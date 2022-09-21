Sponsored Content Provided by UpVenture Media
The past several years have seen a surge in background search website use. In fact, these background check platforms have truly transformed since then. From entertaining curiosity to being an effective and reliable tool for information, TruthFinder has it all.
In this guide, we’ll look at critical factors about TruthFinder. Likewise, we’ll compare how it matches up to similar services. From there, we’ll do an in-depth review where we dive into the platform, how to use it, what it is, and everything in between. In this guide, you’ll learn answers to questions like:
What is TruthFinder?
How do you use TruthFinder for searching?
What features does it have?
How much does TruthFinder cost?
What are some TruthFinder alternatives?
If you’ve been wanting to learn more about TruthFinder and what it has to offer, you’re in the right place. Let’s dive into our guide to find out — is TruthFinder legit?
TruthFinder Review
Nowadays, there are hundreds — if not thousands — of websites out there that can run a background check. However, most of them are simply not worth your time or money.
In fact, many of these websites claim to provide comprehensive info, but leave a lot out on the final report.
It takes narrowing in on each website to determine if it’s worth people’s time and energy. And that’s exactly what we did. We looked at individual websites to find the best background check companies across the web.
Among the most popular background check websites, it comes as no surprise that TruthFinder is one of the top services. Let’s dive into how and why!
What is TruthFinder?
TruthFinder is a public records company that allows you to run background checks.
Founded in San Diego, California in 2014, TruthFinder has been around for nearly a decade.
Since its start, it’s performed tens of thousands of searches and background checks. In seconds, TruthFinder scans hundreds of millions of records, including public records, social network data, and even some private data points.
Why People Prefer TruthFinder
What makes TruthFinder unique is that it looks at some data that are private or otherwise confidential. That also means it comes with a more robust security system than most similar platforms.
TruthFinder is the platform you use when you want as many details about someone as possible. For a more in-depth look into someone, this is the platform to try.
How to Use TruthFinder for Private and Public Records
First, you’ll want to download the app. If you have an Android device, simply download the app from the Google Play Store. For Apple devices, head to the App Store. Alternatively, you can just use the TruthFinder website.
Next, it’s time to gather as much info about the person as possible. Do you know their name? Email address? Phone number? Physical address? Compile as much data as you can from your own memory or other resources.
Then, search for their name or any other information you have on the person. Here, you’ll select the result that best matches the person you’re searching for. You can use TruthFinder to search someone else’s name or even your own.
TruthFinder’s Reputation
The majority of TruthFinder reviews are overwhelmingly positive. Most customers confirm that TruthFinder reports accurate, up-to-date information. This fact alone is what many platforms miss, as they don’t keep their information freshly updated.
Overall, the amount of information you get on TruthFinder makes it incredibly worth it. Even with a one-month membership, you unlock the ability to get unlimited reports every month. Talk about invaluable!
Plus, the website is upfront about how you can use the information it provides, keeping everything legal.
Support and Security
Given how much private data TruthFinder can reveal, safety is a top priority for the platform. In fact, the site has multiple safety measures in place to ensure user information stays protected. The person you run a background check on will never know because everything is strictly confidential.
TruthFinder also has incredible customer support, although it could have more extensive support hours. You can chat with a live rep on weekdays from 7AM to 7PM Pacific Time. While there’s no weekend or late-night support, having the live chat option is a nice touch.
The platform also provides a comprehensive FAQ section, helping to answer your questions without having to reach out.
Interface and Use
TruthFinder’s interface is seamless and simple. We’d recommend the website even for those who have trouble navigating across most web pages. The format is easy to understand and almost anyone can get through the necessary steps without issue.
TruthFinder Features
While background checks are a main part of TruthFinder, it isn't the only thing the platform has to offer. In fact, there are quite a few features and services provided.
The following directories are available on TruthFinder:
Background checks
Public records
Reverse phone lookup tool
Phone book
People search
Family tree
Dark web scan
Criminal records search
Let’s explore a handful of these features in more detail.
Background Checks
Background checks are the primary service the company offers. TruthFinder scans public records in addition to private records, so you may get more details than you would on a competitor site.
Personal information may become visible with a background check, including:
Full name
Birthdate and age
Contact information, including phone numbers, email addresses, etc.
Likewise, background checks may include location history, which includes:
Past and current addresses
Whether these addresses are commercial or residential
Possible neighbors
Local demographic data
Census data
Information on assets may also appear here, including but not limited to:
Bankruptcies
Rental properties
Liens
Sale amounts
Property taxes
Mortgages
You’ll also likely see a list of online profiles, such as:
Social media profiles
Account usernames
Personal websites
New stories
Blogs
In addition, the education and employment history of an individual may appear. This includes their full employment history, any degrees in higher education, and potential educational background.
You’ll see potential relationship data, as well, which includes:
Anyone who shares or shared an address, be it business or residential
Marriage records
Divorce records
Business partners
Possible neighbors
Relatives
Friends & acquaintances
It’s not uncommon to see some information in terms of criminal records, which may include:
Court name and case number
Date of offense
Description of offense
Category of charge
Locations of both the crime and the arrest
Finally, in the case of sexual offenders, sex offender status and any registered sex offenders who live close to the person’s address may also appear.
Reverse Phone Lookup Tool
Have a spam caller that just won’t leave you alone? Maybe a telemarketer won’t stop calling.
Regardless of your reason, you can enter a phone number into the reverse phone lookup tool and find out the potential owner of the device.
You no longer have to be in the dark about who’s calling with a tool like this one.
Dark Web Scan
This particular type of scan on TruthFinder is useful when checking if your info is for sale on the dark web. If your information is compromised or you’ve been a victim of identity theft, this is how you can find out.
TruthFinder Pricing
How much does TruthFinder charge for all this valuable info? Well, for starters, there’s no way to pay for individual reports. TruthFinder only offers a subscription-based payment model.
Fortunately, the membership option is affordable. The basic membership includes most features and only costs $28.05/month. However, that’s at a one-month recurring rate. There’s a two-month discount at $23.28/month if you pay both months in advance. The price goes back up after the introductory months.
There’s also a separate membership plan if you just want to use the reverse phone lookup tool. It costs just $4.99/month. And yes, you can get both memberships together.
The biggest downside is that to download a report, you have to pay an additional $2.99 per PDF. You can view the reports without downloading them as part of your basic membership. And you don’t have to download them if you don’t want to.
Pros
Android app available via Google Play store
Unlimited reports with monthly membership
Transparency about the Fair Credit Reporting Act so you ensure you’re legally obtaining each report
Dark web scan reveals if personal data has been compromised
Refine results easily with advanced search options and filters
Reports provide the newest up-to-date information available
Self-monitor what data appears for your name
Cons
Only available via the Google Play store; no app for iOS
Must pay extra to download reports as PDFs
No single reports; must get a monthly membership
Info is only available for people in the United States
Try TruthFinder Today for In-Depth Reports
How to Choose a Background Check Service
When you’re trying to choose a background check service, it can get easy to get overwhelmed. There are just so many! You must first narrow in on what you want most out of a background check service.
TruthFinder Alternatives
While TruthFinder is substantial in its wealth of information it can provide, there are other options. Check out these TruthFinder Alternatives.
BeenVerified
Owned by Intelius, BeenVerified has been on the market since 2007. The platform offers an impressive list of features — possibly even more than TruthFinder. While the company strives to scour across all public records, the one-up TruthFinder has is access to private data, too.
Pros
Pulls from aggregated public records
Available across all mobile platforms, including iOS
Well-known among popular background check services
Simple interface that’s easy to use
Affordable memberships
Cons
No single reports
Discounts only with the 3-month membership plan
Intelius
Owned by the same company as BeenVerified, Intelius is always a reliable option. You can imagine the two will provide similar information, being owned by the same umbrella company. However, there may be some distinguishing information across the two. It doesn’t hurt to try them both out to see the differences.
Pros
Provide in-depth reports and info
Owned by the same company as BeenVerified
Unique information may not be elsewhere
Cons
May be pricier than TruthFinder or BeenVerified
Not affiliated with the same company as TruthFinder
FAQs
Is TruthFinder safe?
Yes, TruthFinder is safe. As mentioned above, the platform has multiple safety measures in place to keep your info secure. In fact, the person you run a background check on won’t even know that you did so.
Your information couldn’t be more safe and secure than with a platform like TruthFinder.
Is Truthfinder free to use?
No, TruthFinder is not free to use. However, you don’t have to pay every time you use it, either.
Because of the subscription payment model, you sign up for a monthly membership. From there, you can perform as many background checks and other reports as you want. The results are accurate, up-to-date, and as fresh as possible.
What are background checks?
Whether you plan on using TruthFinder or a competitor, it’s good to fully understand what a background check even is. Background checks are the process in which someone verifies who they say they are.
You can use it to confirm identity by looking at records for various datasets like education, employment, social media, phone numbers, criminal records, addresses, and more.
Is using TruthFinder legal?
Yes, TruthFinder is legal, and so is using it — depending on how the information is used, that is. The company clearly outlines how you can legally use the information you get from TruthFinder.
Likewise, you’ll see all the ways you legally cannot use the information. Heed the do’s and don’ts of the website to ensure you’re always staying above the law.
Why do people run background checks?
There are several reasons someone might want to run a background check. The biggest reason is to feel safe and secure.
Maybe you want to check out a new neighbor. Perhaps you’re looking into your significant other before you get too serious with them. Maybe someone doesn’t trust a family member’s newest partner.
No matter your reason, it can be easy to run a quick background check on someone for peace of mind.
How can I run a background check?
It comes down to being as simple as choosing a background check service, paying for it, and providing basic information on the person you’re running a check on.
From there, the background check process is as easy as possible. Some resources, such as TruthFinder, look at sources you wouldn’t otherwise have access to, making it more than worth it.
Is TruthFinder Legit: Final Verdict
We learned quite a deal in this review. Not only did we learn what TruthFinder is, but we discovered how it’s an ideal service.
We were also able to determine just how effective TruthFinder is for each user. Overall, we learned:
TruthFinder was founded in 2014 and has been going strong ever since.
The platform offers a massive range of search options, so you can find anyone through any means
How to use TruthFinder, as well as the options available
In conclusion, we can say with confidence that TruthFinder is an effective, reliable, and downright trustworthy service for background checks. With a variety of search tools available, we can see ourselves using TruthFinder as a go-to.
Overall, our verdict is that it’s a service with tremendous value for the price. No matter which plan you end up choosing, the value is inherently worth whatever you might pay. You’ll save money every time you do an additional search! It’s a no-brainer to use TruthFinder when searching for people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.