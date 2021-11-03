Sponsored content provided by The Home Depot Design Center
Is it time for a kitchen refresh? Maybe you need to replace your decades-old fridge and finicky oven, or you could be moving into a new home and furnishing your kitchen from the ground up. No matter what your needs are, the experts at The Home Depot Design Center can help.
The Home Depot Design Center is a hidden gem for San Diegan designers and homeowners alike. This one-stop shop carries premium appliances and kitchen vignettes so you can visualize an oven, refrigerator, or stovetop in action.
The extensive appliance selection includes luxury appliance brands like Miele, Monogram, Dacor, Bosch, and Fisher & Paykel. But you don’t need to navigate the never-ending options alone–simply book an appointment to tour the showroom with a design associate either in person or virtually. You’ll start by talking through your needs, goals, and visions, and a knowledgeable associate will guide you toward the options that best fit your lifestyle.
If you’re planning on entertaining often, you’ll need appliances that can make dinner party prep seamless, like cooking a turkey, steaming veggies, and baking pies all at once. A Thermador could be right for you: it offers a double oven with steaming capabilities, a gas stovetop, and an induction cooktop with a timer to keep sauces and gravy warm. If that option’s not quite right, the showroom’s appliance section has a thoughtful layout; comparing your options is a breeze when each model is side-by-side.
Maybe aesthetics and functionality are equally important to you. Associates can guide you toward high-quality options in bold colors that double as the focal point in your kitchen. A gleaming white Bertazzoni range and oven could be the perfect fit.
Perhaps you’re a true foodie and you want a kitchen that can do it all. In that case, associates can show you high-end favorites like a Monogram wood-burning pizza oven and a Miele coffee machine that crafts bistro-worthy cappuccinos and lattes.
The Home Depot Design Center also includes an on-site professional chef, Executive Chef Jan, who will happily demonstrate how to use commercial-grade appliances at home and can walk you through preparing your favorite meals in your new setup.
Once you’ve found the perfect fit, The Home Depot Design Center’s associates will guide you through the seamless installation process. The Home Depot Design Center warehouse is right down the street from the showroom, and the installation team is in-house. You’ll first schedule a measurement appointment, where experts will confirm that your new appliances will fit in your kitchen. From there, the installation team will deliver and set up your new appliances, uninstall your old ones, and haul them away.
Ready to get started and make your dream kitchen a reality? Book an appointment at the The Home Depot Design Center to explore a variety of premium appliance brands.
