Scripps Clinic transplant surgeon Jonathan Fisher, MD, has always enjoyed mountain biking, but when the pandemic began, it became a family affair. "As we spent more and more time online, we were looking for an activity we could do as a family," he said. "It really became a question of what we could do outside, and we could all enjoy and get exercise.” Dr. Fisher now regularly rides with his wife and 8- and 10-year-old children and encourages his patients to follow in his footsteps—or in this case, tire tracks. He emphasizes the importance of finding something active that you enjoy and can stick with long-term. Regular exercise is especially beneficial to transplant patients. "You can get back to having a normal life," he says. "That’s really the point of transplant—this is your big reset... here’s your chance." Click here for more on Dr. Fisher’s recent rides.
