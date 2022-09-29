Instant Checkmate is a detailed background check website that searches for people via public records. It is available as an online search tool or as an app. The website has been around for a while and has gained popularity over time.
Instant Checkmate offers instant results and helps you find out the truth about a specific individual. This includes the person's criminal history, arrest records, and sex offender status. It will also let you know if they have previously filed for bankruptcy or any other civil action.
In this article, we give a detailed Instant Checkmate review. We look into Instant Checkmate's features and pricing options. We also provide alternatives to consider when the app doesn’t deliver.
Overview: Instant CheckMate Review
Instant Checkmate is a great people search tool for those who want to know more about themselves or others. The service conducts extensive background checks using demographic data, up-to-date criminal records, and other public sources.
Here are some important things to know about this background check service:
Instant Checkmate was founded in 2015 and has grown steadily ever since. Now they have over 1 million subscribers, according to a Consumer Reporting agency.
They have a great reputation among users and commit to providing accurate information in an easy-to-use format at an affordable price.
Instant Checkmate offers both desktop versions and mobile apps, so you can access the information from anywhere and at any time.
You can use it as an identity theft prevention service, which means you’ll know if someone steals your identity and tries to open consumer credit accounts in your name.
You can cross-reference Instant Checkmate with an online dating site and see what kind of reputation people have before you meet them in real life.
Instant Checkmate Features
Instant Checkmate allows you to easily search for information about someone. - whether it's their criminal record, previous addresses, or any other kind of information. This is an extremely powerful tool with plenty of advanced features, such as:
The mobile app allows you to easily search for records, arrest records, and other records. You can also use the Instant Checkmate website if you prefer using your computer or laptop.
The interface is easy to use and it takes just a few minutes to complete a search. The unique features that make the service outstanding include:
Mobile App
You can download the Instant Checkmate background check app on your phone or tablet. The mobile app allows you to access the service from anywhere to conduct a people search and get background information.
It has a user-friendly interface, so it's very easy to navigate. You can also sign up for a free trial before deciding if you want to pay or not.
Note: You can also use the Instant Checkmate website if you prefer using a desktop computer or laptop.
Great Customer Support
Another great perk of Instant Checkmate is the support system, which provides users with 24/7 assistance.
This can be helpful if users have any questions about the various services offered by Instant Checkmate, such as fraud alerts or suspicious activity reports (SARs).
There are lots of ways that you can get help when using this service. For example, you can email a representative directly from the app or website.
People Search
The people search option allows you to find someone by name or address. It also allows you to perform reverse email searches and phone lookups. This feature is useful if you receive a lot of spam calls from unknown numbers.
Arrest Records
The feature allows you to perform a background check on anyone who has been arrested in your area over the last few years (1-5 years). If someone has been arrested during this time, then Instant Checkmate will put together all of the details including convictions, court dates, and more.
Criminal Records
Instant Checkmate's criminal records feature will show if someone has been arrested and convicted of any crimes. This is extremely useful when you're dating someone new, trying to find a new babysitter for your kids, etc. You can even see if they've had any traffic violations!
Charitable Contributions
If you're looking into the charitable contributions of a potential date or partner, turn to Instant Checkmate for help. If they've donated money recently, you'll be able to see that information on the person's report.
Sex Offenders Database
Sex offender databases are another great feature Instant Checkmate offers. It shows you whether or not someone has been convicted of any sex crimes in the past (and how long ago).
Other Key Features
The Instant Checkmate offers a variety of other services, such as:
Full Name Search
Tenant Screening
Social Media Accounts Search
Photo Verification
Reverse Email Address Lookup
Pricing and Plans
Instant Checkmate is quite reasonable, considering the service offers in-depth and unlimited reports for most users. The monthly subscription costs $26.86/month, which is a bit high. But, the 3-month subscription only costs $44.58 ($14.86/month) and the 6-month subscription costs $59.16 ($9.86/month). These plans are much more affordable.
Instant Checkmate gives users the option to download a PDF version of the report for an additional $1.99.
Overall, this is very cheap compared to other background check companies that charge anywhere from $7-$10 per report!
Pros
Fast service with instant results: One of the best perks of Instant Checkmate is that it's fast and delivers results almost instantly. It can deliver information on a person within minutes. This can be helpful, especially if you're trying to get someone's address or phone number ASAP.
Intuitive user interface: Instant Checkmate is very easy to use. The site has an intuitive interface that makes it simple for users to search and find information on just about anyone, long-lost friends or family members.
Good customer service: Previous users like how easy it is to access support at Instant Checkmate. The customer service team is known for being helpful and friendly. This makes them stand out among other providers in the field who may not offer as great of support options.
Affordable pricing: Another great benefit of Instant Checkmate's background check service is the affordable pricing. Compared to other competitor companies in the field, Instant Checkmate offers a great bang for your bank.
Cons
No live chat feature: There is no option to contact a representative via live chat on the Instant Checkmate website. If you have questions or concerns about something, you will have to email or call.
Some reports of incorrect information: Previous users have reported that the information on Instant Checkmate isn't always accurate. It may not be updated regularly or there could be errors in the data.
Instant CheckMate Alternatives
If you aren’t satisfied with Instant Checkmate, there are many alternatives out there. Some providers have different features, but they all offer similar services.
Here are some of the most popular Instant Checkmate alternatives:
Intelius
If you're looking for an alternative that has a wider range of search options, Intelius is the way to go. This service lets you search public records and criminal records as well as birth records, driving records, and marriage records.
You can also see if someone has been arrested for a crime—even if they haven't been convicted yet!
Intelius also allows you to search for people based on their full names, addresses, and phone numbers. You can even look people up by their social security numbers!
This service offers more detailed information than US Search and Instant Checkmate.
TruthFinder
TruthFinder is another great alternative to Instant Checkmate. It lets users search public records such as credit reports, court documents, and arrest reports from all over the country.
TruthFinder also allows users to access federal crime records so they can find out if someone has been arrested or convicted of any crimes.
You can even use Truthfinder for a broader background search that includes social media accounts, like Facebook and LinkedIn.
Instant Checkmate FAQs
What is Instant Checkmate?
Instant Checkmate is a background service that allows you to search for anyone. It provides information such as criminal records search, aliases, addresses, phone numbers, and more.
How do I get started with Instant Checkmate?
To get started, you need to sign up for an account on the website. Once you have completed the registration process successfully, you will gain access to all the basic features offered by this website. If you want premium features like unlimited searches and unlimited individual reports per month, then you must sign up for an annual membership plan.
How does Instant Checkmate work?
It's simple! Just enter the person's name, phone number, or email address in the search bar on the website. They'll provide you with all of the information on them. This includes their criminal records, public records from across the country, and even their social media profiles. You can also use advanced search options to narrow down your results based on things like gender or location.
Is Instant Checkmate legit?
Yes, Instant Checkmate is legit. You can use this background check service to find out if your spouse is cheating or if some person has committed a crime in your neighborhood.
However, it is not an accredited Consumer Reporting Agency per the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). The Fair Credit Reporting Act states that only accredited agencies can be used to make decisions on housing, employment, etc. This means Instant Checkmate can only be used for personal reasons.
How long does it take for Instant Checkmate to get my results back?
Instant Checkmate is quick to return results. So, you can find out if someone has been arrested or convicted of a crime within minutes of completing your search.
You start by typing in the person's name, address, or social security number. Once you've entered those details, the search results will be displayed almost immediately. This means that you'll get the information you need quickly and easily—without having to wait for any kind of verification process to take place.
What kind of information can I find out with Instant Checkmate?
You'll be able to find out tons of information with Instant Checkmate - like whether someone has been arrested or filed for bankruptcy in the past year. You can also get detailed information about their educational background and employment history.
Final Verdict: Instant Checkmate Review
We recommend Instant Checkmate to anyone looking for a legit online background check service. Its big database and meticulous research across various search engines make Instant Checkmate worth every cent. It also offers good customer support, which keeps you well-informed of any changes or new feature notifications.
Instant Checkmate's entire background report is designed to be simple to read, with all the necessary facts right in front of you. If you are looking for a reputable background check service, look no further than Instant checkmate.
