Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa is a coastal enclave for those who seek the ideal blend of casual and chic — along with that unmistakable feeling of carefree California living. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean between San Diego and Orange County, and set among 200 lush acres of rolling hills and botanical wetlands, it’s a year-round escape where nature is the architect and tranquility is the focus. Here, after an extensive $60+ million reimagination, the relaxed yet refined vibe offers a sense of effortless style and comfort, from expansive guestrooms to our signature dining experiences. With a new year, comes a new opportunity to create memorable experiences to last a lifetime.
The culinary journeys at Aviara share a reverence for the deep, long-established roots that connect us all through culture and geography, evoking a distinct sense of place that endures. This unique blend of heritage, influence and innovation serves as the cornerstone of the resort’s authentic coastal California cuisine.
The resort’s signature restaurant, Ponto Lago takes its inspiration from the life-giving local waters that have allowed this region to flourish for centuries. It is both invigorating and sophisticated, constantly awakening the senses, yet unrushed and effortless. Emphasizing just-caught seafood, fresh local ingredients and bespoke cocktails, the restaurant is centered around the captivating show of an open-hearth kitchen and the astonishing views of the coastline.
Experience Pacific Point, the resort’s lobby lounge, offering spacious indoor and outdoor seating overlooking the expansive gardens. Shaped like a nest to honor the 18 types of native birds that call Aviara home, and featuring a large veranda to savor cocktails and small plates while taking in the sunset over the ocean, Pacific Point offers the perfect balance between indoors and out.
Located in the clubhouse of the storied Aviara Golf Club, Ember & Rye is a new experience from renowned celebrity chef Richard Blais and specializes in vintage steaks and fresh seafood with a classic California design. Offering modern twists on time-honored concepts, the restaurant’s menu celebrates the region’s laid-back culture and abundance of fresh ingredients — by land and by sea.
Seamlessly blending tradition and history with today’s techniques and ideas, Ember & Rye features a centerpiece bar with interactive culinary stations serving samplers such as charcuterie, Carlsbad oysters, and shareable bites freshly sourced from local fisherman, farmers, and foragers. And as you savor the unique flavors, you’ll also marvel at the stunning views surrounding Aviara Golf Club’s 18th green.
Tee up the perfect experience with a Topgolf Swing Suite. Savor food, beverages and music along with multi-sport games on floor-to-ceiling screens to create a unique element of playful competition. Gather your friends for some playful competition or celebrate a special occasion in your private suite.
Experience Aviara Golf Club, the only Arnold Palmer signature-designed coastal California golf course that allows players to test themselves on the same fairways as the top LPGA pros who have played here. Named one of the best resort courses in America by Golf Digest and Golf Magazine, the 7,007-yard layout is an enjoyable challenge for players of all skill levels: Sculpted around rolling hillsides and overlooking the Batiquitos Lagoon nature preserve, it offers a unique blend of playability and drama thanks to its scenic views, water hazards, and extensive bunkering.
Guests also can learn from the best at Kip Puterbaugh’s Aviara Golf Academy and the TaylorMade Performance Center, located on site here in the “Golf Manufacturing Capital of the World” — over 35 golf companies call Carlsbad home.
Experience your home away from home set along seven miles of pristine beaches. Your luxury getaway is calling at Park Hyatt Aviara.
