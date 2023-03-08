Let Those Wedding Bella Ring...
The question has been popped, and now you’re ready to plan the wedding of your dreams. But arranging all that is needed to make your dream wedding a reality can be overwhelming. From the venue to the caterer to the florist to the DJ—deciding on each vendor can make or break your big day. Luckily for San Diego couples, there are plenty of talented vendors ready to make your wedding—no matter how big or detailed—an stress-free success. Walk down the aisle with us as we help you plan your ever after.
Where To Say 'I Do'...
There’s a reason why couples from throughout the world come to San Diego to say “I do.” From the beachside resorts to the mountaintops of Julian to the swanky downtown, there’s a venue to suit the wishes of any couple. Even better, San Diego averages at least 200 sunny days per year, giving lovebirds the option to marry outdoors in gorgeous weather.
If you’re dreaming of an oceanfront setting, there are an assortment of options up and down the coastline. You can choose a classic beach scene in Coronado, extravagance in La Jolla, a boho setting in Encinitas, or a modern vibe in Carlsbad. Many San Diego beaches are home to a variety of hotels, from five to three stars, giving couples the choice to have a ceremony outside and reception inside, all within budget.
Perhaps the rustic outdoors is more up your alley—which San Diego County’s venues can also deliver with farmhouse options in San Marcos and Carlsbad, highlands in Fallbrook and Ramona, or ranches in East County.
Looking for the privacy and stillness of San Diego’s desert? Make “I do” happen in Borrego Springs where many couples have had charming, intimate weddings under the warm sun.
Perhaps, you enjoy all that is contemporary including downtown skyscrapers, dazzling lights, and world-famous art galleries. Downtown San Diego, Balboa Park, and La Jolla can deliver those modern-chic weddings with museums, warehouses, and historic buildings at all sizes and budgets.
The Venue…
THE LOT
You and your partner are the stars of the day —and The LOT knows that. Forget the traditional venue, and indulge in this modern La Jolla cinema that can make any wedding an Oscar winner. Couples can expect a contemporary setting beautifully decorated with greens, thoughtful lighting, and plenty of space both indoors and outdoors. An in-house team completes the package with live music options, exquisite cuisines, and more.
RANCHO VALENCIA
There is nothing that says classic elegance like Rancho Santa Fe’s Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa. Defining all that is elegant and luxurious, the five-star resort offers couples and their guests the experience of lavished gardens, historic hacienda-style architecture, and award-winning dining. Whether you want to say your nuptials indoors or outdoors, you’ll be served by an experienced wedding specialist who will ensure every aspect of your dream wedding comes to life.
LUCE LOFT
Celebrate your love for one another with Luce Loft, a San Diego–based business with more than 10 years of experience hosting hundreds of weddings across four venues in the city. Luce Loft is known for its exquisitely and meticulously designed venues—offering couples the opportunity to further create their dream wedding whether that includes an arch with hundreds of lilacs or a few rose petals scattered down the aisle. The venues also range in size, so you’re free to invite just 50 of your closest loved ones or 1,000 worthy acquaintances to complete your wedding.
Luce Loft is a 1928 Qualitee Dairy Warehouse in downtown San Diego with more than 4,000 square feet of space.
Luce Cielo, a vintage space in East Village, boasts skylights and brick walls across 6,500 square feet. It also has an open-vendor policy for couples wanting flexibility.
Luce on Kettner, in the heart of Little Italy, offers the beauty of simplicity with stunning market lights across 7,000 square feet.
Venue 808 is a historic 1933 produce warehouse modernly designed with earthy tones and large trees, offering an impressive 18,000 square feet of space for the biggest of dreamy weddings.
POWAY EQUESTRIAN CENTER
Indulge in the picturesque outdoors of San Diego County by hosting your wedding at the Poway Equestrian Center where guests are sure to enjoy the fresh air, nature sights, and beautiful views of horses. The venue can accommodate the budget of any guests looking to say “I do” under the backdrop of Poway’s mountains and trails. Make it a weekend, too, by taking advantage of the Center’s retreats, which includes yoga, massages and most of all—relaxation.
PARK HYATT AVIARA
With views of the glistening Pacific Ocean, acres of greens, and dazzling ballrooms, Park Hyatt Aviara is equipped with all the instruments needed to make your matrimony unforgettable. From grand celebrations to intimate elopements to cultural celebrations, couples can expect a talented team of specialists—including planners, chefs, and bakers—with the experience needed to make your day as special as your love. Saying “I do” has never been easier.
The Dress…
It’s arguably the most important dress you’ll ever wear. (Who are we kidding? It is the most important dress you’ll ever wear!) Whether you’re looking for a jaw-dropping ball gown, a stunning mermaid, or a classic A-line, the dress is one of the stars of the wedding. Take advantage of all that Southern California has to offer by shopping at one of the many boutiques or malls in the region. From South Coast Plaza to downtown San Diego, you’ll find plenty of spots to try on gowns and accessories and find the right fit and style for you. San Diego is also home to a number of local fashion designers who could make your couture fantasy come to life. Make your big day ensemble happen locally!
