Sharp Health Plan is here to make your health insurance experience a great one. As part of the Sharp HealthCare family, they provide direct access to The Sharp Experience, from coverage to care.
Established in San Diego in 1992, they are the only locally based nonprofit health plan, serving San Diegans of all ages, families, and businesses.
They are committed to delivering high-quality coverage and truly personal service to their members. Because of that commitment, they are proud to have received 5 stars from Medicare and be the highest member-rated Medicare Advantage plan in San Diego. They’re also the highest member-rated commercial health plan in California and were voted Best Health Insurance in the Union-Tribune Readers Poll for three years in a row. Their 5-star rating for their Medicare Advantage plans also allows Sharp Health Plan to accept enrollments all year long.
Sharp’s new state-of-the art building, the Sharp Prebys Innovation and Education Center, is dedicated to ensuring clinical excellence for all their members through research, training, innovation, education and technology.
They are proud to be San Diego’s trusted health care partner and are honored for the opportunity to serve San Diegans, just like you.
For information on all of their awards and recognitions, visit sharphealthplan.com/honors.
