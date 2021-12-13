Mental Health Matters

The holidays can be the most wonderful time of the year—or the most stressful. A second year of COVID concerns on top of unique stressors like deciding whether to gather in-person or making sure guests are vaccinated may further tip the scales. This unprecedented crisis has disrupted so many of our typical routines and as a result, the vast majority have experienced various aspects of stress. Click here for warning signs to watch out for and tips to keep your mental health in mind this holiday season. For people who are injured or ill, a hospital stay can add to their stress levels. Fortunately, Scripps offers home-based care for some patients so they can heal in the comfort of their own home. Read more here.
