Sponsored Content provided by Daily Health Talks
Kibo Eclipse is an online eCommerce training program that could produce life-changing results for aspiring individuals. It has just been launched and it has created a huge hype urging people to search for more information on it.
Kibo Eclipse program is created by a team of professionals experienced with the sales of $80 million worth of products during the last seven years. The genius minds behind this program are Aidan Booth and Steven Clayton, two digital marketing gurus, best at their work. Coming from this background, there is no doubt that Kibo Eclipse is also a huge hit. This program has just been released with very limited seats available. Previous versions of the Kibo Eclipse program were sold out pretty quick and this time won’t be any different.
(SPECIAL OFFER) Click Here to Get Early Bird Access to The Kibo Eclipse Program
But what makes it so special? Read this Kibo Eclipse review before you sign up. You will find everything, including how it works, why you should try it, and pricing details in the next sections.
Kibo Eclipse Reviews
Kibo Eclipse is a platform for digital marketing and trade, designed as per the Kibo model. Those who sign up for it would get full access to it right after its launch. In simplest words, it is like a pre-built digital store where you would find the latest technological tools and software access to earn high profits.
The purpose of this program is to help people from all backgrounds in earning financial stability. It requires no specific education level or degree and even works for people with zero experience in marketing and sales. There is no need to rely on Amazon, maintain an inventory, or contact the far reaching suppliers arranging deliveries when you can earn good money without all this extra stuff.
The joining fees for this training is nothing compared to the learning you will get from it. The best part is that people worldwide can be a part of it, with no requirement of physical attendance or participation. You can start this training anywhere, even with a full-time job, housework, or studies. The early birds will get a bonus product as well as direct support from the creators.
After signing up for the Kibo Eclipse program, the user will be assigned a unique domain name. It is like a pre-set digital store, in high quality and attractive theme. You can handpick the product lists to add to this store. The traffic to the store is generated using the tools that increase the chances of making clients. It is like earning money from home, with zero investment or actually purchasing, keeping, or dispatching anything.
Ever thought you could earn money with such ease? Continue reading the Kibo Eclipse review to know more on how to run your online store with zero investment.
SEE ALSO: “Critical New Kibo Eclipse Report - This May Change Your Mind!”
What Will You Learn in the Kibo Eclipse Training?
● An easy to follow 3-step online selling system that is much faster and easier to make money as compared to any other business model.
● How you can build life-changing businesses in 2022 using this system the same way their most successful students did.
● How to Sell on Walmart: The ‘untapped’ $42 Billion Dollar Marketplace this 3-step system relies upon and how to take advantage of this free targeted traffic.
● How to use Walmart to generate passive income selling crazy-simple products to hungry buyers.
● How to no longer deal with Amazon, Shopify, overseas suppliers, or any other roadblocks.
● Case-studies of hugely profitable products that anyone can sell regardless of their experience.
● How to scale from zero to as much as $10,000/week in profit if you carefully follow the steps outlined in the Kibo Eclipse training
(LIMITED SEATS) Click Here to Sign Up for The Kibo Eclipse Training Today!
Who are the Creators of Kibo Eclipse Training?
The creative duo behind Kibo Eclipse is Aidan Booth and Steve Clayton. Although most people know them already as successful digital marketers. But for those who are new to digital marketing, they have been working in this field since 2013. They have turned their years-long professional knowledge into the training program, and they already have various online courses and thousands of students worldwide.
Last year, they launched an online course called Kibo Code Quantum, which turned out to be a huge success. The participants attained valuable knowledge, and many of them earned thousands of dollars with this training. With this background, people are now more hopeful for the Kibo Eclipse, which will be a better and improved version of the Kibo Code Quantum.
Aidan belongs to New Zealand, but he, later on, shifted to Argentina to start his own online venture. All his efforts paid, and he multiplied his business over time. Steve was in sales and had firsthand experience on how to grab customers, choose the right products, and a good marketing strategy. The duo owns various businesses such as e-commerce stores, independent businesses, marketing services, niche websites, and physical stores too.
Step By Step Guide on How Kibo Eclipse Works
Do not confuse Kibo Eclipse with Amazon marketing, YouTube, or Facebook ads. It follows a different approach to generate revenue. Read the following to get a basic idea of how it works.
● Pick an attractive, unique, and brand-related domain
● Establish the e-commerce store based on this domain
● Choose a specific theme for the store to sell your products
● Explore and pick products of interest, and earn great profits
● Add these products to your store
● Discover new ways to generate traffic for the store and wait for the orders
Using the information provided by the Kibo Eclipse training program, you will get help for each step. It would not even feel like this is your first time in marketing. Here are the details on how each one of these is made possible.
The Kibo Eclipse coaching program uses a tool to generate new, different, and catchy domain names for all the participants, from which they can choose one that explains their store better. There is no struggle involved here as all of this effort is made by the program and not the participant.
Every participant is allowed to build their online store, using a basic theme that preloads with the system within one minute. Note this is a temporary setting, and the theme can be changed later if needed.
The program finds some highly profitable products using some digital tools. This selection is made from a database of more than 3 million products with no filters as to niche or type of products. Only those products that generate confirmed benefits are picked.
After selecting the products, the Kibo Eclipse loads them to the website. This process is simple and easy, with no requirement to add pictures, descriptions, or text to it.
Once all of this completes, it works on generating traffic to the product listings through some latest tools. This high traffic ensures sales, adding to the profit that directly goes to the store owner.
The store owner does not need to practically buy anything, stock the items, or ship them to the buyer. The deliveries are made through the manufacturers directly. After establishing the store, it only focuses on traffic optimization, making sure only the profitable products are used. It automatically evaluates and suggests removing the products that are no more in demand. This way, the sales remain constant with no chances of a loss. This process replicates, again and again, adding more to the profits. That’s how Kibo Eclipse turns out to be a one-time investment and long-term profits.
Also read what Kibo Eclipse customer reviews have to say about this program. Does It Really Work for Everyone? Find Out More Here!
Information on The Kibo Eclipse Model
Before understanding how Kibo Eclipse works and what is inside it, let's discuss the basic Kibo business model.
Kibo Eclipse is a simple, straightforward and highly profitable business plan created by Aidan Booth and Steven Clayton. Although there are other training programs of the same nature too, what makes it exclusive is that it is easier to understand, adopt and apply. There is no requirement of a marketing/business degree, experience, or information on digital marketing. It is like learning from the basics.
It only provides a platform to run the online store without actually investing the money into purchasing any goods. It is a skilled-based work that does not need investment but sharpness and soundness of a person to expand profits. To make it even better, the Kibo tools keep suggesting new options such as removing or adding new profitable products to the store.
All this can be done from home, using a laptop and an active internet connection. There are no bank statements or asset information needed to run this store. The only thing that adds to the worth of this business is the time and effort the store owner gives to his business plan.
To read more reviews on Kibo Eclipse from successful students, visit the official website here!
What is Inside the Kibo Eclipse Program?
To learn how earning high profits is possible without investing anything, let’s explore the contents inside the Kibo Eclipse training program.
Module 1: Central Intelligence
The first module in this training program is central intelligence that provides basic details on what to expect from this training. It starts with basics such as digital marketing, how it works, pricing estimation, creating a new business, and expanding using more products. It also shares useful tips such as how to choose a product that interests most people and how to sell this product within 48 hours of launching. These tips are based on the personal experiences of the creators and are not generalized information that you may find at free blogs on digital marketing.
Module 2: Storestorm
The next module teaches how to build and launch a website within one minute. It sounds impossible but using the teachings of this module; it is 100% possible. This module will save all the time you may spend watching tutorials and understanding how this works. The time saved here can be used to focus on product selection. Once the store sets in time, there is ample time to spend on product hunting.
Module 3: Handpicked Products
The third module is all about the products. It is the most important part where you will learn how different products can build or break your business. It is not even about the nice, as some products naturally have a high demand. This high demand means there is a greater chance of these products getting sold, making you get profit.
So this module will teach how to find a product and make a decision on it, estimating its worth to your store. If a product has the potential to generate earnings, there are high chances your online store will see a bloom within a few days. Plus, having the high-demand products adds value to the store, generating more traffic too.
Module 4: Profit Vault
The fourth module further helps on how to find the most profitable and useful products for the store. It teaches different filters and tools to shortlist the products and find their suppliers. You may also learn how to use images, words, or descriptions to use to enhance sales.
Module 5: Traffic Black Box
This module teaches how to bring traffic to your store, especially using free tools. This means you do not have to pay for this traffic as the free tools are enough to bring them to you. It teaches different ways, including SEO techniques and others, to set up confirmed sales and returning clients.
Module 6: Oracle X
Oracle X teaches how to create, use and pick logos for the online store. It also provides insights on different software that increase the chances of a successful business start.
Module 7: Kibo Academy
Finally, you will reach the seventh module that is The Kibo Academy. Here you will get knowledge, information, and hands-on tips from the Kibo community members. This support is exclusive to Kibo users only.
Where to Sign Up For Kibo Eclipse With Bonus? Is It Worth It?
The Kibo Eclipse training program is only available online. The only way to sign up for it is through its official website using this link.
It is a once in a lifetime offer to start your business with empty pockets, only relying on the training provided by Kibo Eclipse. The only investment you will be making is the money spent in signing up for this training. According to the official website, the price of this training course is $3,497. It may seem a lot at first, but knowing how much money you can make from this amount, it seems justified.
There is an option to pay a lump sum or in installments. The company also offers a full money-back guarantee to all participants if they are not happy or satisfied with this training.
Noticing its price, it is certainly not something cheap. But this high price also implies that the information provided in this training cannot be found online for free. Still, if you are not happy with your training experience, contact the company in 30 days and get a refund of your money. There are no questions asked, and the money is returned within a few days.
Bonus Items For All Participants
All participants will get some bonus items with their purchase. No need to sign up for the bonuses separately, as they are automatically added to all the orders.
Here is a list of the products and their worth that are free for Kibo customers.
How I Made $10,000.00 in a Day (training course)
Actual price is $997 but free for the Kibo Eclipse customers.
100 Best Recurring Niche Affiliate (training)
Actual price is $597 but free for the Kibo Eclipse customers.
How I got 4 Silver Play Buttons from Youtube (training)
Actual price is $3,997 but free for the Kibo Eclipse customers
Google Ranking Secrets (training)
Actual price is $997 but free for the Kibo Eclipse customers.
Million Dollar Ads (training)
Actual Price $497 but free for the Kibo Eclipse customers
How to Rank Youtube Videos (training)
Actual price is $997 but free for the Kibo Eclipse customers.
How to Create High-Quality Videos with Little to No Work (training)
Actual price is $997 but free for the Kibo Eclipse customers
Kibo Code Real Reviews: Is Kibo Eclipse Really Worth the Price Tag? This Report Might Surprise You!
Kibo Eclipse Pros & Cons
To start with, the best thing about this program is that you will become financially stable without spending huge money. The only money you will need is the money paid for the training. With this training, you will be able to make better decisions for yourself. Instead of spending money on marketing tools, it teaches the simplest ways, with a minimal budget, to plan a marketing strategy.
There is no need to hold stock or build an inventory. No need to pay or arrange for the storage, which unfortunately is a big problem with Amazon work. There are also fewer chances of wrong pricing or incorrect storage because it is not happening anyways.
The store owner would offer no customer service, which is a dream because dealing with the customers directly is a nightmare. The manufacturer deals with the customers, and the chargebacks and reviews add nothing to your store.
Only, the high training price seems like a problem but think of it as an investment in success. It may not be a cheap program, but it is surely worth it. Also, this is a one-time cost for the training, and none of the store earnings would go to Aidan or Steve. It’s all yours, and you can add more products, open more stores or, in short, expand your business in all possible ways, with no further payment.
Kibo Eclipse Reviews - The Final Thoughts
With the official launch of Kibo Eclipse and having seen success stories and positive reviews of current students, people are getting more excited about joining the course and starting their own business venture. The only issue some people may face is the price, but monthly installments make it all easy. Besides, you can easily earn this money back within a few weeks of launching the e-commerce store. To learn more or to sign up for Kibo Eclipse training with bonuses, visit the official website using the link given below.
(LIMITED SPOTS) Click Here to Sign Up for Kibo Eclipse Training Before Seats are Completely Filled
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.