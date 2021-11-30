Sponsored Content provided by Hecho
We at Hecho are tequila lovers, and our go-to has always been Tequila Blanco 100%, soda water, and lime.
A tequila soda will always only be just three ingredients away, but who wants the chore of mixing cocktails when you’re with amigos?
That’s why we created “Hecho,” the classic cocktail with the informal convenience that session beer provides, while also delivering on taste and authenticity.
Hecho Tequila Soda contains our own custom blended Tequila Blanco 100% agave, and is mixed and carbonated together with filtered water and a touch of natural lime flavour.
96 calories, gluten-free, and no added sweeteners make us one of the cleanest canned cocktails in the world.
Unlike other ready-to-drink options, Hecho uses only 100% blue agave tequila (no malt, neutral grains, or mixto tequila).
Hecho is extremely versatile as it can be consumed right out of the can or made into your own custom cocktail like our signature Hecho margarita, Paloma, or mimosa.
Hecho is made for tequila lovers by tequila lovers. Learn more here.
