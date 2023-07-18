Make memories with the whole family and do something that you’ll all enjoy! Grab tickets to an upcoming San Diego Padres game and check out KidsFest at Petco Park, presented by SDG&E, which takes place every Sunday home game in Gallagher Square. Beginning two hours prior to first pitch, KidsFest gives families the opportunity to enjoy bounce houses and other inflatables, carnival games, face painters, balloon artists and other kid-friendly activities, as well as the chance to meet the iconic Swingin’ Friar, new Padres Princess, and the Paw Squad.
The best part? Access to KidsFest is included in the price of a Padres game ticket. Families are encouraged to arrive early to take in KidsFest and then settle into their seats to watch the Padres. Fans who take advantage of early arrival also get the bonus of avoiding traffic and lines at the entry gates and concessions stands.
The fun keeps going after the game with Kids Run the Bases following most Sunday home games. While running the bases is a perk exclusively for kids ages 14 and younger,parents are able to watch from the warning track.There is nothing quite like stepping foot on the baseball diamond in a Major League ballpark.Plus, you get to snap photos and cheer on your kids as they run the very bases their favorite players—i.e., Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Juan Soto, to name a few—just played on.
If Sundays don’tfit your schedule, don’t worry! Gallagher Square features a grassy lawn area just beyond the outfield where kids can run around and play, or the family can lay out a blanket to watch the game. Additional kid-friendly elements in this area include a Play Ball Field, a sandbox, and a jungle gym.
Beyond kid-friendly activities, on select Sundays during the season, the first 8,000 kids in attendance ages 14 and below can receive a special giveaway item. From now through the end of summer, kids can look forward to receiving Padres sunglasses that both block the sun and channel their favorite player (July 30, presented by Mission Fed Credit Union) and a Padres branded Pop It to add to their fidget collection (August 20, presented by UC San Diego Health).
Padres games offer fun for the whole family any given day of the week. Fans interested in checking out the 2023 KidsFest schedule can visit www.padres.com/kidsfest, or they can visit www.padres.com/tickets to purchase tickets for any upcoming Padres home game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.