An estimated 6.2 million Americans over age 65 are living with Alzheimer’s disease, a type of dementia that destroys memory and other important mental functions. It develops in stages and affects cognition, learning and the ability to carry out simple tasks. The exact cause of Alzheimer’s disease is not clearly understood, but research does provide some insight. “Examining brain tissue of patients with Alzheimer’s disease reveals characteristic pathological lesions, plaques and tangles,” says Abraham Chyung, MD, a neurologist at Scripps Clinic. Doctors presume that excessive accumulation of these lesions causes the disease. Although forgetfulness is the most noticeable symptom, Alzheimer's disease can also cause impaired attention, poor judgment, spatial disorientation, personality changes and more.
