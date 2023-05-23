Natural Southeast Asian herb kratom has been utilised for generations for its medicinal benefits, particularly for pain treatment. Its alkaloids interact with the body's opioid receptors, making it an appealing substitute for conventional painkillers in the treatment of chronic illnesses like cancer, migraines, fibromyalgia, and arthritis.
The most active alkaloids are mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine, and the efficacy and duration of pain alleviation varies depending on the strain and dosage. By attaching to the same receptors as opioid drugs without producing addiction or other negative side effects, kratom is thought to reduce pain. As Kratom offers a natural remedy for people with chronic pain, researchers are looking into its potential advantages further.
Best 7 Kratom Brands for Pain Relief Available Today
Happy Go Leafy - Overall Best Kratom For Pain Relief; Editor’s Choice
Super Speciosa - Best Kratom Products With Multiple Flavors
Nova Kratom - Best Kratom Capsules with Potent Effects
Kratom Spot - Top Rated Kratom Extracts for Energy and Motivation
Golden Monk - All Natural Kratom Ingredients For Pain Relief
Kats Botanical - 100% Organic Kratom Strains; Sustainably Sourced
Kraken Kratom - Popular Kratom Capsules and Pills For Weight loss
1. Happy Go Leafy - Overall Best Kratom For Pain Relief; Editor’s Choice
Happy Go Leafy is a leading Kratom vendor that offers a range of high-quality Kratom strains. Over the years, the company has built a reputation for providing high-quality pain relief products and excellent customer service. They have been featured in various news and information magazines for their excellent and innovative products. Although, unlike certain competitors, they offer only three types of products, their quality and prices along with their hard-earned reputation have taken them to the top spot in the business.
Strains:
Red - Maeng Da, Malay and Thai
White - Borneo, Maeng Da and Bali
Green - Borneo, Maeng Da and sumatra
Product line:
Capsules, Powder, Shots
Product Source:
Southeast Asia
Standards:
Lab tested for purity and potency, ensuring that the happy go leafy customers receive the best possible product.
Features:
30-day satisfaction guarantee, allowing customers to return their products if they are not satisfied with the purchase.
=> Visit the website “Happy GoLeafy”
2. Super Speciosa - Best Kratom Products With Multiple Flavors
Super Speciosa is a reputable vendor that specializes in providing high-quality Kratom for pain products and neck as the market leader for Kratom. They are committed to providing excellent customer service and are a great option for customers looking for a high-quality Kratom products for pain relief at an affordable price. Super Speciosa have made transparency a selling point by providing detailed descriptions of their entire process that results in a superior product.
Strains:
Red - Maeng Da, red Bali kratom and Borneo
White - Maeng Da and Thai
Green - Maeng Da, Bali and Malay
Product line:
Capsules, Powder, Tablets, Teabags, Gummies
Product Source:
Southeast Asia
Standards:
Products tested by third-party labs to ensure that they are free from contaminants and meet their strict quality standards
Features:
30-day satisfaction guarantee on all their products and free shipping on all orders over $49
=> Visit the website “Super Speciosa”
3. Nova Kratom - Best Kratom Capsules with Potent Effects
The products from Nova Kratom are a secure and healthy substitute for traditional medicine for pain relief treatment, mood enhancement, stress relief, and better sleep. They offer a natural remedy for those seeking wellbeing and vigour because they are free of dangerous chemicals and toxins. Kratom consumers looking for natural alternatives to conventional treatment may benefit from Nova Kratom's products in a variety of ways. Kratom is a multipurpose supplement that can help you feel your best thanks to its natural analgesic, mood-improving, stress-reducing, and calming benefits. You can rely on Nova Kratom's products to deliver the greatest outcomes thanks to their dedication to quality and purity.
Strains:
Red - Bali, Sumatra, Indo, Maeng Da, Malay and Thai
White - Bali, Sumatra, Indo, Maeng Da and Borneo
Green - Indo, Maeng Da, Malay and Thai
Product line:
Capsules, Powder, Extracts, Shots, Leaves
Product Source:
Southeast Asia
Standards:
Nova Kratom products are free from harmful chemicals and contaminants, taking kratom pain relief products provides a safe and natural alternative to traditional medicine.
Features:
30-day satisfaction guarantee, wholesale options and free shipping on orders over $100.
=> Visit the website “Nova kratom”
4. Kratom Spot - Top Rated Kratom Extracts for Energy and Motivation
Kratom Spot is a reputable vendor that has been operating since 2014 and has since expanded its kratom for pain product variety greatly. Kratom Spot also offers excellent customer service and even merchandise such as T-shirts, infusers, etc. Bells and tassels aside, Kratom Spot also uses Fair Trade policies that work well in favor of small-scale farmers around the world, all while promoting a consistent message of sustainability. A well-designed supply chain and an active feedback portal make them a delight to purchase kratom from.
Strains:
Red - Bali, Sumatra, Indo, Maeng Da, Malay and Thai
White - Bali, Sumatra, Indo, Maeng Da and Borneo
Green - Indo, Maeng Da, Malay and Thai
Product line:
Capsules, Powder, Extracts, Shots, Leaves
Product Source:
Southeast Asia
Standards:
Products are tested in independent labs for purity and potency, ensuring that their customers receive the best pain relief.
Features:
Same-day shipping and free shipping on orders over $100, wholesale options, loyalty points program, and regular discounts
=> Visit the website “Kratom Spot”
5. Golden Monk - All Natural Kratom Ingredients For Pain Relief
Golden Monk is another top-rated kratom brand that offers a range of high-quality kratom for pain products. Their kratom is sourced from mature trees and stored in climate-controlled clean rooms. They also provide discrete packages with the word ‘Kratom’ not mentioned anywhere, if ever you were concerned about a lengthy discussion explaining your purchases to someone. Their rates are very affordable, provide good customer support and have a ‘simple to navigate’ website keeping you from being overwhelmed by choices, especially if it your first time purchasing Kratom.
Strains:
Red - Bentuangie, Borneo, Indo, Sumatra, Maeng Da, Hulu Kapuas, Bali and Thai
White - Bali, Sumatra, Maeng Da and Borneo
Green - Borneo, Sumatra, Maeng Da, Hulu Kapuas and Bali
Product line:
Capsules and Powder
Product Source:
Southeast Asia
Standards:
Six lab tests on every ton of pain relief products.
Features:
30-day money back guarantee, wholesale options, loyalty points program, and free shipping on all orders over $49
=> Visit the website “Golden Monk”
6. Kats Botanicals - 100% Organic Kratom Strains; Sustainably Sourced
Kats Botanicals offers a variety of kratom powder products and source their products from sustainable farms in Southeast Asia. Apart from merchandised apparel, they also offer famous botanical products made with other traditional herbs from around the world such as ashwagandha and shilajit. Kats Botanicals has been in operation since 2016 and has grown to become a major player in the kratom market. They, however, hope to build a significant reputation selling a variety of other premium botanical products as well in the future.
Strains:
Red - Bali, Borneo, Elephant, Maeng Da and Malay
White - Bali, Borneo, Elephant, Maeng Da, Jongkong and Horn
Green - Elephant, Malay, Bali, Maeng Da, Jongkong, Indo and Hulu Kapuas
Yellow - Maeng Da
Product line:
Capsules, Powder, Extract, Shots, Gummies, Flavoured options
Product Source:
Southeast Asia
Standards:
Tested by third-party labs to ensure that they are free from contaminants and meet quality standards
Features:
30-day satisfaction guarantee, wholesale options and free shipping on orders over $100.
=> Visit the website “Kats Botanicals”
7. Kraken Kratom - Popular Kratom Capsules and Pills For Weight loss
Kraken Kratom is a trusted brand that offers a wide range of high-quality kratom products and are known for their professional and well designed operations. Their well oiled supply chain makes short work of bulk orders and product quality is well maintained across all orders. Needless to say, their 100% satisfaction guarantee is backed by an excellent product and a well run business.
Strains:
Red - Borneo, Kali, Maeng Da, Dragon, Sumatra and Thai
White - Thai, Maeng Da, Sumatra and Borneo
Green - Malay and Bali
Yellow - Borneo, Maeng Da and Thai
Product line:
Capsules, Tablets, Powder, Extract, Gummies, Honey sticks, Chewables, Shots, Softgel
Product Source:
Southeast Asia
Standards:
Tested by third-party labs to ensure that they are free from contaminants and meet quality standards
Features:
Reward points program and free shipping on orders over $50
=> Visit the website “Kraken Kratom”
Factors To Consider When Choosing The Best Kratom Brand With Pain Relieving Properties
Before anything else, let us understand what the various strains that many of the brands have in their inventories, even mean. Although there are many genus of every plant, the most popular among the kratom strains, known for their effectiveness and potency are well known and curated by the various companies in the kratom market.
A brief explanation of the major strains divided into categories using their place and hence climate of origin and the color of the veins in their leaves, is given below.
By Vein
White Kratom-
The effects of this strain are usually described as energizing and mood-enhancing. White Kratom can be used as a stimulant for mental alertness and sharpness. Users of the strain say they experience more concentration, motivation, and endurance. It can counteract feelings of fatigue and drowsiness without fear or restlessness falling in the mix. However, If you find caffeine too stimulating, you would also experience these jitters with White Kratom. It can also lead to insomnia and restless sleep if taken too late in the day.
Red Kratom-
This is the most popularly sold strain of Kratom and its effects are described as calming, relaxing, and stress relieving. It can help you experience a sense of well-being and optimism. Red Kratom is also well-suited for treating insomnia and is known to reduce acute pain and relieve muscle tension. It should be noted that there is quite a difference in effects within the varieties of the Red Kratom strain. Some strains, such as Borneo Kratom, are praised for their analgesic effects while some others have a strong mood-enhancing effect that improves the state of mind. The effects also differ depending on the dosage and small doses can possibly give a more stimulating effect. Though, for the most part, this type of Kratom is used for relaxation and rest.
Green Kratom-
Green Vein Kratom is for someone looking for something with effects in between the White and Red. It provides a mild sensation of energy, and users report an improvement in their alertness and focus. It is also popular for its use as an analgesic that does not cause lethargy or drowsiness. Some people also mix green Kratom with Red or White Vein Kratom to further elevate the effects. For example, to avoid getting too strong of sedation or numbness from the Red Vein Kratom, or avoid being overstimulated when using White Kratom. Green Kratom also has excellent efficacy in treating social anxiety, helping one feel relaxed, comfortable, and more pleasant.
By Origin
Malay-
Malay strain has a stimulating effect and many benefits. It is not powerful enough as to relieve pain and anxiety, but can help reduce tension and stress without causing drowsiness or fatigue. Its effects are also long-lasting and it is often combined with other strains to bring their effects together. The Green Malay Kratom promotes a positive view of the world, helps focus, and improves concentration.
Sumatra -
This strain comes from the island of Sumatra in Indonesia and is an excellent stress reliever and sleep aid. Its effects usually last longer than those of other strains and users experience energy and a euphoric feeling making it ideal for days requiring several hours of focus and stimulation. Although not as strong as other strains, the long-lasting effects are very pleasant to experience.
Maeng Da -
A well-known strain, originating from Thailand and famously assessed as one of the strongest known strains. It is a good energy booster, mood enhancer, and is often used as a substitute for caffeine. It has lasting and intense effects and a smaller dose is enough to achieve the desired results for most users. The analgesic effect is not very strong at lower doses, but it can be very effective at higher doses to reduce pain and control anxiety.
Borneo -
A strain that grows in Borneo but is often confused with that from the island of Bali. It was called "Bali Kratom" because it was shipped to the international markets via the ports of Bali. Bali and Borneo Kratom are usually interchangeable as names in most cases, but Bali is considered a more relaxing strain of the two that can cause euphoric sensations to relieve pain. It only offers a gentle level of energy increase compared to other varieties
How We Selected Our Favorite Kratom Vendors
Finding reputable kratom extracts and products vendors can be a daunting task, given the increasing number of vendors in the market, and understandably because the factors that matter when making this selection would differ from person to person. So before making recommendations on the vendors we like best, we will discuss the ten things to look for from a good kratom vendor.
Quality of Kratom
The first and foremost thing to consider when choosing a kratom vendor is the quality of their kratom products. A good vendor will offer high-quality kratom that is potent, fresh, and free from contaminants such as mold, bacteria, and heavy metals. Ensure that the vendor sources their kratom from reputable farmers who follow ethical and sustainable farming practices
Variety of Strains
Kratom products come in different strains, each with its unique properties and effects. A good vendor will offer a wide variety of strains to choose from, such as Maeng Da, Bali, and Thai, among others. This allows you to choose the strain that best suits your needs.
Transparency
A reputable kratom vendor should be transparent about their products, sources, and testing procedures. They should provide detailed information about each strain's potency, alkaloid content, and recommended dosage. The vendor should also conduct third-party lab tests on their products to ensure their purity and potency.
Customer Service
A good vendor should have excellent customer service, including prompt response to inquiries, clear communication, and reliable shipping. They should have a friendly and knowledgeable support team that can help you with any questions or concerns you may have. It also helps to have a hands-on and effective customer service team for when a shipment inevitably gets messed up someday.
Reputation
A reputable vendor should have a good reputation in the kratom community. Check online reviews and forums to see what other customers say about the vendor's products and services. A vendor with a positive reputation is likely to provide high-quality products and excellent customer service. The community, also being active in rating and reviewing the products provide a thorough insight into the expectations to hold regarding quality and service.
Pricing
While pricing should not be the only factor to consider when choosing a kratom vendor, it is essential to ensure that you are getting a fair price for the quality of the product. A good vendor should offer competitive pricing without compromising the quality of their products. Many vendors have also started providing bulk purchase/wholesale purchase options for the customers convenience.
Payment Options
A reputable kratom vendor should offer secure and convenient payment options. They should accept major credit cards, debit cards and e-wallets among others. Most of the vendors in the digital age of today have no problems whatsoever in providing this basic service. But if where you are sourcing from does not, there may be something rotten in Denmark.
Shipping Policies
A good vendor should have clear and reliable shipping policies. Many vendors ship their products in discreet packaging to ensure privacy and security. They should also offer tracking information and expedited shipping options for urgent orders. Same-day shipping and zero delivery charges are also some popular marketing tactics amongst good brands.
Refund Policy
A reputable kratom vendor should have a clear and fair refund policy. They should offer refunds or exchanges for products that do not meet the customer's expectations. Ensure that the vendor's refund policy is transparent and reasonable before making a purchase.
Product Type
By now you have been informed of the many benefits you could gain from Kratom. Those benefits, however, will never manifest if the form the product is in does not suit your taste and/or requirements and is sitting in a kitchen shelf even after years of buying it, just because you cannot palette the taste. You should have the option to experiment and choose how you want your Kratom needs to be fulfilled; be it powder, pill, or one of the many other forms available in the market now.
Community Involvement
A good kratom vendor should be involved in the kratom community, advocating for the plant's legality and supporting research on its medicinal properties. They should also contribute to charitable causes and support environmental sustainability initiatives.
How to Recognize Good Kratom?
Now as you might have noticed above, the first and most emphasized point made when selecting a vendor, like all things to do with your health and wellness, is the quality of the product. Even diamonds without the scrutiny of pressure thrust upon them are but lumps of coal after all.
Kratom gained federal attention in the early 2000s when the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration(DEA) listed the plant as a “drug of concern” as they were worried that the traditionally used herb, in the West, might become a recreational psychoactive drug.
The back and forths between the FDA and the American Kratom Association has still not definitively been put to rest, and so, there are many black and grey market vendors in the business for whom your safety may not be a very pressing concern.
But how would you know whether what you have been delivered is good or bad if you have never even seen the likes of it before? Hopefully, the description below of what good Kratom should be like can help you with that.
Potency: The potency of Kratom is one of the key qualities that define its effectiveness. Good Kratom should have a high potency, meaning that it should contain high levels of alkaloids such as mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine that give it its therapeutic properties. Potency can be determined by the color of the veins in the leaves, with red and green veins being the most potent.
Purity: Good Kratom should be free from contaminants such as heavy metals, pesticides, and other harmful chemicals. Purity ensures that users can go forward with kratom consumption without risking any adverse health effects. Even something as common as mold, as we know, can have grievous effects on one's health and wellness.
Freshness: Fresh Kratom is more potent and effective than old or stale Kratom. The freshness of Kratom can be determined by its aroma and taste. Good Kratom should have a fresh, earthy aroma and a bitter taste. Freshly plucked Kratom leaves however are not a possibility when you buy kratom from the comfort of your home. In this case, it is best to ensure transparency and knowledge of the manufacturing process so you know that the bulk of the acting chemicals and ingredients are preserved in the finished product.
Consistency: Good Kratom should be consistent in its effects, meaning that users should experience the same benefits every time they consume kratom. Inconsistent Kratom can be a sign of poor quality or adulteration. Although as with anything sourced naturally, the quality and potency may differ from batch to batch. A standardized flow of product in spite of this, shows the level of professionalism and prowess of a company.
Responsibly sourced: Good Kratom should be responsibly sourced from ethical and sustainable suppliers who prioritize the well-being of the farmers and the environment. It should also be sourced from mature Kratom trees that have had time to develop their alkaloid profiles. This is not only good for the farmers and you yourself but also helps maintain the market environment such that the same high-quality product can consistently be supplied.
Variety: Good Kratom should come in a variety of strains to cater to the different needs and preferences of users. Some popular strains include Maeng Da, Bali, and Red Vein Thai. It is not necessary for your chosen vendor to have all these varieties if you know what you want, but if you are still experimenting to see what suits you best, it is of course better to pick one with a larger product range.
User-friendly: Good Kratom should be easy to consume and digest. This can be achieved by processing the leaves into a fine powder or creatine capsules. Many companies now also supply empty capsules in which you can fill bulk-purchased Kratom powder to get a cheap yet easy-to-use alternative.
The Future of Kratom
Today, the Kratom market, the awareness of its benefits, and most of all the scientific interest in its medical uses is growing rapidly. Even with the lack of scientific investigation as yet, scientists and researchers are excited to verify the efficacy of Kratom in the treatment of opiate withdrawal symptoms which have wreaked havoc on many parts of the world such as Heroin, Fentanyl and many more.
The US FDA has yet to approve Kratom as a Dietary Supplement. The product is thus not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21 and should be used only as directed on the label. If you are pregnant or nursing, it is best to avoid experimentation with it until more research is carried out on the herb. It is also advised that you consult with your doctor before using kratom, to ensure it is safe for you to use. However, kratom is now legal throughout a vast majority of the United States. Although at present, considered yet a form of self-medication, new laws are also being passed to protect kratom users and the therapeutic kratom products they enjoy throughout the US.
Although there are still certain states and countries which hold the opinion that Kratom can be addictive, and possess adverse effects on health, the opinions in advocacy of this wonderful tree and benefits of kratom resound far louder. It can now be all but assured that in the near future, if not already, a much more detailed and thorough research will be performed on Kratom to better understand its properties.Billions of people worldwide are afflicted with diseases and conditions requiring a regular and prolonged dosage of pain medication. Medications, which quite often result in problems and conditions more difficult to root out than the cause of starting them in the first place.
Traditional allopathic medications meant to alleviate joint pain, a category consisting mostly of opioids, can be highly addictive and come with numerous following side effects, which are only intensified when used for kratom’s pain relieving properties. Chronic pain, in particular, can be debilitating and impacts a person's quality of life severely. In fact, 90 Americans die every day resulting from an opioid overdose on average.
A very shaky statistic from the American Medical Association(AMA) reports that between 3% to 19% of Americans find themselves addicted to prescription pain medications they had once been prescribed. Kratom has emerged as a very reliable option to introduce into society to help manage such ailments. The purpose of this article is not only to advocate this medicine and yes, very much a culture that has survived for centuries, but also to help you in exploring some of the top brands and sources that can help you get the best of products and the type of product which is right for you so that you too can choose to become a part of this now global community. A community of people who are stepping away from big pharma, and moving towards a more herbal means of living, supported by sustainable means. Because the more this community grows, the more the chances that better scientific investigations will be made into wonderous herbs like Kratom.
FAQ’s About Kratom For Pain Management
Q. What are the effects of Kratom?
Kratom has been used as a natural home remedy for centuries in Southeast Asia. Traditionally, it has been used to treat fatigue, pain, diarrhea, and muscle cramps. It has also been shown effective in its mood-boosting and stimulative effect and as a sedative.
Q. How is Kratom used?
Kratom can be purchased in different forms including but not limited to powder, capsules, tablets, gummies, chewable tablets, kratom tea, etc. The powdered leaves can be filled in capsules, eaten dry, brewed as tea, or mixed in water. Whole leaves can simply be chewed.
Q. What are the active ingredients in Kratom?
The chemicals in Kratom that affect the opioid sensors in our brain and are hence responsible for the effects produced by it are mitragyna speciosa which are two of the over 40 alkaloid active compounds present in the tree leaves.
Q. What are the risks associated with Kratom use?
Although research is lacking, long-term, uninterrupted kratom ingestion can also lead to a loss of appetite, significant weight loss, and even anorexia. Anorexia nervosa is an eating disorder that involves the restriction of caloric intake, which can result in extreme and dangerous weight loss.
Q. Is Kratom addictive?
Large or regular unpaused dosage, or as it is called, chronic long-term use, may lead to dependency and withdrawal symptoms much similar to that of opioid addiction.
Q. How much Kratom should I take?
A dosage of 2 grams is a good starting point for most people, but the same dosage can bring about different results for different people. A good way to discover your ideal dose is to cut back 0.5 g of the amount until you can no longer experience the effects.
Q. Can Kratom be used with other substances?
Many people have reported mixing kratom and alcohol together without many or any issues, but on the other hand, there have been reports of kratom-related deaths and overdoses with nearly all of these reports involving the use of other substances along with the kratom.
Q. Is Kratom safe for long-term use?
Research is still lacking on the long-term effects caused by the use of Kratom. Chronic use though has been found to result in addiction and various health complications
Q. Can Kratom cause an overdose?
There have been reports of kratom-related deaths and overdoses, but nearly all of the reports of such are involving the use of other substances along with kratom.
Q. Can Kratom be detected on a drug test?
Kratom is not detectable in routine drug tests such as a 5-panel drug test. Some tests, however, can be performed to pick up the substance in both urine and blood. There is also a drug test specifically designed to test for Kratom called a 10-panel drug test and the chemical can be identified through it for up to 7 days after usage.
Q. What is the current legal status of Kratom?
Kratom is largely legal throughout most of the world; in countries such as The United States, China, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Israel, and throughout the European Union (With the exception of certain states)
States in the USA where Kratom is illegal to buy, sell and possess are -
Alabama
Arkansas
Indiana
Rhode Island
Vermont
Wisconsin
Related Content:
Wrapping up on the Best Kratom For Pain Management
The seven vendors listed are all leaders in the segment and can easily be considered a benchmark in product quality and manufacturing standards. Companies like Happy go Leafy and Super Speciosa have especially defined the standards for how the product is sourced and manufactured. So be sure to heed our advice in choosing the brand that is right for you.
After all, in today’s world of intricately connected social causes and support, we no longer simply choose a product, we choose a ‘brand’ and furthermore, we choose to become that brand. Aside from profound contemplations, however, it is important to support a brand that stands for values you also believe in to sustain the industry in a way that keeps the product and the people making it happy, so as to keep the good stuff coming.
Hopefully, you are satisfied with our selection of the best Kratom vendors in the market, and if you are looking for a reputable kratom brand to try out the wonders of this magnificent herb, consider doing so through one of the above options.
All of them have a proven track record of providing high-quality, lab-tested products, and will no doubt leave you satisfied with the buying kratom products experience as well as product quality. If you opt not to purchase from the above suggestions, it would be wise to ensure that you purchase from an American Kratom Association GMP Qualified Vendor, so as to ensure the product you receive is devoid of any harmful impurities and maintained with a proper safety standard.
