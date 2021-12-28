Has the market been good to you this year? Or perhaps you’re looking to drop some appreciated stock? If you'd rather direct your hard-earned cash to a cause you care about than pay it in taxes, there's still time to take advantage of the charitable contributions provisions in the CARES Act. The Consolidated Appropriations Act extended a measure established under CARES that enabled taxpayers who itemize to deduct up to 100 percent of their adjusted gross income for cash contributions to a qualifying charity. Normally, you’d only be able to write off 60 percent. This ruling applies to cash gifts made to qualified charities, such as Scripps, but excludes donor-advised funds and private foundations. But you'll have to act fast. Savvy taxpayers can cash in, but only through December 31. Click here to find out more.
For more nutrition, wellness, and healthy living tips, sign up for the San Diego Health newsletter here.
San Diego Magazine has partnered with Scripps Health to bring you the stories behind some of the most innovative health care in America, happening right here in San Diego. Stay tuned for more inspiration from San Diego Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.