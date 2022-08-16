Don’t let your bad credit score stop you from applying for a loan. Even though you might think it’s impossible to get it, you can’t be further from the truth.
Yes, it might be impossible if you turn to the banks, but there are online lending platforms that don’t care about the status of your credit score, and this article will show you those platforms and the advantages they bring.
Let’s start by clarifying that these platforms aren’t direct lenders; they’re just mediators that have extended networks filled with all kinds of lenders. This means you have huge chances of finding a lender suitable to lend you the amount of money you need without asking or checking the status of your credit score.
Therefore, can you believe how easy it might be to get bad credit loans with guaranteed approvals? So, let’s start and explain everything.
So, no matter what is the thing that you don't like in the offer, you have total freedom to reject it and continue your search.
Top 5 Bad Credit Loans Online with Guaranteed Approval:
MoneyMutual - Best Overall Bad Credit Loans Online, Editor’s Pick
BadCreditLoans - Top Online Lenders for People With Bad Credit
RadCred - Highest Approval Emergency Loans for Bad Credit
CashUSA - Trusted Lending Company Offering Flexible Loan Terms
PersonalLoans - Popular Bad Credit Loan Company For Personal Loans
#1. MoneyMutual - Best Overall Bad Credit Loans Online, Editor’s Pick
With endless high ratings and countless happy customers, MoneyMutual is one of the most reliable online lending platforms that’ll help you get a loan regardless of your credit score. More than two million satisfied users can confirm this, so feel free to join them.
The loan you can get with the MoneyMutual help can range between $200 and $5,000. The reasons why you need the money aren’t important; the same as your credit score doesn’t matter. This platform will decide if you can apply for a loan based on other criteria.
MoneyMutual has many available lenders, so it’s not hard to find one willing to work with you. All you need to do is check if you’re meeting the eligibility requirements the platform asks for and fulfill the application form accurately. Just enter the amount of money you want, your address, your phone, and your email.
Then, provide information about the source of your income and where you’re working. The last thing you need to provide is some banking info, and that’s it; you can send the application for the lenders to review.
Features
Applicants eligibility requirements
Some eligibility requirements are important because you can’t complete the application form without them. So, to be able to use MoneyMutial services and to get approved for a loan when you have a bad credit score, you must:
Be employed and earn a monthly income of $800 minimum
Have a minimum of 18 years of age
Be a USA citizen or a permanent resident
Have an active checking account.
Fees and funding time
MoneyMutual doesn’t charge anything for using its services, so anyone needing fast cash can apply and connect with a lender for free. Some fees will apply if you accept an offer, but they’re between you and your lender.
Getting the money is pretty fast. They’ll be in your account within 24 hours after accepting the lender’s offer, and you can use them for whatever you like.
Security and privacy
MoneyMutual secures all of your sensitive information using encryption technology. Another thing it does is pay a lot of attention to protecting your privacy, so in the privacy policy you can find on the website, you can read how this platform uses your information.
MoneyMutual is a transparent platform that doesn't hide anything, so feel free to go on the site and inform yourself in detail.
Pros
Reliable platform
Quick application form
Secured
Free of charge
Fast approval and funding
Cons
You can’t apply if your income is lower than $800
#2. BadCreditLoans - Top Online Lenders for People With Bad Credit
The name of the next online lending platform is self-explanatory. You can immediately notice that this platform also helps people get bad credit loans with guaranteed approval effortlessly.
Furthermore, suppose no lender is available or willing to lend you the money at the moment. In that case, BadCreditLoans will show ads for other lenders, increasing your chances of finding the most suitable one.
The amount of loan you can apply for ranges between $500 to $10,000, no matter your credit score status. The APRs usually range between 5.99% and 35.99%, so you’ll know exactly how much you’ll need to pay.
Filling the application form is easy, fast, and done online. As soon as you open the BadCreditLoans website, you'll notice the application which requires your personal info like the place of living, the amount of money you need, and the reason why you need it.
You'll also enter information about where you're working, banking information, and your phone number and email address so the lender can contact you if he has additional questions.
Features
Applicants eligibility requirements
Before using the BadCreditLoans services, you must carefully read this platform's eligibility requirements. Those are the following:
It’s mandatory to be at least 18 years old to be able to apply
You must be getting a steady income every month
You must have a permanent residency or be a USA citizen
You must provide a functioning checking account
You must provide valid contact information.
Fees and funding time
Applying for a loan on BadCreditLoans is free. The only thing you must do is meet all of the eligibility criteria. And if the lender has something else to ask you, he’ll contact you.
The fees that’ll apply are set by the lender and are stated in the offer, so if they’re too high, simply reject the offer and search for a more fitting one. But, if you accept it, you’ll get the money on the next business day.
Security and privacy
You don’t have to worry that someone might steal your data because BadCreditLoans has implemented the latest security measures, including advanced encryption of your information.
Also, the privacy policy is available to anyone, so if you want to learn more about what the platform does with your info, simply go to the official website, and you’ll find everything there.
Pros
Transparent platform
Basic requirements
Wide network of lenders
Secured with encryption
Easy to apply
Cons
Higher interest rates
#3. RadCred - Highest Approval Emergency Loans for Bad Credit
Another highly rated online lending platform known for helping people by approving loans despite their bad credit scores is RadCred. The user-friendly website and the simplicity of navigating the site make RadCred an accessible source of quick loans to anyone, even those using these online services for the first time.
RadCred can help you connect with a lender willing to lend you up to $5,000. Neither the platform nor the lender isn’t interested in the status of your credit score, so even though you have a bad one, you can still get the money you need.
You must first enter the needed money when applying for a loan. Secondly, you must provide your Social Security Number, ZIP code, birth date, and email address. Then, you must enter your workplace, banking details, and phone number so that an interested lender can contact you.
But, before completing the application form with all of these details, you must be sure that you’re meeting every eligibility requirement that this platform has set, so let’s see what those are.
Features
Applicants eligibility requirements
Most people don't have any problems with the requirements this platform asks for because they're pretty basic and simple. So, what an applicant must be is:
To be of legal age, which is over 18 years old
To be a citizen or a resident of the USA
To have a steady income
To have a bank account.
If these criteria aren’t met, the applicant won’t be able to complete the online application form and won’t be approved for a loan.
Fees and funding time
Using the RadCred services won’t cost you anything. Filling out the online application form is free and quickly done in a maximum of ten minutes. Finding the right lender for you is also free of charge, so you have nothing to lose by turning to these platform's services.
The funding time is another fast thing that RadCred will do for you. When you accept an offer, you can expect the money to be transferred to your account within 24 hours. So, it’s easy to conclude that the whole process is pretty fast.
Security and privacy
RadCred also uses up-to-date security measures, including encryption technology, which has proven to be one of the safest security measures a platform can implement in its system. But, that’s not everything that RadCred uses to keep your information safe.
The TrustedSite scans this website a couple of times per day, checking if there’s some unusual activity, so you can rest assured that every little detail you’ve shared is safe and secured.
Pros
User-friendly platform
Highly secured
Simple eligibility requirements
No credit score check
Fast money transfer
Cons
Small loan amount
#4. CashUSA - Trusted Lending Company Offering Flexible Loan Terms
The next platform worth recommending is CashUSA, an online loan provider suitable for people who urgently need money but have a bad credit score. The website of CashUSA is very easy to use, and you’ll get the hang of it even if it's your first time using an online lending service.
This lending platform has over 20 years of experience and many lenders, but even if no one of them suits you, it also has many third-party lenders to offer you.
The amount available to apply starts from $500 to $10,000. And as long as you meet the eligibility requirements, no one is bothered by your bad credit score status. The interest rates are acceptable, and they vary between 5.99% and 35.99%.
The application form is simple, the same as the previous lending platforms. Your personal, banking, employment, and contact info are required, and based on those, a lender will get in touch with you.
Another advantage that CashUSA offers is the option for automatic payment, which, if you decide to use it, will always draw the precise amount of money from your account on the due date, protecting you from being late.
Features
Applicants eligibility requirements
Everyone who thinks about filling out the CashUSA application form and using this platform's services must check this platform's eligibility requirements. They’re simple and include:
Being of legal age, which is over 18
Being a USA citizen
Having a checking account
Getting a regular income of a minimum of $1,000.
Fees and funding time
CashUSA offers free services, including applying for a loan and finding the most suitable lender. Also, there won't be any hidden fees or maintenance fees when you use this platform's services. Everything is free.
Later, when you find a lender willing to work with you, in the offer he'll send you, there will be some fees for the loan set by him. You don't have to accept them if you think they're too high or something else.
You can always continue your search for a better offer. The transfer of the funding is also very quick. You’ll get your money in one business day.
Security and privacy
Everything you enter in the application form on the CashUSA website will stay secured and protected, so you don't have any reason to worry.
This platform encrypts your information and keeps it safe using security measures like computer safeguards and secured files and buildings. You can find the privacy policy on the CashUSA website but know that it often gets updated, so check it from time to time.
Pros
Easy to use
Reputable platform
Fast money transfer
Free application form
Simple requirements
Cons
You can’t apply if your income is lower than $1,000
#5. PersonalLoans - Popular Bad Credit Loan Company For Personal Loans
This article wouldn’t be complete without mentioning the famous PersonalLoans, primarily known and used for the high loans this platform provides. Anytime you need more money, no matter your credit score, turn to the PersonalLoans services. Many people use this platform and are highly satisfied with its services, which shows us how trustworthy it is.
This is the ideal platform for you if you need a loan ranging from $500 to $35,000. And if you can't find the right lender, you'll be presented with third-party lenders willing to work with you, so PersonalLoans offer plenty of choices.
The entire application process via PersonalLoans will go smoothly. Based on your information, the most suitable lender will be able to find you and help you. The first thing you’ll need to enter is how much money you want to borrow. The personal loan interest rates vary depending on your score and the qualification requirements you meet.
The next step will be entering your personal information, such as your name, date of birth, and contact info, so lenders can get in touch with you if they need to.
Then, come the details about your employment. They include your income source, how long you have been employed, how often you get your income, etc.
Features
Applicants eligibility requirements
Similar to the requirements of the previous online lending platform, PersonalLoans has also set quite simple ones that must be met. So, what you must have is:
Over 18 years old
An active bank account
A USA citizen
Valid contact info
Must be employed.
Make sure you’re meeting all of these requirements before fulfilling the application form because if you don’t meet them all, you’ll be wasting your time.
Fees and funding time
The PersonalLoans services are 100% free to use. There aren't any hidden fees or upfront costs. You also don't have an obligation to accept anything at all. The APRs start from 5.99% and can go up to 35.99%, depending on your lender. The platform itself won’t charge you anything for using its services.
You’ll get the money amazingly fast. As soon as you sign the offer, you’ll get your loan in the next 24 hours, so everything goes very fast via PersonalLoans.
Security and privacy
This platform’s website is very well secured, thanks to SSL encryption. So, everything you’ll enter will be encrypted and protected. Don’t worry that someone unauthorized can get to your info, steal it, or misuse it.
This platform has the latest security measures, and even better, you can check the privacy policy on the website and ensure how everything is used.
Pros
Trustworthy
SSL encrypted website
Fast application process
Basic requirements
Fast funding
Cons
Services available only for the USA citizens
How Did We Create This List While Selecting The Best Bad Credit Loan Providers To Get Cash Advance?
You can find countless online lending platforms on the market, but most of them approve a loan based on the status of your credit score.
So, the first criteria in our selection were the platforms to help people with bad credit scores find a suitable lender. Then, we made sure that the platforms offered 100% free services.
We also checked the time needed for the money to get transferred into the applicant's account, the complexity of the application form, and the criteria you must meet.
Guaranteed approval
Among the many lending platforms, we singled out the five guaranteeing loan approval to people with a bad credit score because not every platform does that.
Many of them check the credit scores of an applicant and don’t provide loans for people who have poor ones. Or they might approve an applicant for a loan, but he might end up with a much lower amount than what he really needs.
So, we made sure to find and recommend only the lending platforms that are more flexible and more oriented to help people in need, especially those with a poor credit score.
Free services
Every platform that we're going to talk about in continuation offers its services for free. The only thing you must do is be eligible for a loan by meeting the requirements set by the platform.
Other than that, you won't be charged anything for applying or for finding the most suitable lender for you. Also, none of the platforms has hidden fees, so you won’t have any additional fees, and you can rest assured that you're using the most trustworthy lending platforms possible.
Quick funding
The funding time was the third criterion we implemented when selecting these platforms. The time needed for the money to get into your account is of great importance, especially if you find yourself in an emergency and need to get some cash quickly.
So now, thanks to these platforms, you can expect to receive the money the next business day or within 24 hours after signing the offer and use them on absolutely anything you want.
Easy application form
The next thing we did was check the complexity of the application form. No one wants to waste time filling out an application for hours, so based on that, we decided to focus on finding the simplest application forms that require the most basic information about the applicant.
That’s why these five online lending platforms are on this list; you waste no more than ten minutes of your time completing the application form to any of them.
Eligibility
Before you fulfill the application form, you must check if you’re eligible for a loan. Some platforms have more complex eligibility requirements, and some ask for the most basic ones, so we found the most reliable platforms with the most basic requirements.
As you’ll see below, they’re similar between the platforms, so no matter which of those recommended in this article you decide to use, you won’t have any problems meeting their requirements.
No obligations
The last thing we checked was that even when you receive an offer, you still won’t be obligated to accept anything if you think it doesn’t suit your needs.
Having this freedom might prolong the process of finding the best lender and the most suitable offer, but it’ll help you avoid getting a loan that won’t be enough for your needs or paying too high fees.
Buying Guide: Bad Credit Loans with Guaranteed Approvals
If you’re a beginner considering applying for a loan using these online lending platforms, this guide is the best thing to help you do everything effortlessly.
In it, you’ll find a simple explanation of how to apply, why choosing the online lending platforms is the best choice, and which factors to consider when you’re looking for the best platform to help you get loans for people with bad credit loans with guaranteed approvals. So, let’s start.
How to apply?
As you already know, you must first check if you're eligible for a loan. Check if you're meeting the platform's requirements, and if you do, you can start filling out the application form.
The applications are easy to find. As soon as you open any lending platform website, they're the first thing you'll see. So, open it and start entering everything you'll be asked. Your info needs to be as accurate as possible because, based on it, a lender will contact you.
Start by entering the amount of money you need. Next is your personal info, so write everything, as the lending platforms are highly secured, and everything will stay protected.
You must state where you work and how often you’re getting paid. The banking information is the last thing you'll be asked for, and you'll be done with the application process.
Reasons to use online lending platforms services
Turning to online lending services is always a great option when faced with a financial emergency.
They offer quick and free service and many other advantages, so let’s take a closer look at why using the online lending platforms' services is the best decision you can make and why more and more people are starting to use them.
Your bad credit score isn’t important
As you know, getting a loan is hard when your credit score isn’t perfect. So, if you don't have a good credit score, that’s fine. Most online lending platforms don’t care about that, so turning to these services is the best possible thing you can do.
As long as you meet the eligibility requirements, you can easily apply for a loan and quickly get the needed cash.
Quick process
The fast time for approval, the quick connection with a suitable lender, and the rapid loan transfer into your account makes this process amazingly time-saving. And that can’t be said when using banking services, which might take a lot of time.
And why drive around time, and wait in line when you can do everything from your home with just your laptop in ten to 15 minutes? So now, as you know, which are the best and most reliable lending platforms, feel free to select one and find a lender.
Free services
Believe it or not, you won't spend a cent using the services of the platforms mentioned above, so feel free to fill out an application. Even getting in touch with a fitting lender is free of charge. In other words, you have nothing to lose.
Instead, you might have the cash you need quickly and effortlessly. Some fees will appear later in the process, but your lender sets them, and they apply to your loan. The chosen platform has nothing to do with them.
Flexibility
The online lending platforms, especially those mentioned in this article, are flexible with their services. This means you won’t ever be obligated to accept an offer that doesn’t sit with you well.
So, if there’s something that you don’t like, feel free to reject the offer and start the whole process again. You might even change the platform and try to apply on another one. You’re not obligated to accept and do anything you don’t want to.
Factors to consider when searching for an online lending platform for bad credit loans
The platforms reviewed above are considered the best platforms that help people get bad credit loans with guaranteed approvals.
But, if you’re still considering applying to some other platform, the following factors can be of great help for you, so remember to always use them before making a decision.
Platforms transparency
An online lending platform's transparency is crucial, especially its honesty with the public and its customers. The openness of a platform includes not having hidden fees, openly stating the APRs, having an accessible privacy policy, etc.
If you notice that some of these things aren’t as transparent as they should be, or you see that the platform is trying to hide something else, don’t use its service, but search for a more transparent one.
Platforms reputation
A reputable platform is every transparent platform that does everything as promised. And, a platform's reputation can be easily determined by the ratings and feedback from the clients, so remember to always check these things. If you notice a poor rating, consider that a red flag and not-so-good services.
The lending platforms in this article are highly reputable, so you can never go wrong in choosing one of them. They’re truly transparent, quick, and will help you to find the best lender that suits your financial needs.
Terms and conditions
When you receive the lender's offer, inside, you'll find the terms and conditions of the loan you're planning to take. That includes the dates for repayments, the fees, the APRs, etc.
So, it's very important to consider everything written before accepting the offer. That’s why you must always read everything carefully and ensure that the terms and conditions suit your needs.
Security measures
As you’ve seen, you’ll enter a lot of sensitive info when applying for a loan, so checking the security measures a lending platform has is a must. Ensure that the website is protected with encryption technology, which makes your data unrecognizable to everyone who isn’t authorized.
Some platforms are getting daily scans from the TrustedSite, so if you find a platform like that, even better. It’s always a good choice to look at the privacy policy and get the full information about what information the platform keeps and how it’s used.
Previous users experiences
Take some time to check what the users think about the platform you want to use. Do they have good things to say and a positive experience, or did they not quite get what they expected?
Reading the reviews can tell you a lot of stuff about one platform's services and help you decide if the particular platform is the right one for you or not, so don’t skip this. Read the positive and the negative reviews and get the most info that you can before choosing.
Bad Credit Loans Guaranteed Approval FAQs:
Q1. Why is using online lending services good?
Deciding to use online lending services brings many advantages—much more than going to a bank. First, you don’t have to leave your home to apply and get an offer for a loan. Just open your laptop and fulfill the application form. The lenders will contact you and send you an offer, so you don’t have to do absolutely anything.
Secondly, the transfer of money is very fast. Most platforms, especially those recommended in this article, will send you the money in 24 hours or one business day. That’s pretty quick, and it can be a lifesaver, especially when facing an emergency.
Another important thing is that you won’t have any additional charges for using online lending services. Also, if you reject an offer, you can simply continue searching for another, better one.
Q2. Did I need to meet all of the eligibility requirements?
Yes, you must meet every single requirement the platform has set. They’re mandatory when it comes to being able to qualify for a loan, and without them, you won’t be able to fill in the application form.
You also won’t be approved for a loan, so to avoid wasting your time, before using a certain platform's services, always make sure to read, understand, and meet every eligibility requirement.
For example, if you’re not getting a regular monthly income, you won’t be able to prove that you’re capable of repaying the loan, or if you don’t have a bank account, there’s nowhere to send the loan.
The only thing that the lending platforms in this article don’t quite care about is that your credit score status is bad. Everything else they ask for is obligatory.
Q3. Can I be late with my payment and what happens if I miss it?
You’re presented with the fees and the APRs before accepting the offer, so you know how much you might need to pay before signing anything.
But, if somehow you still can’t make it on time, the best thing you can do is to use the automatic payment option if the platform has it. This option will help you avoid being late with your payment even if you forget it. You just need to have enough money on your account, which will automatically be withdrawn when the due date comes. If a lender has a minimum credit score requirement you'll need at least that score, but ideally a higher one, to qualify.
But, if you know you won’t be able to make your payment on time, you should call your lender and speak with him. Tell him everything, and because most of the online lenders are pretty flexible, you might be able to come to a solution that’ll benefit both of you.
Q4. Can I apply if my credit score is bad?
Some online lending platforms care about their applicants' credit score and base their loan approval on it, and others have other criteria, excluding the applicants' credit score status.
The five above are such lending platforms. They don't check your score because they know how hard it is to keep it good and don’t believe someone needs to be punished if he has a poor score.
So, if your credit score is not so good, you must apply on platforms such as those recommended above that won't be interested in it so much.
Therefore, simply put, you can apply for a loan despite your bad credit score, and choosing the right platform might even provide you with the money you need.
Q5. What are the benefits of taking a bad credit loan online?
The first and most important thing is to get the money you need quickly, simply, and effortlessly.
Secondly, having a bad credit score isn't an obstacle when it comes to getting approved for a loan. Another benefit this will bring you is that you'll improve your credit score status by repaying this loan on time.
Also, you can repay the loan in installments if you wish, which will take more time, but some people prefer this way of repayment. And remember that you have the freedom to use the money for whatever you want.
Q6. Are the online lending platforms safe to use?
The online lending platforms, especially those reviewed in this article, are highly secured and safe to use. They have implemented the newest, up-to-date security measures, so every sensitive information you’ll enter is immediately protected.
So, even though you'll be entering a lot of personal data when filling out the application form, there's nothing to worry about. All of them use encryption technology, and some even get daily scans from TrustedSite, so everything is protected. You can feel free to use these online services without fear that your information might get stolen or misused.
Final Thoughts On No Credit Check Loans and Bad Credit Loans Online
Don’t let your bad credit score stop you from getting a loan and improving the quality of your life. Choose the platform that suits your needs best, as now you know the best five.
For example, if you need a smaller amount of money, MoneyMutual will do the job perfectly, finding you a fitting lender. PersonalLoans is just what you’re looking for if you need a larger amount.
If you're a beginner, RadCred and BadCreditLoans are user-friendly, have very simple interfaces, and are very easy to use. If you want not to be bothered with remembering deadlines, the automatic payment available on CashUSA is the ideal option.
So, choose wisely, and enjoy every advantage these platforms offer.
