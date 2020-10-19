If you’re feeling anxious about coronavirus, you’re not alone. Fear and worry are natural reactions during these times of historic upheaval. Everyone responds to stress differently, but learning coping techniques can help you through this difficult period. Click here for stress-busting tips from a Scripps psychologist.
In the early days of the pandemic, the “quarantine 15” and “COVID-20” were merely cautionary tales. But as gyms closed and people shifted to working from home, it became evident that our former diet and exercise routines would need a refresh. Click here for tips to get your health back on track.
For more nutrition, wellness, and healthy living tips, sign up for the San Diego Health newsletter here.
San Diego Magazine has partnered with Scripps Health to bring you the stories behind some of the most innovative health care in America, happening right here in San Diego. Stay tuned for more inspiration from San Diego Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.