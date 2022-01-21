Living Life to the Fullest

Rodney Billingsley, 61, is one of more than 32 million Americans living with diabetes. Diagnosed at age 28, he has spent the better part of the decades since managing the disease—and a series of complications along the way. Under the care of Athena Philis-Tsimikas, MD, medical director, Scripps Whittier Diabetes Institute, and endocrinologist, Scripps Clinic, Billingsley has made extraordinary progress in improving his health—thanks to both the multidisciplinary care he’s received at Scripps and his commitment to making the changes necessary to live a long, healthy life. Read more about Rodney and the Scripps care team that made such a difference in his life here.
For more nutrition, wellness, and healthy living tips, sign up for the San Diego Health newsletter here.
San Diego Magazine has partnered with Scripps Health to bring you the stories behind some of the most innovative health care in America, happening right here in San Diego. Stay tuned for more inspiration from San Diego Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.