Mom's the Word

For an expectant mother, the greatest wish is to have a healthy pregnancy, easy delivery, and the arrival of a bouncing baby boy or girl. However, for a growing number of women with high-risk pregnancies, specialized care is needed along the way for both mom and baby. That’s where Scripps’ perinatology program comes into play. Scripps launched a comprehensive program under the direction of Sean Daneshmand, MD, perinatologist and medical director, Scripps Clinic Division of Maternal and Fetal Medicine. The perinatology program combines the skills and expertise of a wide range of specialists with state-of-the-art technology that can help detect complications early, improving outcomes for mothers and their unborn babies. Read more about how philanthropy supports the program and meet one family who relied on Dr. Daneshmand’s team to safely bring their triplets into the world here.
