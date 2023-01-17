With more than 45 overnight stays in 11 dynamic cities and new 7-Night itineraries, you’ll find exploring these parts as luxurious as the ships you’ll sail on.
The best places to visit in the Mediterranean feature incredible cultural treasures, idyllic landscapes, and some of the most well-known landmarks in Europe.
From exploring the ancient sites of Rome and Athens to discovering the fascinating culture of Barcelona and Ephesus, or unwinding in the Greek Islands, Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca or Dubrovnik, the Mediterranean is one of the top destinations in the world to visit.
Here are just a few of the best Mediterranean destinations to experience on your next vacation.
Athens, Greece
Greece’s capital city is also the heart of ancient Greece. Exploring 5th century BC ruins like the Parthenon that sits atop the Acropolis of Athens, the Temple of Zeus, and the Old Temple of Athena; the Roman ruins of Hadrian’s Library; and the white marble Panathenaic Stadium is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
The ruins are the main attraction here, but they’re just one reason it’s one of the best places in the Mediterranean to visit.
Stroll the cobblestone streets of Plaka, the city’s oldest neighborhood that sits in the shadow of the Acropolis. Shopping finds include beautifully fashioned Byzantine jewelry, Greek wines, olive oil, and other local treasures while street musicians serenade you.
Savor traditional Greek cooking, then set off for Mount Lycabettus, the city’s highest point. Ride a funicular to the summit for a glorious, panoramic view of Athens and the surrounding sea.
Barcelona, Spain
History, beauty, and culture come together to make Barcelona a top Mediterranean destination.
Wander Las Ramblas, the landmark boulevard that runs through the city center. Head down the boulevard to can’t-miss city sights including the Medieval Gothic Quarter’s small shops and art-filled churches.
Tour Artigas Gardens, Casa Mila, Casa Vicens, the enchanting mosaic wonderland of Park Guell, and the spectacular and famously unfinished Sagrada Familia cathedral, all works of Antoni Gaudí, Barcelona’s most famous architect.
Barcelona has more than 55 museums, showcasing the art of Picasso and Miro to contemporary culture, design, and even perfume.
Catania, Italy
Mt. Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, is the scenic backdrop for a visit to Catania, Sicily’s second-largest city.
Explore the city’s Benedictine Monastery, a UNESCO World Heritage Site; the Castello Ursino, which houses the Civic Museum; the Teatro Romano, an amphitheater from the 2nd century BC; and the old city’s Piazza Del Duomo.
Visit a winery that sits at the base of Mt. Etna, sample cannoli and other luscious pastries at one of the city’s many cafes or take a beach break at a favorite local spot with a breathtaking view of the mountain.
Catania’s location is a perfect launching point for day trips to Taormina, a walled, hilltop town and one of the best places to visit in Sicily.
Florence, Italy
The Renaissance lives on in Florence through incredible art, architecture, and centuries of Italian tradition. Throughout the city, museums housing spectacular art and artifacts, palazzos, churches, and buildings show off their glorious history with pride.
Stroll piazzas leading to spectacular sights at every turn, like the impressive Duomo, the carved bronze doors of the Baptistry, the “outside” replica of David at the Palazzo Vecchio, the jewelry and leather shops spread across the Ponte Vecchio, and Michelangelo’s magnificent sculpture of David inside the Galleria dell ’Accademia.
Florence’s central location makes it easy to explore the bountiful countryside and try traditional Tuscan food, visit vineyards, taste local olive oil, and try a pasta-making class.
