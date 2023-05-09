You'll find her at pilates or on the tennis courts multiple times a week. She sips her green juice as she prepares for a morning Zoom. She’s taking care of her- self the way she has her whole life. So, why shouldn’t her face reflect that same youthful vitali- ty her body and lifestyle show?
It should. That is why one 59-year-old woman is in the pre- op area of Dr. Eric Seiger’s Skin and Vein Center for “The Hour Lift," a mini-facelift procedure with minimal recovery time and rejuvenating results.
“We’ve been doing these for about 25 years now, and it is now the most common proce- dure that we perform,” says Dr. Seiger, a board-certified derma- tologist and cosmetic surgeon. Dr. Seiger estimates he has done over 6,000 of these procedures on women as young as 24 and up to 86 years old.
“The Hour Lift" tightens the facial muscles, rather than cutting and moving the facial muscles—which can often change one’s appearance and prolong recovery time. Dr. Seiger re-drapes the overlying skin, leaving the patient wrinkle-free with a firmer, more youthful jawline. “The Hour Lift” refresh- es one’s face by 10 years without changing one’s true visage. “The results will last between five and 10 years, depending upon the patient,” says Dr. Seiger.
Price is also a huge factor in a person’s decision to undergo this procedure. Dr. Seiger’s surgery starts at $3,900 and averages around $6,500, whereas a full facelift will cost between $12,000 to $30,000—depending upon the scope of the procedure.
These elective cos- metic procedures are not covered by insurance.
Another perk of “The Hour Lift” is that it requires little downtime. Sutures are removed within six to eight days, while one can resume normal activities
in as little as three days. If potential clients have any questions regarding how the procedures feels, Skin and Vein Center is happy
to make a connection with a former patient who can offer the story of their own experience.
“The number one thing that patients say to me is, ‘I don’t want to look 20 years old again. I just want to look in the mirror and be able to look as good as
I feel inside. I want to feel refreshed,’” says Dr. Seiger.
