Sponsored Content Provided by La Puerta
La Puerta has arrived in Mission Hills! The 14-year old downtown hangout’s second location at 4020 Goldfinch Street serves up the same tasty Sinaloa-inspired favorites made fresh daily, signature street tacos, and cantina cocktails.
The Mission Hills restaurant's indoor-outdoor space is filled with retro graphics, lush greenery, and pop culture icons.
Enjoy a handcrafted margarita or sample from dozens of blue agave tequilas and mezcals at the sleek steel topped bar, or dine on papas fritas and one-pound burritos alfresco on La Puerta’s expansive outdoor seating area.
The eatery is great for large groups and private parties, and of course the patio is dog friendly.
Enjoy a daily happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. with half off all appetizers, like queso fundido and flautitas, quesadillas, and the entire bar; and stay for a late night happy hour with half off apps, quesadillas, and frozen drinks from 10 p.m. to close.
Also serving brunch Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Stop by for tacos, tunes, tequila, and the best Mexican food in San Diego; the kitchen's open till 11 p.m. on weekends.
Check out La Puerta's website here.
Our must-tries:
Demon Fire
Guacamole
Mix-and-match Tacos
