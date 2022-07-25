Sponsored Content Provided by Volo
San Diego has often been known as one of the most active cities in the country, boasting miles of shoreline, beautiful parks and hiking trails, and young and active residents. Since 2002 Volo, Formerly VAVi, has been offering a more social way to stay active in America’s Finest City.
Volo’s offerings feature all your traditional sports like Softball, Volleyball, and Soccer as well as recess classics like Kickball, Dodgeball, and now pickleball. Offering more than just a way to stay active but also an opportunity to be social and create communities most of the transplants that move to San Diego find their roots through Volo leagues.
In an effort to give back to the community that has created them The Volo Kids Foundation has been steadily growing in the San Diego Community. Committed to creating more inclusive sports programs for the youth you can find weekly youth sport leagues such as soccer, basketball, football, and volleyball throughout the Greater San Diego area. To find out more information on how to give back to your community through sport check out www.volokids.org.
And if you’re looking to change up your routine make sure to sign up for a Summer Sports League at www.volosports.com. You can sign up as a free agent, with a group of friends, or as part of a full team! Leagues run throughout the county and new offerings are being added to the Volo Sports app every day!
