When the first iterations of the COVID-19 vaccine were approved for emergency use, it seemed like there was finally light at the end of the tunnel. Scripps leaders put their heads together to come up with a plan to get the vaccine into arms in the most efficient way possible. They established vaccine clinics at various Scripps locations, but as more people became eligible to receive the vaccine, they knew they had to think bigger. Scripps worked with the county to ramp up its vaccination efforts at one of the most expansive locations around: the Del Mar Fairgrounds. The Scripps Del Mar Vaccination Super Station opened in February with the capacity to administer up to 10,000 shots a day, depending on supply. Read more about what goes on behind-the-scenes at the Scripps Del Mar Vaccination Super Station here.
San Diego Magazine has partnered with Scripps Health to bring you the stories behind some of the most innovative health care in America, happening right here in San Diego.
