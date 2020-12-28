When Ellen Browning Scripps saw that her community needed a hospital, she focused her wealth and energy to make it happen. In 1924, the first Scripps hospital was established. She led by example and many great philanthropists have followed in her path allowing Scripps to continue to expand. Among the most recent are the Lusardi family, who pledged $25 million to Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas. Their generous gift will help fund the Lusardi Tower with 64 private inpatient rooms, and a medical office pavilion with space for Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center and other specialties, as well as new pulmonary institute. Read more about how philanthropy fuels growth and innovation at Scripps. And more on the Lusardis here.
