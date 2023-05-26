We love our dogs like our children and would do anything necessary to help them live a long, healthy life. It isn’t surprising then to find out that there are now many healthy, fresh dog foodchoices that it can be confusing to figure out where to start.
The same can be said for dog supplements. Just as we like to add vitamins to our diet, pet parents are now looking for supplements to add to their dog’s diet for a variety of reasons. Whether it is a probiotic, a digestive, or even just a dental chew, there are many natural healthy ways to improve our dog’s immune system.
In fact, the market for pet supplements has become as competitive as dog food because dog owners are now even more aware of the benefits of supplements to enhance their dog’s well-being.
That being said, with so many different supplements in the market, how does a dog-owner choose the best ones? Well, not to worry. We did the work for you.
One of the more popular, high-quality brands, Native Pet, offers limited-ingredient, clean supplements that are formulated by top veterinary experts. Native Pet not only offers supplements for your pup, but also meal enhancers, as well as allergy and joint issue products for your dog’s overall wellness.
If you are looking to add supplements to your dog’s diet, we highly recommend Native Pet.
What You Need to Know About Native Pet
Native Pet was founded in 2017 when the owners couldn’t find natural, healthy pet supplementsthat they liked for their pups. The owners decided to take matters in their own hands to create natural, veterinarian-approved pet supplements for dogs. And that’s how Native Pet started.
Native pet works with nutritionists, veterinarians as well as food specialists to create healthy pet supplements with the minimum ingredients necessary. They never use additives and not more than five inactive ingredients in their products.
Native Pet also works with manufacturing specialists to help formulate their products and keep them fresh. Their USA-made products have a shelf-life of up to two years.
For example, all of their soft chew products are slow-cooked and also air-drive to help keep them fresh and preserve the nutrients. Even their packaging is recyclable, and the company makes donations to animal shelters.
All of Native Pet’s formulas include human-grade whole food ingredients. They only use chicken in their recipes and not chicken flavor. The same can be said of their beef products.
Native pet also offers great customer service and support through email and/or text. You can get free shipping when you spend $35 or more.
Native Pet’s Supplements & Meal Enhancers in Detail
While Native Pet offers a variety of supplements and meal enhancers, we are covering in detail their top three products for dog owners.
Native Pet’s Organic Probiotics
Native Pet offers organic probiotics to add to your dog’s diet. Probiotics can often help to relievea dog’s upset stomach and then restore gut health when your pup has been on antibiotics. Probiotics also help to improve the overall immune system and gut health for your pup.
We like that Native Pet’s probiotics are formulated by board-certified veterinary nutritionists who specialize in dog’s gut health. Their probiotics also help sensitive stomachs, long term gut health and even travel stress.
Native Pet’s probiotics are formulated in a powder to help protect the strength of the ingredients and not over-process it. Their probiotics are easier for dogs to eat and digest because they are formulated in a powder texture. Native Pet’s probiotics even include prebiotics to help your dog’s gut to allow healthy bacteria which strengthens their immune systems.
Their probiotics have four different types of bacterial strains (the good, healthy bacteria), pumpkin, artichoke, and even bone broth.
The price is $29.99 for an 8.2 oz bottle
Native Pet’s Yak Chews
Native Pet also offers a very healthy dental yak chew for your pups.
Your pups will love these yak chews and can chew on them for a long time without creating a mess around the house! Even better, their yak chews are really healthy and made from certified organic yak and cow’s milk which is high in protein and easily digestible for your pup. Their chews are easier on a dog’s teeth because of their softer texture.
The yak chews come in four different sizes – small, medium, large, and extra-large to match the size of your dog.
Not only do they have protein – but there is no odor to them, and they will keep your dog pre-occupied for many hours!
The price is $14.99 for 5 small chews
Native Pet’s Pumpkin Powder
Native Pet offers a pure, effective pumpkin powder which is great for your dog’s digestive system. It helps relieve diarrhea, constipation and even an upset stomach.
We like that it comes in a powder and only has three ingredients: organic pumpkin, pumpkin seed, and organic apple.
All you need to do is sprinkle it over your dog’s food or you can mix it with water to make a puree. You can even freeze it as a treat or bake it into a doggy bone. Pups seem to love the flavor and gobble it up!
The shelf life, even with all these healthy ingredients, is up to two years.
The price is $19.99 for 8 ounces.
While these are only three of their products, Native Pet also offers Omega Oil, Bladder Chicken Chews, Allergy Chicken Chews, Relief Chicken Chews, Calm Chicken Chews, Beef Bone Broth Topper & Chicken Bone Broth Topper.
Native Pet’s Pros & Cons
Pros:
They offer a large variety of limited-ingredient supplements as well as meal enhancers
Use only responsibly sourced clean ingredients with no filler or preservatives.
30-day money back guarantee
Formulated by veterinarians
You can save 10% for auto-shipping
Customers seem very happy with their products
Cons:
The prices are a little higher than most
Their soft chews are only available in chicken and not any other protein
Below are some customer testimonials:
“I love Native Pet. I know that their supplements are high quality and built to provide results. I never have to second guess whether Native Pet is going to be the best product for my dogs. We use their probiotics and supplements regularly and won't go to another brand.”. Morgan M
“I use Native Pet products on a regular basis for my pups. We love the dehydrated pumpkin powder and the probiotic powder as well as the calming chews and omega oil. Native Pet truly has something for every pet! I love feeling like I’m giving my dogs a boost in nutrition every time I mix in some of their supplements.” Ashton M
“Adding Native Pet’s pumpkin powder to my dog’s meals helped decrease the frequency of upset tummy and her poop is perfect. This is my second can and will now keep this as a staple for her meals.” Carla G
Native Pet: Our Final Verdict
If you are looking for a supplement to add to your dog’s diet, we think Native Pet is a really good choice. While their products tend to be a bit pricier, we like that their ingredients are natural, and have really few additional ingredients. And that they are formulated by board-certified veterinarians.
We also like how they have a variety of supplements and meal enhancers that pretty much cover all ailments. In a clean and healthy way.
Customers love it and, more importantly, so do my dogs.
Frequently Asked Questions:
What Are Native Pet’s Bladder Chews For?
Bladder chews are a great way to support your dog’s bladder and urinary tract. They help with kidney function as well. They can be especially helpful with older dogs.
Can You Get Your Money Back If You’re Unhappy With Their Product?
Yes. Native Pet offers a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee if you or your dog aren’t happy with the product.
How Much Do You Have To Spend To Get Free Shipping?
You need to spend only $35 for automatic shipping and you get an additional 10% off for autorenewal.
What Age Can We Give Our Dog Your Calm Chews?
If your dog is older than six months, you can start with calming chews. The idea behind the calm chews is to help with anxiety when you travel with your dog, there are fireworks, or if they’re scared of big storms.
