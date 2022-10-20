Orthopedics is changing for the better, and Scripps is at the forefront. Delivering quality care is at the heart of Scripps’ mission, and its orthopedics program is a pillar of that excellence. Advanced technology and expanded capabilities in the orthopedics field are making invasive procedures and extended hospital stays things of the past for many patients. Their surgical needs can often be better met through outpatient procedures that allow them to receive the same world-class care, but recover in the comfort of their own homes. Scripps’ orthopedic surgeons see patients with a wide range of conditions, many of which can now be treated on an outpatient basis. This includes both common and complex procedures, such as hip and knee replacements; spine surgery; hand, wrist and elbow surgery; and treatment for sports-related injuries. Read more about the benefits of outpatient surgery and Scripps’ ambulatory surgery centers here.
