Dr. Choll Kim isn't just respected among his San Diego peers–he is world-renowned for his ability to solve complicated cases related to spinal health.
Dr. Kim, a graduate of Harvard Medical School, is internationally recognized in the field of Laser Endoscopic Spine Surgery (LESS) and is considered an expert in the field of computer-assisted Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery. With more than 20 years of experience, Dr. Kim has helped advance spine surgery by providing his insight on tools and techniques used in spine surgery, speaking at spine conferences worldwide, and providing hands-on training to ensure minimally invasive techniques are being properly used among his colleagues.
Dr. Kim’s office has a concierge-type model practice where providers spend a significant amount of time with each patient to ensure they feel confident with their treatment plan. “Each and every patient is unique in the way their body responds to treatment. I enjoy spending time getting to know my patients to be certain we are doing exactly what is right for their body and lifestyle,” says Dr. Kim.
As an experienced leader in his industry, Dr. Kim has helped his patients recover more quickly through the use of his Minimally Invasive Surgery techniques by using specialized state-of-the-art equipment and computer-assisted navigation. All procedures are performed through small incisions to uphold the integrity of the spine and get patients back to life as soon as possible. Dr. Kim adds: “After all, the spine is the structural support for the entire body.”
But Dr. Kim isn’t just named a top doctor for his work. He’s a top doctor because of his personal approach to health care. He said he ensures each member of his team treats patients with the utmost attention — as if they were family members.
“We want patients leaving Excel Spine Center knowing I am with them every step of the way! I provide every patient with my personal cell phone number and encourage them to reach out to me at any time for any question,” says Dr. Kim.
WHAT HE'S KNOWN FOR:
Dr. Kim utilizes state-of-the-art technology to perform all spine procedures through Minimally Invasive Surgery including the unprecedented Laser Endoscopic Spine Surgery.
VISIT:
6719 Alvarado Road, Suite 308
San Diego, CA 92120 | 619-344-6918
