Identical twins share so much more than their birthday and looks. They also share their complete genetic code—the DNA that is otherwise unique to every individual. For sisters Michelle Paixao and Melissa Romberg, 46, that shared DNA also means they share a genetic condition called neurofibromatosis 1, a hereditary disorder that causes noncancerous tumors to grow on nerves throughout their bodies. Fortunately, the pair also share the same amazing doctors at Scripps Clinic. The twins’ condition will require lifetime care, but with the help of the Scripps team, they can lead a long, healthy life. Read more of Michelle and Melissa’s story here.
