paying when paying back your loan. This is a very handy tool that not all companies use and it’s a shame since it can let you plan out your finances much better, and it lets you gauge your ability to pay back your loan much more precisely.
How to get better loan terms?
There are a few things that you can do before you take out a loan that allows you to get better terms and save up on some money.
Boosting your credit - the first thing you should do is to invest in a way to boost your credit score. Many sites offer to review your credit history to find any overlooked information to boost your score. Then there are great credit cards that offer small amounts of credit that you can pay back in a couple of months, and the companies that offer these credit report directly to the three major federal credit agencies.
Save up - if you have some savings in your account, they could be very useful for getting better terms from your lender. You can use your savings as proof that you will be able to make your payments for a couple of months at least, and this can get you much better terms since the lender feels safer.
Plan your finances - unless you’re in an emergency, you should take the time to plan out your loan. Make sure that with your income you can afford the monthly payments that are required of you. Then you should define how much money you need exactly, so if a lender offers more than you need don’t pounce at the chance to get some extra money, be restrained and counteroffer for a smaller amount and better terms.
Frequently Asked Questions On No Credit Check Loans With Guaranteed Approval
We hope that in our article you found all the necessary information so that you can take that next step towards better finances. We tried to cover as much information as possible so that you can make the best choice available to you.
But of course, we could have left something out, or you might have some additional lingering questions. If so, please look through our FAQs with the hopes of finding the information you need.
Q1. What is a credit score?
We don't blame you if you don’t know how your credit score works. The way you get your score is very arbitrary. If you’ve ever gotten a loan from a bank or other lending institution, then you probably have a credit score; after you get to pay back your loan, one of three major credit agencies reviews how you paid the money back and give you a score.
Of course, these agencies don’t take into account any mishaps or misunderstandings with your bank, and if you’ve missed a payment because of a technicality, they still give you a bad score, and what exactly gives you a good score is guesswork; the best you can do is to pay your rates on time, and if you don’t know your score, you can request it to be sent to you by contacting your bank.
Q2. Can I use these loans to fix my credit?
Absolutely yes. One of the best uses for these loans is to get a better credit score for getting bigger loans in the future. Since these platforms don’t do a credit check, it is ideal for people with a bad score.
Another great thing about these loans is that they can help you maintain a debt-to-savings ratio. This ratio is assumed to be a major factor that credit agencies consider when giving you your score. Generally, it means that if you keep 30% of your loan in your account at all times and pay off your loan without ever taking out that 30%, this will boost your score considerably.
Since these platforms don’t take any fees out of your loan itself, it makes it easy to leave 30% in your account at all times if your goals are only to get a better credit score.
Q3. What should I do if I miss a payment?
If you find yourself unable to make a monthly payment for whatever reason, the best course of action is to contact your lender immediately. If you carefully explain your situation and have a valid reason for missing your payment, most lenders can be very understanding, and they will most likely offer you a grace period to pay your fee later. This can save you from damaging your already damaged credit score.
And if you have already missed a payment because of some kind of technicality, again, you should contact your lender. They often understand even if you’ve already missed a payment and will considerably lower your penalty fee. They might even try to omit it from your payment history so as not to damage your score further.
Q4. When should I expect to get my loan?
The application form usually takes 5 to 10 minutes to fill out; then you get contacted by a lender in an hour or so, and they will have the money in your account the next morning. You should expect to have your loan available in about 24 hours or even less if the lender is in your state.
Wrapping Up On Applying The Best No Credit Check Loans Near Me
In conclusion, we hope that we’ve answered every question you might have had about no credit check loans. If you are a person that struggles financially because of a bad credit score then we strongly recommend using the services of one of the companies on our list.
Not only to get some fast cash infusion to buy something new but also to use it to get a better credit score for the future. These platforms allow for a lot of flexibility and variation so that you can find the loan offer that’s ideal for you.
So if you’ve been thinking about getting a no-credit check loan for a long time, then this is your opportunity. Now get in touch with our chosen platforms, see your options and live without worries!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.